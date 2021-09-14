Area Scores for September 14: Magna Vista wins PD golf match; Warriors, Bengals pick up volleyball wins

VOLLEYBALL
Bassett 3, G.W.-Danville 0
The Bassett High School volleyball team picked up a win in Danville Tuesday night, defeating G.W.-Danville 3-0, by scores of 25-5, 25-9, 25-13.
The Bengals were led by: Nikki Finney (16 service points, eight aces), Cierra Hagwood (14 service points, six aces), Saylor Robertson (10 service points, six aces), Makayla Rumley (five kills), Annie Laine (three kills), Zoie Pace (five assists), and Evan Parnell (five assists).
Bassett improves to 7-1 on the year. They'll travel to Halifax County High School on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game.
Magna Vista 3, Martinsville 0
The Magna Vista volleyball team picked up a road Piedmont District win on Tuesday, defeating Martinsville High School 3-0, by scores of 25-14, 25-15, 25-19.
The Warriors were led by: Morgan Smith (14 kills), Carlee Ashworth (six kills, five aces), Summer Stone (21 Assists, four aces), and Danielle Draper (20 digs).
Magna Vista improves to 7-0 on the year. They'll go back on the road on Thursday to Stuart to take on Patrick County High School at 7 p.m.
GOLF
Magna Vista wins PD match on home course
The Magna Vista golf team won Tuesday's Piedmont District regular season match at Oak Hill Country Club in North Carolina, shooting 311 as a team.
The match was held at the Warriors home course.
Warriors junior Patrick McCrickard was the overall medalist, shooting 72 on the day.
Halifax County and Patrick County tied for second as a team, shooting 313 each.
Full results of the match are listed below:
Piedmont District Regular Season Match No. 6
Tuesday at Oak Hill Country Club
Eden, North Carolina
1st - Magna Vista - 311
- P. McCrickard 72
- L. Williams 78
- L. Gardner 79
- M. Newman 82
- J. Ford 86
- T. Holthausen 87
T-2nd - Halifax County - 313
- J. Morgan 73
- J.D. Cunningham 80
- L. Newton 80
- W. Long 80
- J. Roberts 84
- A. Payne 88
T-2nd - Patrick County - 313
- W. Roberson 76
- C. Corns 76
- N. Jessup 80
- J. Hagwood 81
- D. Smith 81
- M. Hopkins 90
4th - Tunstall - 395
- J. Powell 85
- P. Snow 92
- J. Jones 107
- C. Abercrombie 111
- B. Puglesi 120
- S. Boln 122
5th - Bassett - 342
- C. Bryant 82
- A.Ray 85
- C. Byrd 85
- S. Witcher 88
- J. Winton 116
- C. Henderson 117
G.W.-Danville
- E. Payne 85
Martinsville