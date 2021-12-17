Area Scores for Thursday, December 17

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Patrick County 49, Dan River 43

For the second time this season, the Patrick County girls basketball team picked up a non-district win over Dan River. The Cougars defeated the Wildcats 49-43 in Ringgold Thursday night.

Three players reached double-digit scoring in the win. Missy Hazard led the Cougars with 12 points and five assists, and added four rebounds and three steals. Marissa Brown and Aniya Penn each added 10 points, and Penn had a team-high seven rebounds.

The Cougars were without three starters.

"A really good win for our very young team," said PCHS coach Donny Rakes in an email. "Our freshmen and sophomores are really growing up and learning the game. In a very back-and-forth game, we showed more composure than in recent games and I was proud of that.

"A big shout-out to Kimora Wimbush, a freshmen who held (Dan River's) Le Le Farmer to only 12 points after she had scored 25 the first time we played. I thought that was the difference in the game."

Patrick County led 28-25 at the half, and 38-32 after three quarters.

The Cougars improve to 3-1 on the year. They'll return home on Friday to take on Bassett in a Piedmont District contest. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

Patrick County: 10 18 10 11 - 49

Dan River: 10 15 7 11 - 43

PATRICK COUNTY (3-1): Hazard 12, Penn 10, Brown 10, Mitchell 7, Wimbush 3, Quesinberry 3, Hill 2, Moore 2.

3-pointers (5) - Hazard 2, Penn 1, Mitchell 1, Quesinberry 1

DAN RIVER (3-2): Farmer 14, Edmunds 13, Wells 6, Noble 5, Stork 4, Marable 1.

3-pointers (2) - Wells 2

G.W.-Danville 43, Martinsville 32

A big fourth quarter helped G.W.-Danville girls basketball to a 43-32 win over Martinsville Thursday night at Martinsville Middle School.

The Eagles outscored Martinsville 19-5 in the final frame.

GW led 18-17 at the half. Martinsville retook the lead in the third, going into the final frame up 27-24.

Caira Valentine led Martinsville with 12 points. Fonshay Moyer and Nadia Moyer added five points each.

GW's Amara Harrell led all scorers with 25 points.

Martinsville (0-3. 0-1) will go back on the road Friday to take on Floyd County at 7 p.m.

GW (3-5, 1-1) will take time off for the holidays, and will return to play on January 4 for a PD home game against Tunstall at 7 p.m.

G.W.-Danville 43, Martinsville 32

MHS: 8 9 10 5 - 32

GWHS: 6 12 6 19 - 43

MHS: Z. Moyer 3; C. Valentine 12; F. Moyer 5; N. Moyer 5; M. Lowe 4; T. Wade 3

3-pointers (2) - Z. Moyer 1, F. Moyer 1

GWHS: D. Darden 9; J. Lubbs 6; A. Harrell 25; C. Myers 2; K. Dobbins 1