Area scores for September 16: Bassett, Magna Vista volleyball pick up PD road wins

VOLLEYBALL

Bassett 3, Halifax County 2

The Bassett High School volleyball team picked up a 5-set Piedmont District victory Thursday night, defeating Halifax County in South Boston, 25-12, 21-25, 22-25, 25-20, 19-17.

The Bengals were led by: Makayla Rumley (28 kills, nine blocks, 21 dogs), Annie Lane (11 kills, two blocks, 14 digs, 10 service points, two aces), Nikki Finney (16 service points, three kills, three aces), Zoie Pace (three kills, 18 digs, 26 assists, 10 service points, one ace), and Evan Parnell (20 digs, 12 service points, one ace, 20 assists).

Bassett improves to 8-1 on the year. They'll return home on Tuesday to take on Tunstall at 7 p.m.

Magna Vista 3, Patrick County 0

The Magna Vista volleyball team swept their way to a Piedmont District road win Thursday, defeating Patrick County 3-0, by scores of 25-21, 25-19, 25-22.

The Warriors were led by Morgan Smith (16 kills, 18 digs), Carlee Ashworth (eight kills), Emma Hankins (13 points, seven aces, nine kills), Danielle Draper (16 digs), and Summer Stone (33 assists).

Patrick County was led by Suzanne Gonzalez (19 kills, 10 digs, one ace) and Lilly Byers (13 digs).