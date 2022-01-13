Area Scores for Thursday, January 13

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Floyd County 58, Patrick County 44

"We were thoroughly beaten by a better team tonight," Patrick County coach Donny Rakes said in an email. "We were out-hustled, and quite frankly, we lost our composure against their press. Our consistency as a team is not where it needs to be in order to be successful at the varsity level. We play hard in spurts, but we struggle to put four quarters together.