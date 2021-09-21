 Skip to main content
Area Scores for September 21
Area Scores for September 21

Lainie Hopkins

Patrick County High School Lainie Hopkins (left) poses with PCHS volleyball coach Heidi Moore after recording her 1000th career assists during Tuesday's win over Martinsville High School.

 Contributed photo

VOLLEYBALL

Patrick County 3, Martinsville 0

Patrick County senior Lainie Hopkins tallied her 1000th career assist, including 27 on Tuesday to lead the Cougars to a 3-0 win over Martinsville Tuesday night in Stuart.

Hopkins added six aces in the win.

The Cougars won by scores of 25-5, 25-6, 25-11.

Suzanne Gonzalez added nine kills, nine digs, and two aces, and Samantha Harris had seven kills and eight aces for PCHS.

The Cougars improve to 7-4 on the year. They'll go on the road on Wednesday to Halifax County High School for a 7 p.m. game.

Bassett 3, Tunstall 1

The Bassett volleyball team handed Tunstall their first loss of the season with a 3-1 victory at Bassett High School Tuesday. The Bengals won by scores of 23-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-17.

The Bengals were led by: Makayla Rumley (20 kills, four blocks, 21 digs, one ace), Annie Laine (20 kills, three blocks, seven digs, two aces), Zoie Pace (20 assists, 19 digs, 13 service points, four kills), Saylor Robertson (18 service points, three aces, two kills, six digs), and Evan Parnell (27 assists, 13 digs, six service points).

Bassett improves to 9-1 on the year. They'll go on the road on Thursday to take on Magna Vista at 7 p.m.

