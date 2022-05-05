Area Scores for Thursday, May 5

SOFTBALL

Patrick County 6, Magna Vista 4

McKenzie Holt got the victory on the mound in a 6-4 win by Patrick County's softball team over Magna Vista in Ridgeway on Thursday.

Abigail Epperson had the save for PCHS.

Tessa Haas had two hits and two RBIs at the plate for the Cougars. Lindsey Quesenberry, Brooke Meade, and Lauren Fulcher each had two hits, and Madison Greer, Fulcher, and Epperson each had RBIs.

Thursday was the final Piedmont District game of the regular season for PCHS, who finish PD play 2-6. The Cougars (7-8) will finish the regular season with two non-district road games. They'll travel to Dan River on Monday 5:30 p.m., and Floyd County on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Magna Vista (7-12, 2-5) will finish the regular season on Tuesday with a PD game at Bassett at 5 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Martinsville 4, G.W.-Danville 2

Four different players had a goal on Thursday to help the Martinsville boys soccer team to a 4-2 win over G.W.-Danville in Danville.

Juan Argueta led the Bulldogs with one goal and two assists. Aaron Flores and Meraj Naimatullah each had one goal and one assist, and Hector Murillo also had a goal.

Keeper Ludwin Lopez Chavez had nine saves in goal for Martinsville.

The Bulldogs (3-11, 3-8) will return home on Tuesday to take on Tunstall at 7 p.m.

BASEBALL

Patrick County 5, Magna Vista 2 (9 innings)

The Patrick County baseball team scored three runs in the ninth inning to defeat Magna Vista, 5-2, on Thursday in Ridgeway.

The Cougars rallied in the top of the ninth inning on singles from Gilbert Hubbard, Jai Penn, and Cam Nowlin, who also had an RBI. Tucker Swails added two RBIs in the inning.

Swails pitched six innings for PCHS, allowing four hits and one earned run with 10 strikeouts. Jai Penn came in relief and picked up the win, throwing three no-hit innings with four strikeouts.

Paxton Tucker started for MVHS, going seven innings and allowing six hits and one earned run with seven strikeouts and two walks.

PCHS was led at the plate by Hubbard, who went 3-4 on the night. Penn and Stuart Callahan added two hits each.

With the win, the Cougars improve to 12-5 on the year, and 6-4 in Piedmont District play. PCHS will finish the regular season with two non-district games. They'll travel to Dan River on Monday at 5:30 p.m., and Floyd County on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Magna Vista (7-12, 3-6) will finish the regular season on Tuesday at Bassett for a 5 p.m. game.

BOYS SOCCER

Magna Vista 2, Patrick County 0

The Magna Vista boys soccer team picked up a 2-0 win over Patrick County on the Warriors senior night Thursday at Smith River Sports Complex.

Ian Betton scored the first goal on an assist from Eduardo Perez-Sandoval in the first half. Alex Gil-Reyes scored the second goal midway through the second half on an assist from Gustavo Vera-Carillo.

MVHS keeper Nathaniel Pearson had five saves in goal and combined with Edgar Alvarado for the shutout.

The Warriors (11-4, 9-2) will finish the regular season on Tuesday at Bassett. Game time is at 7 p.m.

Patrick County (3-11, 2-9) will return home on Monday for a 7 p.m. game against G.W.-Danville.