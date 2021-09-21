Area Scores for September 21

VOLLEYBALL

Patrick County 3, Martinsville 0

Patrick County senior Lainie Hopkins tallied her 1000th career assist, including 27 on Tuesday to lead the Cougars to a 3-0 win over Martinsville Tuesday night in Stuart.

Hopkins added six aces in the win.

The Cougars won by scores of 25-5, 25-6, 25-11.

Suzanne Gonzalez added nine kills, nine digs, and two aces, and Samantha Harris had seven kills and eight aces for PCHS.

The Cougars improve to 7-4 on the year. They'll go on the road on Wednesday to Halifax County High School for a 7 p.m. game.

Bassett 3, Tunstall 1

The Bassett volleyball team handed Tunstall their first loss of the season with a 3-1 victory at Bassett High School Tuesday. The Bengals won by scores of 23-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-17.