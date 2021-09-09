Area Scores for September 9: Martinsville, Bassett, Patrick County pick up volleyball wins

VOLLEYBALL

Martinsville 3, William Fleming 2

The Martinsville High School volleyball team picked up their first win of the season Thursday with a 3-2 home victory over William Fleming, by scores of 25-23, 14-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-9.

The Bulldogs were led by: Ashlynn Patten (two aces, 23 assists, seven digs), Natalie Laprade (one ace, six kills, four digs), Saniya Mobley (two aces, seven kills), Trenati Hairston (four aces, five kills, two blocks), Caroline Boa (five kills), and Tamya Leftwich (four aces).

Martinsville (1-2) will return home on Tuesday to take on Magna Vista at 7 p.m.

Bassett 3, Liberty 2

The Bassett High School volleyball team won for a second time this week with a 3-2 win over Liberty (Bedford) High School, by scores of 21-25, 25-13, 24-26, 25-19, 15-3.

The Bengals were led by: Makayla Rumley (17 kills, five blocks, 19 digs), Annie Laine (20 kills, four blocks, 11 digs), Saylor Robertson (three kills, 13 service points, five aces, 15 digs), and Zoie Pace (22 assists, 20 service points, 16 digs, two blocks).

Bassett improves to 5-1 on the year. They'll go on the road to G.W.-Danville on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game.