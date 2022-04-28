Area scores for Thursday, April 28

SOFTBALL

Bassett 19, Tunstall 3

The Bassett softball team picked up a victory over Tunstall for the second night in a row. The Bengals defeated the Trojans 19-3 on Thursday at THS.

Bassett scored 13 runs in the top of the 3rd inning, and finished the night with 14 hits.

Zoie Pace led the way at the plate for the Bengals, going 3-4 with a 2-run home run and three RBIs. Trinity Gilbert was 2-4 with a double and three RBIs. Jade Hylton was 3-4 with four runs scored. Camryn Martin had two hits and an RBI, and Jenny Turner and Nakota Gallimore had two RBIs each.

Emily Gilley pitched three innings to pick up the win for Bassett. Jade Hylton pitched in relief, and struck out the side in the bottom of the fifth to end the game.

BHS improves to 7-7 on the year, and 4-2 in Piedmont District play. They'll next travel to Lynchburg on Monday for a 5 p.m. game at Brookville High School.

Dan River 8, Patrick County 0

The Patrick County softball team dropped a home non-district game on Thursday to Dan River, 8-0.

The Cougars (5-8) will return home on Tuesday for a Piedmont District game against Martinsville at 5 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Tunstall 2, Bassett 2 (2OT)

Bassett senior Samuel Aboytes scored a goal in the 79th minute to force overtime, and the Bengals came away with a 2-2 tie against Tunstall on Thursday at THS.

Aboytes scored on a corner kick from Nathan Morrison. Riley Evans scored the first goal for BHS on an assist by Demerius Lynch.

Alex Hernandez had eight saves in goal for the Bengals.

Bassett (8-3-2, 7-1-1) will travel to Halifax County on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. game.

BASEBALL

Patrick County 3, Dan River 1

The Patrick County baseball team picked up a non-district home win over Dan River on Thursday, 3-1.

Stuart Callahan got the win on the mound for in the start for PCHS, throwing four innings while allowing one run on one hit and one walk with five strikeouts.

Tucker Swails got the save in the seventh with two strikeouts. Swails also led Cougars at the plate, going 2-3 with his fourth home run of the year.

Martin Sawyers added an RBI single for PCHS, and Jackson Horton and Callahan also each added a base hit.

Noah Abercrombie went the whole way on the mound for Dan River, allowing five hits and three runs with nine strikeouts and three walks. Abercrombie also had a home run in the top of the first for the Wildcats only run of the game.

Patrick County (11-5) will next play Martinsville at home on Tuesday. First pitch is at 6 p.m.

Bassett 5, Tunstall 4

The Bassett baseball team picked up a Piedmont District win over Tunstall on Thursday, 5-4, at THS.

The Bengals (5-11-1) will travel to Halifax County on Tuesday for another Piedmont District game beginning at 5 p.m.

Forsyth Home Educators 5, Carlisle 4

A single run in the bottom of the seventh helped Forsyth Home Educators win in a walkoff against Carlisle on Thursday in Winston-Salem, N.C., 5-4.

Carlisle scored three runs in the fifth inning to tie the score at 4-4.

The Chiefs had five hits by five different players. All four runs were also by four different players. Bryson Brady was 1-4 with an RBI, and threw 1.1 innings in relief, allowing a run on two hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

Kale Richardson had three walks and a run for Carlisle.

The Chiefs (6-9-1) will come home on Friday for their third game in three days, and fourth game this week. They'll take on Covenant school at 4:30 p.m.

Carlisle 010 030 0 - 4

FHE 003 010 1 - 5

Carlisle: Bryson Brady 1-4, RBI; Colby Cunningham 1-4, R; Kale Richardson 0-0, 3BB, R; Terrance Hairston 1-4; Ian Martin 1-3, BB; Jacob Simpson 1-2, BB; Cole Scarce 1-2, R, BB; Conner Plaster 1-4; Colin Cunningham 0-3, BB, R

Pitching: Zach Craddock 5IP, 5H, 4R, 8BB, 2K; Bryson Brady 1.1IP, 2H, R, 3BB, 4K

GIRLS SOCCER

Tunstall 6, Bassett 3

The Bassett girls soccer team fell to Tunstall in a Piedmont District home game, Thursday, 6-3.

Alanis Osgood, Callie Ferguson, and Katie Miner had goals for Bassett. Ferguson added two assists.

The Bengals (5-7-1, 5-3-1) will return home on Tuesday to take on Halifax County at 7 p.m.

Dan River 5, Patrick County 0

Dan River defeated Patrick county in a non-district game on Thursday at DRHS, 5-0.

Patrick County (1-10) will play G.W.-Danville at home on Monday at 5 p.m.