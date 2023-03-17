SOFTBALL
Patrick County 12, Floyd County 2 (Thurs.)
The bats were hot for the Patrick County High School softball team on Thursday in Stuart. The Cougars scored 10 runs in the first inning on the way to a 12-2 win over Floyd County High School.
Lauren Fulcher was 3-for-3 at the plate with five RBIs and a home run to lead the Cougars. Madison Greer and Lilly Hazelwood had multiple hits, and Hazelwood added a home run.
McKenzie Holt picked up the win in the pitching circle, striking out nine. Holt also had two hits with three RBIs and a triple.
The Cougars improved to 1-1 on the season with the win. They'll next take on Gretna High School on Friday in Stuart. First pitch is at 5 p.m.
Chatham 5, Magna Vista 4 (Thurs.)
People are also reading…
The Chatham High School softball team had an extra-innings win over Magna Vista on Thursday at MVHS. The Cavaliers won, 5-4, in eight innings.
Faith Fuller had a game-tying RBI in the bottom of the seventh for the Warriors to send it to extra innings. Fuller finished the night with two hits, including a double.
McKenzie Vaught added two hits, including a double, a walk, and two runs in the loss. Kaci Meade also had two hits, including a triple, a walk and two RBIs.
Abby Bender pitched all eight innings for MVHS, with seven strikeouts. Bender allowed nine hits and three earned runs.
The Warriors (1-2) will next travel to Staunton River High School on Monday for a 5 p.m. game.
Carroll County 6, Bassett 0 (Thurs.)
The Bassett High School fell in a non-district home contest on Thursday, losing to Carroll County, 6-0.
The Bengals (1-1) will next travel to Floyd County High School on Monday for a 5 p.m. game.
BASEBALL
Chatham 7, Magna Vista 1 (Thurs.)
Four runs in the first inning helped the Chatham High School baseball team to a 7-1 win over Magna Vista on Thursday in Ridgeway.
Brayden Wilson was 1-3 with a run for the Warriors.
Simeon Moore threw four innings in relief, allowing three runs, one earned, on four hits and three walks with three strikeouts.
The Warriors (1-2) will next travel to Staunton River High School on Monday for a 5 p.m. game.
Miller School 16, Carlisle 4 (Thurs.)
The Carlisle baseball team dropped a home contest to Miller School of Albemarle on Thursday. Miller defeated the Chiefs, 16-4, in five innings.
Terrance Hairston was 3-3 at the plate for Carlisle with an RBI. Ian Martin was 2-2 with a walk and three runs scored.
The Chiefs (0-2) will next travel to Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy on Monday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Bassett 9, William Byrd 0 (Thurs.)
The Bassett High School girls tennis team swept William Byrd in Vinton on Thursday to improve to 1-1 on the season.
The Bengals will next travel to G.W.-Danville High School on Monday for a 4:30 p.m. Piedmont District game.
Singles
Taylor Reed (BHS) def. MaKenna Jacobsen (WB) 8-6
Bailey Dyer (BHS) def. Ashlyn Thomas (WB) 8-0
Hanna Eanes (BHS) def. Hannah Johnson (WB) 8-4
Jenna Meadors (BHS) def. Callie Lusk (WB) 8-4
Evan Parnell (BHS) def. Sylvia Bautista (WB) 8-1
Laken Porter (BHS) def. Miley Moses (WB) 8-0
Doubles
T. Reed/H. Eanes (BHS) def. M. Jacobsen/S. Bautista (WB) 8-2
E. Parnell/L. Porton (BHS) def. Hannah Johnson/C. Lusk (WB) 8-0
B. Dyer/C. Whitfield (BHS) def. M. Moses/Brooke Justus (WB) 8-2
BOYS TENNIS
Bassett 5, Staunton River 4 (Thurs.)
The Bassett High School boys tennis team picked up a 5-4 home win over William Byrd on Thursday.
The Bengals will next take on Alleghany High School at home in a doubleheader on Friday beginning at 4 p.m.
Full results from the match are listed below.
Singles
Ryan Carista (WB) def. Parker Hardy 6-7 (14-12), 6-1, 10-8
Jack Glenn (BHS) def. Camden Thepsimuong, 3-6, 6-3, 10-7
Tegan Collins (BHS) def. Patrick Hodges 6-3, 6-3
Sammy Stanley (BHS) def. Maddox Wolfe 6-4, 6-2
Dillon Colgan (WB) def. TJ Mills 6-1, 6-2
Malaki Mitchell BHS) def. Keith Schult 6-1, 6-3, 10-5
Doubles
Jack Ayersman/Wolfe (WB) def. Hardy/Glenn (BHS) 8-2
Collins/Stanley (BHS) def. Thepsimoung/Luke Hemming (WB) 8-3
Hodges/Dakota Adams (WB) def. Mitchell/Mills (BHS) 8-6