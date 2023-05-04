BASEBALL

Bassett 9, Halifax 3

The Bassett High School baseball team took down the top-ranked team in the Piedmont District on Thursday when they defeated Halifax County High School, 9-3, at home.

The Bengals scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to break a 3-3 tie on the way to the win.

Cole Compton and Jacob Gilbert both had three hits and an RBI for Bassett. Bryson Baker had a hit, a run, and two RBIs. Landon Harbour and Tripp Janey scored two run each.

Jacob Ryan threw a complete game for Bassett, allowing nine hits and one walk with four strikeouts.

Thursday was the final regular season home game for the Bengals.

Bassett (8-10, 4-6) will next travel to G.W.-Danville on Wednesday for a 5 p.m. game.

HCHS 100 200 0 - 3 9 2

BHS 012 600 X - 9 14 1

Bassett hitting: L. Harbour 1-3, BB, 2R, RBI, SB; B. Baker 1-4, R, 2RBI; J. Ryan 2-4, R; C. Compton 3-4, 2B, RBI; J. Gilbert 3-3, BB, RBI, SB; N. Harper 1-2, BB, RBI, SB; I. Martin 2-4, R, RBI, SB; T. Janey 1-3, 2R, 2SB

Bassett pitching: J. Ryan 7IP, 9H, 3R, BB, 4K

Patrick County 15, Radford 1

Tucker Swails hit a grand slam and picked up the win on the mound in a 15-1 victory for the Patrick County High School baseball team over Radford High School on Thursday in Stuart.

Swails was 2-4 at the plate with seven RBIs. He also threw three scoreless innings, striking out six while walking one.

Jai Penn threw the final two innings in relief, allowing a run on three walks while striking out four.

Penn and Jackson Horton had two hits each. Broc Taylor and Gavin Fain each had a hit and two RBIs. Noah Jessup added a hit and an RBI.

The Cougars improve to 13-3 on the year with the win. They'll next travel to Martinsville High School on Friday for a Piedmont District game beginning at 5 p.m.

North Cross 8, Carlisle 1

The Carlisle baseball team finished the regular season on Thursday with an 8-1 home loss to North Cross.

Styles Geramita had the lone RBI for the Chiefs, scoring Terrance Hairston. Hairston was 1-1 at the plate with two walks and four stolen bases. Bryson Brady had a double and a walk.

Geramita also pitched 6.1 innings, allowing six earned runs on 10 hits with five strikeouts.

The Chiefs finish the regular season 8-7 overall, and 5-4 in region play. They'll now await seeding in the Virginia Independent Conference tournament, which will begin next week.

NCS 003 000 5 - 8 10 0

CS 000 100 0 - 1 4 4

Carlisle hitters: B. Brady 1-3, 2B, BB, SB; I. Martin 0-3, BB; T. Hairston 1-1, R, 2BB, 4SB; S. Geramita 1-3, RBI; C. Thomas 1-3; J. Simpson 0-2, BB

Carlisle pitchers: S. Geramita 6.1IP, 10H, 8R, 6ER, 5K; C. Thomas 0-2IP, 2K, BB

GOLF

North Cross 162, Carlisle 164

On Thursday, the Carlisle golf team lost to North Cross in a dual match at Chatmoss Country Club. The match score was North Cross 162, Carlisle 164.

Zuhair Mirza of North Cross was the match medalist after shooting a 38.

Carlisle had a 41 from four golfers: Connor Boughton, Addison Lawrence, Webb Garrett, and Jordan Harris.

The Chiefs are 5-4 on the season and will return to their home course of Chatmoss on Friday to take on Virginia Episcopal School.

BOYS SOCCER

Bassett 1, Halifax County 0

Riley Evans scored the game-winning goal in the 79th minute to lead the Bassett High School boys soccer team to a 1-0 home win over Halifax County High School on Thursday.

Casey Ferguson had the assist on Evans's goal.

Bengals keeper Alex Hernandez had four saves.

Bassett (11-2-1, 9-2) will return home on Wednesday for senior night against G.W.-Danville. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Halifax County 11, Bassett 3

The Bassett High School softball team dropped a Piedmont District contest at home on Thursday, falling to Halifax County High School, 11-3.

Breanna Cooper and Camryn Martin each had an RBI Bassett.

The Bengals (10-6, 5-4) will return home on Tuesday for a non-district game against Jefferson Forest. First pitch is at 5:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Bassett 5, Halifax County 4 (Wednesday)

The Bassett High School boys tennis team picked up a Piedmont District home win on Wednesday, defeating Halifax County High School, 5-4.

Full results from the match are listed below.

Bassett (8-7) will next travel to Magna Vista on Friday for the final game of the regular season. The match will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Singles

P. Riddle (HCHS) def. Parker Hardy (BHS), 8-2

Jack Glenn (BHS) def. L. Jones (HCHS), 8-4

Sammy Stanley (BHS) def. K. Anderson (HCHS), 8-6

A. Kim (HCHS) def. TJ Mills (BHS), 8-0

R. De Vera (HCHS) def. Tegen Collins (BHS), 8-2

Malaki Mitchell (BHS) def. J. Slagles (HCHS), 8-1

Doubles

Hardy/Glenn (BHS) def. Riddle/Kim (HCHS), 8-2

Stanley/Mitchell (HCHS) def. Stanley/Mitchell (BHS), 9-7

Collins/Mills (BHS) def. De Vera/Slagle (HCHS), 8-6

GIRLS TENNIS

Halifax County 9, Bassett 0 (Wednesday)

The Bassett High School girls tennis team dropped a Piedmont District road contest on Wednesday, falling to Halifax County High School, 9-0.

Bassett (9-4) will return home on Friday to take on Magna Vista in the final game of the regular season. The match will begin at 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

Carlisle 168, Blue Ridge 181, Roanoke Catholic 219 (Tuesday)

On Tuesday, the Carlisle golf team defeated Blue Ridge and Roanoke Catholic in a tri-match at Greene Hills Country Club, in Stanardsville.

The match score was Carlisle 168, Blue Ridge 181, and Roanoke Catholic 219.

Carlisle was paced by match medalist Connor Boughton, who shot a 37. Webb Garrett and Jordan Harris each shot 43, and Addison Lawrence posted a 45.