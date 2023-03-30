BOYS TENNIS

Magna Vista 8, Staunton River 1

The Magna Vista boys tennis team remained unbeaten with an 8-1 home win over Staunton River High School on Thursday.

Full results from Thursday's match are listed below.

The Warriors (6-0) will take time off for spring break and return home on April 11 to take on Patrick County High School at 4:30 p.m.

Singles

Braden Conner (SRHS) def. Bear Priddy (MVHS) 6-2, 6-2

Caleb Lynch (MVHS) def. Josh Dill (SRHS) 6-1, 6-0

Gage Carter (MVHS) def. Tyler Miller (SRHS) 6-0, 6-3

Luke Gardner (MVHS) def. Andreas Slonzo (SRHS) 6-2, 6-0

Josh Luther (MVHS) def. Kadan East (SRHS) 6-1, 6-1

Patrick McCrickard (MVHS) def. Chris Yingling (SRHS) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

Priddy/Luther (MVHS) def. Conner/Dill (SRHS) 6-1, 4-6, 13-11

Lynch/Gardner (MVHS) def. Miller/Slonzo (SRHS) 6-4, 6-0

Carter/McCrickard (MVHS) def. East/Yingling (SRHS) 6-3, 6-3

SOFTBALL

Magna Vista 12, Floyd County 6

McKenzie Vaught hit two home runs and Abby Bender had a grand slam to help the Magna Vista softball team to a 12-6 home win over Floyd County on Thursday.

Vaught finished the night with three hits, three runs, and two RBIs. Bender finished with two hits, two runs, and five RBIs. She also pitched the seventh inning to finish the game.

Kenzie Newcomb added two hits and two RBIs. Samiah Clark had two hits, a walk, and scored a run.

Kaylee Hughes threw six innings, allowing six runs with seven strikeouts and three walks.

The Warriors (2-5, 0-1) will next travel to Mecklenburg County High School on Monday for a 5 p.m. game.

BASEBALL

Bassett 2, Carroll County 1

The Bassett High School baseball team defeated Carroll County, 2-1, on Thursday at BHS.

The Bengals (5-2) will next travel to Tunstall High School on Monday for a 5 p.m. game.