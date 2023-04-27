BASEBALL

Carlisle 25, Roanoke Catholic 0

Ten runs in each of the first and fifth innings helped the Carlisle baseball team to a 25-0 road win over Roanoke Catholic on Thursday.

Ian Martin had a home run and scored four runs with two RBIs for the Chiefs.

Bryson Brady, Luke Carter, Cole Scarce, and Styles Geramita had three hits each. Brady had three runs and three RBIs. Carter had two runs and four RBIs. Scarce had three runs and two RBIs, and Geramita had two runs and three RBIs. Casey Thomas added two hits, two runs, and four RBIs.

Geramita also picked up the win on the mound, throwing four innings and allowing just two hits with nine strikeouts. Ian Martin threw in the final inning, striking out three and walking one.

Carlisle (7-6, 4-3) will return home on Monday to take on North Cross at 4:30 p.m.

CS 10 - 2 - 1 - 2 - 10 --- 25 19 0

RC 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 --- 0 2 4

Carlisle hitters: Bryson Brady 3-5, 2B, BB, 3R, 3RBI; Ian Martin 1-3, HR, 2BB, HBP, 4R, 2RBI; Luke Carter 3-5, 3B, BB, 2R, 4RBI; Cole Scarce 3-6, 3R, 2RBI; Terrance Hairston 2-3, BB, HBP, 3R, RBI; Styles Geramita 3-4, HBP, 2R, 3RBI; Casey Thomas 2-5, 2B, 2R, 4RBI; Jacob Simpson 0-2, BB, HBP, 3R; Tyler Spencer 0-0, BB, HBP, R; Ben Wood 1-3, BB, 2R; Josh Carter 1-1, RBI

Carlisle pitchers: Styles Geramita 4IP, 2H, 9K; Ian Martin IP, 3K, BB

Mecklenburg County 9, Bassett 1

The Bassett High School baseball team dropped a Piedmont District home contest on Thursday, falling to Mecklenburg County High School, 9-1.

Bassett (7-9, 3-6) will return home on Tuesday to take on Tunstall High School at 5 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Bassett 6, Mecklenburg County 1

Demerius Lynch scored a career-high five goals to help the Bassett High School boys soccer team to a 6-1 home win over Mecklenburg County High School on Thursday.

Nathan Sechrist added one goal and one assist for the Bengals. Casey Ferguson had three assists, and Marvin Vasconcelo had one.

Bassett (9-2, 8-2) will next travel to William Byrd on Monday for a 7 p.m. non-district game.

SOFTBALL

Mecklenburg County 15, Bassett 3

The Bassett High School softball team fell to Mecklenburg County High School, 15-3, on Thursday at BHS in Piedmont District action.

Bassett (9-4, 4-2) will face Tunstall on Tuesday at BHS. First pitch is at 5 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Mecklenburg County 8, Bassett 0

The Bassett High School girls soccer team went on the road to Mecklenburg County High School on Thursday, but were unable to come home with a win. The Bengals fell to Mecklenburg, 8-0.

Bassett (3-9, 3-7) will next travel to Tunstall on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game.