SOFTBALL

Patrick County 12, Floyd County 2 (Thurs.)

The bats were hot for the Patrick County High School softball team on Thursday in Stuart. The Cougars scored 10 runs in the first inning on the way to a 12-2 win over Floyd County High School.

Lauren Fulcher was 3-for-3 at the plate with five RBIs and a home run to lead the Cougars. Madison Greer and Lilly Hazelwood had multiple hits, and Hazelwood added a home run.

McKenzie Holt picked up the win in the pitching circle, striking out nine. Holt also had two hits with three RBIs and a triple.

The Cougars improved to 1-1 on the season with the win. They'll next take on Gretna High School on Friday in Stuart. First pitch is at 5 p.m.

Chatham 5, Magna Vista 4 (Thurs.)

The Chatham High School softball team had an extra-innings win over Magna Vista on Thursday at MVHS. The Cavaliers won, 5-4, in eight innings.

Faith Fuller had a game-tying RBI in the bottom of the seventh for the Warriors to send it to extra innings. Fuller finished the night with two hits, including a double.

McKenzie Vaught added two hits, including a double, a walk, and two runs in the loss. Kaci Meade also had two hits, including a triple, a walk and two RBIs.

Abby Bender pitched all eight innings for MVHS, with seven strikeouts. Bender allowed nine hits and three earned runs.

The Warriors (1-2) will next travel to Staunton River High School on Monday for a 5 p.m. game.

Carroll County 6, Bassett 0 (Thurs.)

The Bassett High School fell in a non-district home contest on Thursday, losing to Carroll County, 6-0.

The Bengals (1-1) will next travel to Floyd County High School on Monday for a 5 p.m. game.

BASEBALL

Chatham 7, Magna Vista 1 (Thurs.)

Four runs in the first inning helped the Chatham High School baseball team to a 7-1 win over Magna Vista on Thursday in Ridgeway.

Brayden Wilson was 1-3 with a run for the Warriors.

Simeon Moore threw four innings in relief, allowing three runs, one earned, on four hits and three walks with three strikeouts.

The Warriors (1-2) will next travel to Staunton River High School on Monday for a 5 p.m. game.

Miller School 16, Carlisle 4 (Thurs.)

The Carlisle baseball team dropped a home contest to Miller School of Albemarle on Thursday. Miller defeated the Chiefs, 16-4, in five innings.

Terrance Hairston was 3-3 at the plate for Carlisle with an RBI. Ian Martin was 2-2 with a walk and three runs scored.

The Chiefs (0-2) will next travel to Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy on Monday.

GIRLS TENNIS

Bassett 9, William Byrd 0 (Thurs.)

The Bassett High School girls tennis team swept William Byrd in Vinton on Thursday to improve to 1-1 on the season.

The Bengals will next travel to G.W.-Danville High School on Monday for a 4:30 p.m. Piedmont District game.

Singles

Taylor Reed (BHS) def. MaKenna Jacobsen (WB) 8-6

Bailey Dyer (BHS) def. Ashlyn Thomas (WB) 8-0

Hanna Eanes (BHS) def. Hannah Johnson (WB) 8-4

Jenna Meadors (BHS) def. Callie Lusk (WB) 8-4

Evan Parnell (BHS) def. Sylvia Bautista (WB) 8-1

Laken Porter (BHS) def. Miley Moses (WB) 8-0

Doubles

T. Reed/H. Eanes (BHS) def. M. Jacobsen/S. Bautista (WB) 8-2

E. Parnell/L. Porton (BHS) def. Hannah Johnson/C. Lusk (WB) 8-0

B. Dyer/C. Whitfield (BHS) def. M. Moses/Brooke Justus (WB) 8-2

BOYS TENNIS

Bassett 5, Staunton River 4 (Thurs.)

The Bassett High School boys tennis team picked up a 5-4 home win over William Byrd on Thursday.

The Bengals will next take on Alleghany High School at home in a doubleheader on Friday beginning at 4 p.m.

Full results from the match are listed below.

Singles

Ryan Carista (WB) def. Parker Hardy 6-7 (14-12), 6-1, 10-8

Jack Glenn (BHS) def. Camden Thepsimuong, 3-6, 6-3, 10-7

Tegan Collins (BHS) def. Patrick Hodges 6-3, 6-3

Sammy Stanley (BHS) def. Maddox Wolfe 6-4, 6-2

Dillon Colgan (WB) def. TJ Mills 6-1, 6-2

Malaki Mitchell BHS) def. Keith Schult 6-1, 6-3, 10-5

Doubles

Jack Ayersman/Wolfe (WB) def. Hardy/Glenn (BHS) 8-2

Collins/Stanley (BHS) def. Thepsimoung/Luke Hemming (WB) 8-3

Hodges/Dakota Adams (WB) def. Mitchell/Mills (BHS) 8-6