Area scores for September 7: Bassett, Magna Vista volleyball pick up PD wins; Magna Vista golf wins PD match

VOLLEYBALL

Bassett 3, Martinsville 0

Bassett High School remained unbeaten in Piedmont District play with a 3-0 win over Martinsville High School Tuesday at Bassett by scores of 25-10, 25-7, 25-11.

The Bengals were led by: Makayla Rumley (10 kills, five service points, two aces, two digs), Cierra Hagwood (four kills, 18 service points, seven aces, three digs), Nikki Finney (six kills, seven service points, three aces, three digs), and Callie Ferguson (11 service points, six aces, nine digs).

Bassett improves to 5-1 on the year. They'll go on the road to Bedford on Thursday to take on Liberty High School at 7 p.m.

Martinsville (0-1) will go back on the road to Dan River High School on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. game.

Magna Vista 3, G.W.-Danville 0

Magna Vista remained unbeaten Tuesday with a 3-0 win over G.W.-Danville in Ridgeway, by scores of 25-9, 25-4, 25-7.

The Warriors were led by: Emma Hankins (11 points, eight aces, seven kills, one block), Morgan Smith (two aces, 12 kills), MyKaela Dillard (13 points, seven aces), Summer Stone (19 assists), and Danielle Draper (six digs).