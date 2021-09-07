Area scores for September 7: Bassett, Magna Vista volleyball pick up PD wins; Magna Vista golf wins PD match

VOLLEYBALL
Bassett 3, Martinsville 0
Bassett High School remained unbeaten in Piedmont District play with a 3-0 win over Martinsville High School Tuesday at Bassett by scores of 25-10, 25-7, 25-11.
The Bengals were led by: Makayla Rumley (10 kills, five service points, two aces, two digs), Cierra Hagwood (four kills, 18 service points, seven aces, three digs), Nikki Finney (six kills, seven service points, three aces, three digs), and Callie Ferguson (11 service points, six aces, nine digs).
Bassett improves to 5-1 on the year. They'll go on the road to Bedford on Thursday to take on Liberty High School at 7 p.m.
Martinsville (0-1) will go back on the road to Dan River High School on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. game.
Magna Vista 3, G.W.-Danville 0
Magna Vista remained unbeaten Tuesday with a 3-0 win over G.W.-Danville in Ridgeway, by scores of 25-9, 25-4, 25-7.
The Warriors were led by: Emma Hankins (11 points, eight aces, seven kills, one block), Morgan Smith (two aces, 12 kills), MyKaela Dillard (13 points, seven aces), Summer Stone (19 assists), and Danielle Draper (six digs).
Magna Vista improves to 5-0 on the year. They'll return home on Thursday for another Piedmont District game against Tunstall at 7 p.m.
GOLF
Magna Vista wins PD regular season match; Bassett's Ray ties for overall medalist
The Magna Vista golf team won Tuesday's sixth Piedmont District regular season match at Olde Mill Golf Course, shooting 340 as a team.
Halifax's JD Cunningham and Bassett's Austin Ray tied as overall medalist, each shooting 79 on the day.
Bassett and Patrick County tied for second, each team shooting 343.
Full results from Tuesday's match are listed below:
Piedmont District regular season golf match
Tuesday at Olde Mill Golf Course
Laurel Fork
1st - Magna Vista (340)
- Mason Newman 82
- Patrick McCrickard 83
- Logan Williams 85
- Jaken Ford 90
- Luke Gardner 93
- Jaheim Hairston 110
T-2nd - Bassett (343)
- Austin Ray 79 (Tie overall medalist)
- Camden Bryant 85
- Troy Carter 89
- Sydney Witcher 90
- Cole Byrd 93
- Tate Jones 104
T-2nd - Patrick County (343)
- Jalen Hagwood 80
- David Smith 83
- Wesley Roberson 90
- Tucker Swails 90
- Chance Carns 93
- Lauren Worley 95
4th - Tunstall
- Patrick Snow 94
- Jordan Powell 94
- Landon Jones 110
- Cole Abercrombie 118
- Shaffer Boles 124
G.W.-Danville
- Ella Payne 103
- Sadie Gunn 108
Martinsville
- Caleb Joyce 103