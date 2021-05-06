Area Scores for Thursday, May 6

SOFTBALL

Magna Vista 10, Tunstall 5

Magna Vista's softball team had a come-from-behind victory over Tunstall in Ridgeway Thursday.

Mckenzie Vaught and Kailee Newcomb had three hits each, and Vaught added two runs for the Warriors in the win. Lyndsey Newman added two hits including a double, two runs and an RBI. Delaney Burris had two hits, including a double, and two runs scored.

The Warriors were up 2-0 until the top of the fifth when the Trojans scored four runs to take the lead. MVHS scored two in bottom of the fifth to tie it 4-4.

The score was tied to start the bottom of the sixth when the Warriors scored six runs, including a 3-run home run by Shelby Rigney, to take a decisive lead.

Kaylee Hughes pitched five innings for MVHS, striking out one and giving up five hits and four runs. She also had two RBIs and two runs scored to help on offense.

Abby Bender pitched the last two innings, striking out one and allowing one run.

Magna Vista (1-1) will go on the road to South Boston on Monday to take on Halifax County at 5 p.m.

Halifax County 7, Patrick County 2