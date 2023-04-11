BASEBALL

Carlisle 23, Fishburne Military 4

The Carlisle baseball team had 14 hits and 11 walks in a decisive 23-4 road win over Fishburne Military Academy on Tuesday.

All but two Chiefs had at least one hit in the win, and those who didn't have a hit both reached on a walk. Every player in the Chiefs lineup also scored at least one run.

Bryson Brady led Carlisle at the plate, going 3-5 with two home runs and five RBIs. Terrance Hairston was 2-2 with two walks, five runs, and two RBIs. Ian Martin was 3-4 with two triples, a walk, three runs, and four RBIs. Cole Scarce had a hit, three walks, four runs, and an RBI, and Styles Geramita had a hit, two walks, and three runs.

Luke Carter got in the win on the mound for Carlisle, throwing 4.1 innings, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks, with nine strikeouts.

The Chiefs (3-3, 2-1) will next travel to Winston-Salem, North Carolina on Thursday to take on Forsyth Home Educators at 4:30 p.m.

Carlisle 136 49X X - 23 14 2

FMA 040 00X X - 4 4 7

Carlisle hitters: T. Hairston 2-2, 2BB, 5R, 2RBI, 3SB; I. Martin 3-4, 2 3B, 2B, BB, 3R, 4RBI, SB; L. Carter 2-5, R, RBI; C. Thomas 2-5, 3B, 2B, 2R, 2RBI, SB; C. Scarce 1-2, 3BB, 4R, RBI, SB; B. Brady 3-5, 2HR, 2B, 2R, 5RBI; S. Geramita 1-3, 2BB, 3R, 4SB; J. Simpson 0-2, 2BB, 2R, RBI, SB; B. Wood 0-2, BB, R

Carlisle pitchers: L. Carter 4.1IP, 4H, 4R, 9K, 2BB; C. Scarce 0.2IP, K

BASEBALL

Patrick County 6, Bassett 2

Tucker Swails got the win in a complete game effort to lead the Patrick County High School baseball team to a 6-2 road win over Bassett High School on Tuesday.

Swails threw seven innings, allowing two runs, none earned, on four hits and one walk with 12 strikeouts.

The Cougars were led at the plate by Gavin Fain who picked up three hits. Swails and Jai Penn each added two hits, and Martin Sawyers had one.

PCHS (8-2, 2-2) will return home on Thursday to take on Martinsville High School at 5 p.m.

Bassett (5-5, 1-2) will next travel to Halifax County High School on Friday for a 5 p.m. game.

SOFTBALL

Bassett 12, Patrick County 6

The Bassett High School softball team came back from an early 4-0 deficit to defeat Patrick County High School, 12-6, on Tuesday at BHS.

The Bengals scored nine runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, and three more in the bottom of the sixth on the way to the win.

Zoie Pace led Bassett at the plate, going 2-2 with a 3-run home run, an RBI double, and two walks. Breanna Cooper had two doubles and two RBIs, and Trinity Gilbert had two hits, two RBIs, and two runs.

Emily Gilley picked up her sixth win of the season in the pitching circle. The lefty allowed three earned runs on six hits and three walks with eight strikeouts.

Lilly Hazelwood and Madison Greer each had two hits for the Cougars. McKenzie Holt and Journey Moore combined for 10 strikeouts in the pitching circle in the loss.

Bassett (6-3, 2-1) will next travel to Halifax County High School on Friday for a 5 p.m. game.

Patrick County (7-4, 1-1) will travel to Magna Vista on Monday for a 5 p.m. game.

BOYS SOCCER

Bassett 2, Patrick County 0

The Bassett High School boys soccer team scored in the 34th and 38th minutes to take a 2-0 home win over Patrick County High School on Tuesday.

Casey Ferguson opened the scoring on an assist by Hector Maya in the 34th minute. Maya also scored the Bengals second goal on an assist by Hugo Tallon in the 38th minute.

Frankie Maya had two saves and the shutout in goal for the Bengals.

Bassett (4-1, 3-1) will travel to South Boston on Friday to take on Halifax County High School at 7 p.m.

Patrick County (3-5, 1-3) will return home on Thursday to take on Martinsville High School at 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Patrick County 2, Bassett 1

The Patrick County High School girls soccer team picked up a 2-1 home win over Bassett High School on Tuesday.

The Cougars (2-1-3, 2-0-1) will next travel to Martinsville High School on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game.

Bassett (1-4, 1-3) will return home on Friday to take on Halifax County High School at 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Bassett 9, Martinsville 0

The Bassett High School girls tennis team picked up a Piedmont District home win on Tuesday over Martinsville High School, 9-0.

Full results from the match are listed below.

Bassett (5-2) will next travel to Magna Vista High School on Friday for a 4:30 p.m. match.

Martinsville will travel to William Fleming High School on Wednesday for a non-district contest. The Bulldogs will take on Halifax County High School at home on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Singles

Taylor Reed (BHS) def. Nayti Patel (PCHS) 8-4

Bailey Dyer (BHS) def. Kassidy Dodson (PCHS) 8-0

Hannah Eanes (BHS) def. Ahmry Washington (PCHS) 8-0

Evan Parnell (BHS) def. Kayla Solomon (PCHS) 8-0

Laken Porter (BHS) def. Ashanti Wilson (PCHS) 8-0

Jenna Meadors (BHS) def. Allanah Milton (PCHS) 8-0

Doubles

Reed/Eanes (BHS) def. Patel/Dodson (PCHS) 8-1

Parnell/Porter (BHS) def. Washington/Solomon (PCHS) 8-0

Dyer/Whitfield (BHS) def. Milton/Wilson (PCHS) 8-0

BOYS TENNIS

Bassett 9, Martinsville 0

The Bassett High School boys tennis team swept Martinsville High School, 9-0, in a Piedmont District match at MHS on Tuesday.

The Bengals return home on Wednesday to take on William Byrd. Bassett will be back at home on Friday to take on Magna Vista at 4:30 p.m.

Martinsville will next take on William Fleming High School on Wednesday at home. The Bulldogs will travel to Halifax County High School on Friday for a 4:30 p.m. match.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Walters State 5, P&HCC 4; P&HCC 10, Walters State 8

The Patrick & Henry Community College baseball team split a doubleheader with Walters State on Tuesday at the Patriots home field of Dan Daniel Memorial Park, in Danville.

Walters State won Game 1, 5-4, behind five runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Tony DeLawrence threw six scoreless innings for the Patriots, allowing just one hit with seven strikeouts.

Matthew Best had a solo home run for P&HCC. Kyle Fields had a double and scored a run.

P&HCC scored five runs in the first and four more in the second to take an early lead in Game 2. Walters State tried to make another comeback, scoring four runs in the top of the seventh, but the Patriots held on for the 10-8 win.

Brendan Burke had a home run and four RBIs for the Patriots in the Game 2 win. Johnboy Rittenhouse was 3-3 at the plate with a double, a walk, two runs, and two RBIs. Matthew Best had a hit, walk, and two runs, and Kyle Fields had a hit, walk, two runs, and two RBIs.

Kyle Hardy got the win on the mound, throwing three innings and allowing three hits, two runs, and five walks with four strikeouts.

The Patriots return home to take on Caldwell Community College on Wednesday. P&HCC (18-13, 9-4) will play a 3-game series at Wake Tech Community College, starting with a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch is at 1 p.m.

Game 1

WSCC 000 000 5 - 5 4 2

P&HCC 012 001 0 - 4 4 3

P&HCC hitters: Matthew Best 1-4, HR; Kyle Fields 1-3, 2B, R; Andrew Barrese 1-2, 2R, SB; Aidan Cunningham 1-3, RBI

P&HCC pitchers: Tony DeLawrence 6IP, H, 7K; William Rice 0.1IP, H, 3R, 2BB; Alex Kanipe 0.2IP, 2H, 2R, 1ER, 2BB

Game 2

WSCC 101 110 4 - 8 9 1

P&HCC 540 010 X - 10 8 0

P&HCC hitters: Matthew Best 1-3, BB, 2R; Trent Murchinson 0-3, BB, R; Johnboy Rittenhouse 3-3, BB, 2B, 2R, 2RBI; Kyle Fields 1-3, BB, 2R, 2RBI; Brendan Burke 1-3, HR, 4RBI; Andrew Barrese 2-3, R, RBI, SB; Aidan Cunningham 0-2, BB; Jake Weaver 0-1, BB, R, RBI

P&HCC pitchers: Kyle Hardy (W) 3IP, 3H, 2R, 5BB, 4K; Matthew Drumgold 2IP, H, 2R, ER, 3BB, 2K; Logan Darrow 1.2IP, 5H, 4R, BB; William Rice (S) 0.1IP, K