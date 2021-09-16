 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area scores for September 16: Bassett, Magna Vista volleyball pick up PD road wins
0 comments
editor's pick

Area scores for September 16: Bassett, Magna Vista volleyball pick up PD road wins

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

VOLLEYBALL

Bassett 3, Halifax County 2

The Bassett High School volleyball team picked up a 5-set Piedmont District victory Thursday night, defeating Halifax County in South Boston, 25-12, 21-25, 22-25, 25-20, 19-17.

The Bengals were led by: Makayla Rumley (28 kills, nine blocks, 21 dogs), Annie Lane (11 kills, two blocks, 14 digs, 10 service points, two aces), Nikki Finney (16 service points, three kills, three aces), Zoie Pace (three kills, 18 digs, 26 assists, 10 service points, one ace), and Evan Parnell (20 digs, 12 service points, one ace, 20 assists).

Bassett improves to 8-1 on the year. They'll return home on Tuesday to take on Tunstall at 7 p.m.

Magna Vista 3, Patrick County 0

The Magna Vista volleyball team swept their way to a Piedmont District road win Thursday, defeating Patrick County 3-0, by scores of 25-21, 25-19, 25-22.

The Warriors were led by Morgan Smith (16 kills, 18 digs), Carlee Ashworth (eight kills), Emma Hankins (13 points, seven aces, nine kills), Danielle Draper (16 digs), and Summer Stone (33 assists).

Patrick County was led by Suzanne Gonzalez (19 kills, 10 digs, one ace) and Lilly Byers (13 digs).

The Cougars fall to 6-4 on the year. They'll return home on Tuesday to take on Martinsville at 7 p.m.

Magna Vista remains unbeaten, improving to 8-0 on the year. They'll return home on Wednesday to take on Tunstall at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why are the Cowboys favored to win the divison?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert