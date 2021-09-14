Area Scores for September 14: Magna Vista wins PD golf match; Warriors, Bengals pick up volleyball wins

VOLLEYBALL

Bassett 3, G.W.-Danville 0

The Bassett High School volleyball team picked up a win in Danville Tuesday night, defeating G.W.-Danville 3-0, by scores of 25-5, 25-9, 25-13.

The Bengals were led by: Nikki Finney (16 service points, eight aces), Cierra Hagwood (14 service points, six aces), Saylor Robertson (10 service points, six aces), Makayla Rumley (five kills), Annie Laine (three kills), Zoie Pace (five assists), and Evan Parnell (five assists).

Bassett improves to 7-1 on the year. They'll travel to Halifax County High School on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game.

Magna Vista 3, Martinsville 0

The Magna Vista volleyball team picked up a road Piedmont District win on Tuesday, defeating Martinsville High School 3-0, by scores of 25-14, 25-15, 25-19.

The Warriors were led by: Morgan Smith (14 kills), Carlee Ashworth (six kills, five aces), Summer Stone (21 Assists, four aces), and Danielle Draper (20 digs).

Magna Vista improves to 7-0 on the year. They'll go back on the road on Thursday to Stuart to take on Patrick County High School at 7 p.m.

GOLF