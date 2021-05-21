Area scores for Thursday, May 20

SOFTBALL

Patrick County 17, Bassett 5 (Thursday)

The Patrick County softball team defeated Bassett 17-5 Thursday at Bassett High School.

Brooke Meade got the win in the circle for the Cougars, pitching four innings with six strikeouts. Katherine Beckett finished the game in relief with two strikeouts.

Danielle King, Gracelyn Hubbard, and Jordan Haas had three hits each for PCHS. Laine Hopkins hit a 2-run home run, and Lauren Fulcher had a 2-RBI double. Haas added five RBIs, and King had four. Hubbard scored three times in the win.

Patrick County (4-3) will return home on Tuesday to take on Tunstall at 5 p.m.

Bassett (1-5) will also return home on Tuesday to take on Magna Vista at 5 p.m.

BASEBALL

Patrick County 12, Bassett 5 (Thursday)

Patrick County came back from an early 5-1 deficit and scored 11 runs in the final four innings Thursday to defeat Bassett 12-5 at Bassett High School.

Garrett Leftwich got the win on the mound for the Cougars, allowing no runs and one hit and striking out seven in a 4-inning relief outing.