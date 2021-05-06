Area Scores for Thursday, May 6

SOFTBALL
Magna Vista 10, Tunstall 5
Magna Vista's softball team had a come-from-behind victory over Tunstall in Ridgeway Thursday.
Mckenzie Vaught and Kailee Newcomb had three hits each, and Vaught added two runs for the Warriors in the win. Lyndsey Newman added two hits including a double, two runs and an RBI. Delaney Burris had two hits, including a double, and two runs scored.
The Warriors were up 2-0 until the top of the fifth when the Trojans scored four runs to take the lead. MVHS scored two in bottom of the fifth to tie it 4-4.
The score was tied to start the bottom of the sixth when the Warriors scored six runs, including a 3-run home run by Shelby Rigney, to take a decisive lead.
Kaylee Hughes pitched five innings for MVHS, striking out one and giving up five hits and four runs. She also had two RBIs and two runs scored to help on offense.
Abby Bender pitched the last two innings, striking out one and allowing one run.
Magna Vista (1-1) will go on the road to South Boston on Monday to take on Halifax County at 5 p.m.
Halifax County 7, Patrick County 2
The Patrick County softball team dropped its second game in a row with a 7-2 loss to Halifax County in Stuart Thursday night.
Abigail Epperson threw a complete game on the mound for the Cougars with seven strikeouts in the loss. Brooke Meade had two hits and scored a run for PCHS, and Danielle King had a RBI.
The Cougars (1-2) will return home on Monday to take on Bassett at 5 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Halifax County 9, Patrick County 0
The Patrick County girls soccer team fell 9-0 to Halifax County in South Boston Thursday night.
Ceci Leon had 12 saves in goal for the Cougars, and Izzy Martin added six saves.
Patrick County (1-2) will travel to G.W.-Danville for a game on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
Halifax County 9, Patrick County 1
Five errors hurt Patrick County in a 9-1 loss to Halifax in Stuart Thursday.
Patrick County (1-2) will return home on Monday to take on Bassett at 5 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Bassett 9, G.W.-Danville 0
The Bassett girls tennis team swept G.W.-Danville in Danville Thursday night, 9-0.
Bassett improves to 5-1 win the win. They'll return home on Monday to take on Magna Vista at 5 p.m.
Full results of Thursday's match are listed below:
Singles
Megan Scott (BHS) def. Ella Payne (GWHS) 8-2
Izzy Humble (BHS) def. Sadie Gunn (GWHS) 8-3
McKenzie Lippencott (BHS) def. Natalie Harris (GWHS) 8-4
Lara Hall (BHS) def. Kirstan Ramirez (GWHS) 8-0
Emily Vaught (BHS) def. Kyra Alexander (GWHS) 8-0
MaKayla Dillon (BHS) def. Akierra Childress (GWHS) 8-0
Doubles
Scott/Hall (BHS) def. Harris/Payne (GWHS) 8-2
Humble/Lippencott (BHS) def. Gunn/Ramirez (GWHS) 8-3
Vaught/Hannah Eanes (BHS) def. Childress/Alexander (GWHS) 8-0