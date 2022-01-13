Area Scores for Thursday, January 13

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Floyd County 58, Patrick County 44
The Patrick County girls basketball team snapped a 2-game winning streak with a 58-44 road loss to Floyd County Thursday night.
Abigail Epperson led PCHS with 10 points, five rebounds, and five steals. Missy Hazard also had 10 points, including two made 3-pointers, and a team-high six assists for the Cougars.
"We were thoroughly beaten by a better team tonight," Patrick County coach Donny Rakes said in an email. "We were out-hustled, and quite frankly, we lost our composure against their press. Our consistency as a team is not where it needs to be in order to be successful at the varsity level. We play hard in spurts, but we struggle to put four quarters together.
"We are young, learning as we go, and it is a process."
Patrick County falls to 7-4 on the year. They'll next travel to Martinsville on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game.
PCHS 7 9 9 19 - 44
FCHS 11 11 20 16 - 58
PCHS: A. Epperson 10pts, 5rebs, 5steals; M. Hazard 10pts, 2rebs, 2steals, 6assts; S. Harris 8pts, 2rebs; A. Mitchell 3pts; A. Penn 6pts, 3rebs, 4steals, 3assts; K. Wimbush 7pts, 4rebs
3-pointers (2) - M. Hazard 2