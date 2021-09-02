 Skip to main content
Area scores for September 2
Area scores for September 2

VOLLEYBALL

Magna Vista 3, Halifax 2

Magna Vista's volleyball team picked up a big Piedmont District victory Thursday in South Boston, defeating Halifax 3-2 (22-25, 25-18, 25-17, 23-25, 15-3)

The Warriors were led by: Morgan Smith (29 digs, 24 kills, four aces), Danielle Draper (40 digs), and Summer Stone (32 assists).

MVHS improves to 4-0 on the year. They'll return home on Tuesday to take on G.W.-Danville at 7 p.m.

Bassett 3, Patrick County 1

The Bassett High School volleyball team defeated Patrick County in a Piedmont District match at home Thursday night, 3-1 (21-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-14).

The Bengals were led by: MaKayla Rumley (nine kills, four blocks, 16 digs, 12 service points, two aces), Zoie Pace (18 assts, 17 digs, four kills, 12 service points, four aces, two blocks), and Cierra Hagwood (nine digs, eight kills, two aces, three blocks).

The Cougars were led by Suzanne Gonzalez with 13 digs, 12 kills, seven aces, and six blocks.

Bassett improves to 4-1 on the year. They'll return home on Tuesday to take on Martinsville High School at 7 p.m.

Patrick County will return home on Tuesday to take on Tunstall at 7 p.m.

