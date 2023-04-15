BASEBALL

Carlisle 7, SML Christian 0

Casey Thomas and Cole Scarce combined for the shutout to help Carlisle's baseball team to a 7-0 home win over Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy on Friday.

Thomas got the start, throwing three innings and allowing two hits and one walk with six strikeouts. Scarce threw the final four innings, allowing seven hits with nine strikeouts.

Luke Carter was 3-4 at the plate with three RBIs for the Chiefs. Ian Martin was 2-4 with three RBIs and two runs, and Terrance Hairston was 1-1 with three walks and two runs.

The Chiefs (6-3, 3-1) will return home on Tuesday to take on Blue Ridge at 4:30 p.m.

SMLCA 000 000 0 - 0 9 0

CS 050 002 X - 7 12 1

Carlisle hitters: T. Hairston 1-1, 3BB, 2R, 2SB; I. Martin 2-4, 2B, 2R, 3RBI, SB; L. Carter 3-4, 3RBI; C. Thomas 1-3, BB; B. Brady 2-3, BB, R, 2SB; S. Geramita 2-4, R; J. Simpson 1-3, R, RBI

Carlisle pitchers: C. Thomas 3IP, 2H, 6K, BB; C. Scarce 4IP, 7H, 9K

Magna Vista 4, Tunstall 1

The Magna Vista baseball team handed Tunstall its first Piedmont District loss on Friday, defeating the Trojans, 4-1, in Ridgeway.

Blaine Peters and Luke Haynes combined for the strong pitching effort for the Warriors. Peters started the contest, and threw four innings allowing just one run on two hits with two strikeouts. Haynes finished the final three scoreless and hitless innings, striking out five and walking three.

The Warriors scored all four of their runs in the fifth inning after going into the frame down 1-0.

Caleb Denton was 2-4 with a run and RBI for the Warriors. Peters had a hit and two RBIs.

Magna Vista (5-4, 2-1) will return home on Monday to take on Patrick County High School at 5 p.m.

THS 000 100 0 - 1 2 2

MVHS 000 040 X - 4 5 3

MVHS hitters: S. Moore 0-3, BB, R; C. Denton 2-4, R, RBI; P. Davis 0-2, BB; B. Peters 1-3, 2RBI; B. Wilson 1-2, BB; T. Powell 0-2, RBI; L. Moore 1-2

MVHS pitchers: B. Peters 4IP, 2H, R, 2K; L. Haynes 3IP, 5K, 3BB

SOFTBALL

Tunstall 11, Magna Vista 1

The Magna Vista softball team dropped a Piedmont District home contest on Friday, falling to Tunstall, 11-1.

The Warriors (2-7, 0-3) will return home on Monday to take on Patrick County High School at 5 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Carlisle 2, Miller 1

The Carlisle School girls soccer team picked up its first win of the season on Friday, defeating Miller School, 2-1, in Albemarle.

The Chiefs (1-3) will return home on Tuesday to take on Southwest Virginia Academy at 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

Carlisle wins home tri-match (Thursday)

The Carlisle School golf team defeated New Covenant School and Fishburne Military in a tri-match on Thursday at Chatmoss Country Club. The score of the match was Carlisle 171, New Covenant 226, and Fishburne 238.

Carlisle was paced in scoring by co-medalists Conner Boughton and Brady Wells, who each shot 41 in the nine hole match. Webb Garrett (44) and Addison Lawrence (45) closed the Carlisle scoring.

The Chiefs improve to 3-1 on the season. They'll return to their home course at Chatmoss on Monday to take on Virginia Episcopal School.

BASEBALL

Carlisle 11, Forsyth Home Educators 4 (Thursday)

Seven runs in the sixth inning helped the Carlisle baseball team to an 11-4 road win over Forsyth Home Educators on Thursday in North Carolina.

Styles Geramita picked up the pitching win in a complete game effort, allowing two earned runs on eight hits with seven strikeouts.

The Chiefs walked 14 times as team, including three walks for Bryson Brady, and two walks each by Ian Martin, Luke Carter, and Cole Scarce. Carter and Martin each scored two runs, and Casey Thomas had two RBIs.

The win improved the Chiefs to 5-3 on the year.

Carlisle 100 007 3 - 11 4 4

Forsyth 100 003 0 - 4 8 4

Carlisle hitters: Terrance Hairston 1-3, BB, HBP, R, RBI, 3SB; Ian Martin 0-2, 2BB, HBP, 2R, SB; Luke Carter 0-3, 2BB, 2R, RBI; Casey Thomas 1-4, BB, R, 2RBI; Cole Scarce 0-3, 2BB, R; Bryson Brady 1-1, 3BB, R, SB; Styles Geramita 0-4, R; Jacob Simpson 1-4, R, RBI, 2SB; Ben Wood 0-1, 3BB, R, SB

Carlisle pitchers: Styles Geramita 7IP, 8H, 4R, 2ER, 7K

Patrick Co. 18, Martinsville 0 (Thursday)

Patrick County High School pitcher Stuart Callahan picked up the win on the mound in an 18-0 victory over Martinsville High School on Thursday in Stuart.

Jai Penn, Toby Perkins and Broc Taylor each had two hits for the Cougars. Ty Stowe Holt, Braedon Augustine, Noah Jessup and Penn had two RBIs each.

The Cougars (9-2, 3-2) will next travel to Magna Vista on Monday for a 5 p.m. game.

Martinsville (2-4, 1-4) will return home on Wednesday to take on Tunstall at 5 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Patrick County 2, Martinsville 0 (Thursday)

The Patrick County High School boys soccer team picked up a 2-0 home win over Martinsville High School on Thursday.

The Cougars (4-5, 2-3) will travel to Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex on Monday to take on Magna Vista at 7 p.m.

Martinsville (2-4, 1-4) will next travel to Mecklenburg County High School on Monday for a 7 p.m. district game.

BASEBALL

P&HCC 7, Caldwell CC 2 (Wednesday)

The Patrick & Henry Community College baseball team picked up its third win in the last four games with a 7-2 home win over Caldwell Community College on Wednesday.

Johnboy Rittenhouse had a home run for the Patriots. Trent Murchinson was 2-4 with a run and a stolen base, and Aidan Cunningham had hit, two RBIs, and a stolen base.

Landon Abrahamson picked up the win after pitching two innings in relief. Abrahamson allowed one run on two hits and one walk with three strikeouts. Jack McDowell started the game, throwing four scoreless innings allowing four hits and one walk with six strikeouts.

The Patriots (19-13, 9-4) travelled to Wake Tech for a doubleheader on Saturday. Results were too late for publication. They'll return to Wake Tech on Sunday for a single game beginning at noon.

CCC 000 001 100 - 2 8 2

P&HCC 100 303 00X - 7 6 0

P&HCC hitters: M. Best 0-3, BB; T. Murchinson 2-4, R, SB; J. Rittenhouse 1-4, HR; K. Fields 1-3, BB, R, RBI; B. Bruke 0-3, R; V. Johnson 1-3, BB, 2R; T. Shelton 0-3, BB, R; A. Cunningham 1-3, 2RBI, SB

P&HCC pitchers: J. McDowell 4IP, 4H, BB, 6K; L. Abrahamson 2IP, 2H, R, BB, 3K; A. Barrese 2IP, H, R, K; A. Kanipe IP, H

BOYS TENNIS

Bassett 6, William Byrd 3 (Wednesday)

The Bassett High School tennis team picked up a non-district home win on Wednesday, defeating William Byrd, 6-3.

Full results from the match are listed below.

The Bengals will next travel to Halifax County High School on Monday for a 4:30 p.m. match.

Singles

Ryan Cavista (WBHS) def. Parker Hardy (BHS), 8-3

Jack Glenn (BHS) def. Camden Thepsimong (WBHS), 9-7

Sammy Stanley (BHS) def. Dillon Colgan (WBHS), 8-2

T.J. Mills (BHS) def. Luke Hemming (WBHS), 9-7

Patrick Hodges (WBHS) def. Angel Bracamontes (BHS), 8-1

Malaki Mitchell (BHS) def. Keith Schult (WBHS), 8-5

Doubles

Hardy/Glenn (BHS) def. Hardy/Glenn (WBHS), 8-1

Hemming/Hodges (WBHS) def. Stanley/Mills (BHS), 8-4

Mitchell/Ace Prevette (BHS) def. Dakota Adams/Schults (WBHS), 8-4

GIRLS TENNIS

William Fleming 7, Martinsville 2 (Wednesday)

The Martinsville High School girls tennis team fell to William Fleming, 7-2, in a non-district road match on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs will return home on Monday to take on Patrick County High School at 4:30 p.m.

Singles

Brooklynn Lacey (WFHS) def. Nayti Patel (MHS), 9-7

Kassidy Dodson (MHS) def. Belyse Uwikunze (WFHS), 8-2

Su Gursoy (WFHS) def. Ahmyr Washington (MHS), 8-3

Nathalie Moreno (WFHS) def. Kayla Solomon (MHS), 8-4

Alma Gonzalez (WFHS) def. Ashanti Wilson (MHS), 8-2

Niqqi Milton (MHS) def. Meyli Mendez-Gordon (WFHS), 8-3

Doubles

Lacey/Uwikunze (WFHS) def. Patel/Dodson (MHS), 8-5

Gursoy/Moreno (WFHS) def. Washington/Solomon (MHS), 8-1

Gonzalez/Mendez/Gordon (WFHS) def. Wilson/Milton (MHS), 8-2