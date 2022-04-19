Area Scores for Tuesday, April 19

GIRLS SOCCER

Magna Vista 8, Halifax County 0

Morgan Smith had her fourth straight game of at least three goals to help the Magna Vista girls soccer team to an 8-0 won over Halifax County Tuesday in South Boston.

Smith had three goals and one assist to lead the Warriors. Shanyah Spencer added two goals. Ava Walker had one goal and three assists, and Baylie Coleman had one goal and two assists. Sophie Kendall had one goal, and Alondra Vera had one assist.

Xitllali Mena had three saves in goal for the Warriors, and DeeDee Giggetts had one save.

Magna Vista (9-1, 8-0) will return home to Smith River Sports Complex on Friday for a 6 p.m. game against G.W.-Danville.

Bassett 5, Patrick County 1

The Bassett girls soccer team picked up a Piedmont District road win with a 5-1 victory over Patrick County in Stuart Tuesday night.

The Bengals (3-6-1) will return home on Wednesday to take on Martinsville at 5:30 p.m.

Patrick County (1-7, 1-5) will next travel to Tunstall on Friday for a 6 p.m. game.

BOYS TENNIS

Magna Vista 9, Martinsville 0

The Magna Vista boys tennis team defeated Martinsville Tuesday, 9-0, at Magna Vista High School.

Carson Harper, Bear Priddy, Kolby Davis, Luke Gardner, Darrian Hailey, and Gage Carter each had singles wins for the Warriors.

Magna Vista (7-1, 4-1) will travel to Halifax County on Wednesday for a 4:30 p.m. match.

Bassett 8, G.W.-Danville 1

The Bassett boys tennis team picked up a Piedmont District win on the road Tuesday, defeating G.W.-Danville 8-1.

The Bengals (4-7) will take on Patrick County on Wednesday at Jaycee Park at 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Bassett 9, G.W.-Danville 0

The Bassett girls tennis team swept G.W.-Danville at home on Tuesday for a 9-0 Piedmont District win.

Full results of the match are listed below.

The Bengals (6-2) will return home on Wednesday for another PD match against Patrick County beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Singles

Izzy Humble (BHS) def. Sadie Gunn (GWHS) 8-0

Emily Vaught (BHS) def. Natalie Harris (GWHS) 8-1

Lara Hall (BHS) def. Kyra Alexander (GWHS) 8-3

Hannah Eanes (BHS) def. Kirstan Ramirez (GWHS) 8-3

Taylor Reed (BHS) def. Morgan Parsons (GWHS) 8-0

Sarah Hagood (BHS) win by forfeit

Doubles

Humble/Hall (BHS) def. Gunn/Harris (GWHS) 8-0

Vaught/Reed (BHS) def. Alexander/Ramirez (GWHS) 8-0

Eanes/Hagood (BHS) win by forfeit

BOYS SOCCER

Bassett 9, Patrick County 0

Nathan Morrison had a hat trick to lead the Bassett boys soccer team to a 9-0 win over Patrick County, Tuesday, at BHS.

Morrison added an assist to his three goals. Ethan Zangari had two goals. Casey Ferguson and Hector Maya had one goal and one assist. Fernando Martinez and Omar Rodriguez had one goal each, and Freddi Lopez and Ian Sechrist had one assist each.

Alex Hernandez had two saves in the shutout for the Bengals.

Peyton Cambron had eight saves in goal for Patrick County.

Bassett (6-3-1, 5-1) will return home on Wednesday to take on Martinsville at 7 p.m.

Patrick County (1-7, 1-5) will also return home on Friday to take on Tunstall at 7 p.m.

Magna Vista 6, Halifax County 0

Nick Bokman and Eduardo Perez-Sandoval had two goals each to help the Magna Vista boys soccer team to a 6-0 win over Halifax County on Tuesday at Smith River Sports Complex.

Bokman added two assists and Perez-Sandoval had one assist in the win. Ian Betton had one goal and one assist for the Warriors. Brandon Hall added a goal, and Javier Lara-Perez and Gael Ortega each had one assist.

Nathaniel Pearson had three saves in goal for MVHS while recording his fourth consecutive shutout.

Magna Vista (7-3, 6-1) will go on the road on Friday to G.W.-Danville for a 6 p.m. game.

SOFTBALL

Bassett 8, Patrick County 1

The Bassett softball team picked up a season sweep of Patrick County with an 8-1 win over the Cougars, Tuesday, at BHS.

Jade Hylton had a 2-run home run, a double, three runs, and three stolen bases to lead the Bengals. Breanna Cooper added two hits and two runs. Zoie Pace had an RBI triple.

Emily Gilley had two RBIs at the plate for Bassett, and picked up the pitching win in the circle, scattering five hits with six strikeouts.

McKenzie Holt pitched for the Cougars, striking out eight and giving up eight hits. Abigail Epperson had two hits to lead PCHS, and Tessa Haas had a triple.

Bassett improves to 4-6 on the year with the win. They’ll return home on Wednesday to take on William Byrd at 5 p.m.

Patrick County (5-6, 0-5) will return home on Friday to take on Tunstall at 5 p.m.