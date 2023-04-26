BASEBALL

Bassett 12, Martinsville 4

The Bassett High School baseball team overcame an early deficit and bounced back to a 12-4 win at Martinsville High School on Tuesday.

Martinsville led 4-2 at the end of the first inning, but were shut out the rest of the way by Bengals pitcher Landon Harbour, who threw six innings in relief and allowed just one hit and three walks while striking out nine.

Noah Harper and Jacob Ryan were both 3-5 at the plate for Bassett. Ryan had a triple, a double, two runs, and three RBIs, and Harper had an RBI. Jacob Gilbert was 2-2 with a double, two walks, and a run, and Omahd Shareef scored three runs.

Chavis Martin had a hit and an RBI for Martinsville, and Caleb Joyce had a triple, two RBIs, and a run.

Joyce also threw 2.2 hitless innings in relief, allowing two runs, one earned, on three walks with two strikeouts.

Bassett (7-7, 3-5) will return home on Tuesday to take on Tunstall High School at 5 p.m.

Martinsville (3-6, 2-6) will travel to Magna Vista on Friday at 5 p.m.

BHS 203 241 0 - 12 11 2

MHS 400 000 0 - 4 4 3

Bassett hitters: N. Hughes 0-1, BB, R; N. Harper 3-5, RBI; L. Harbour 1-5, 2B, R, RBI; J. Ryan 3-5, 3B, 2B, 2R, 3RBI; B. Baker 1-2, 2HBP 2R, RBI; J. Gilbert 2-2, 2B, 2BB, R; I. Martin 1-2, BB, R, 2RBI; O. Shareef 0-1, 3R; T. Janey 0-3, BB, R; J. Hairston 1-4, RBI

Bassett pitching: I. Martin IP, 3H, 4R, 3ER, BB, K; L. Harbor 6IP, H, 3BB, 9K

Martinsville hitters: J. Niblett 0-4, R; C. Thacker 1-4; T. Richardson 0-3, HBP, R; C. Martin 1-4, R, RBI; C. Joyce 1-2, 3B, R, 2RBI; M. Lampkins 1-2, BB, RBI

Martinsville pitchers: T. Richardson 4.1IP, 11H, 10R, 7ER, 2BB, 3K; C. Joyce 2.2IP, 2R, ER, 3BB, 2K

SOFTBALL

Patrick County 14, Tunstall 2

McKenzie Holt picked up the pitching win for the Patrick County High School softball team on Tuesday in a 14-2 defeat of Tunstall High School in Dry Fork.

Holt struck out five in the win, and added three hits and two RBIs at the plate for the Cougars. Kyleigh Gusler had a base-clearing double and finished the night with five RBIs. Alexis Knight scored three runs and had three RBIs, and Lilly Hazelwood also had two hits and two RBIs.

The Cougars (9-5, 3-3) will return home on Thursday to take on Halifax County High School at 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Bassett 2, Martinsville 0

Hector Maya and Nathan Sechrist each scored a goal to help the Bassett High School boys soccer team to a 2-0 road win over Martinsville High School on Tuesday.

Demerius Lynch added an assist for the Bengals, and Alex Hernandez had two saves in goal.

Bassett (8-2, 7-2) will return home on Thursday for another Piedmont District game against Mecklenburg County High School at 7 p.m.

Martinsville (4-6, 3-6) travelled to Carroll County High School on Wednesday for a non-district game. Results were too late for publication. The Bulldogs will go back on the road on Friday to Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex where they'll take on Magna Vista. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

Magna Vista 8, G.W.-Danville 0

Alfredo Carillo scored his first career hat trick to help the Magna Vista boys soccer team to an 8-0 road win over G.W.-Danville on Tuesday.

Carlos Ramirez added two goals, and Eduardo Perez-Sandoval, Gustavo Vera-Carillo, and David Bravo had one goal each for the Warriors. Ian Betton had three assists, and Gael Ortega, Jaxon Britton, and Axel Jimenez also had one assist each.

Nathanial Pearson recorded his eighth shutout of the season in goal, saving four shots.

Magna Vista improves to 11-0 on the season. The Warriors will take on Martinsville High School on Friday at their home field at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

Tunstall 3, Patrick County 0

The Patrick County High School boys soccer team was shutout in a Piedmont District road contest on Tuesday, falling to Tunstall High School, 3-0.

The Cougars (4-8, 2-6) will return home on Thursday to take on Halifax County High School at 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Bassett 4, Martinsville 1

The Bassett High School girls soccer team picked up a 4-1 home win over Martinsville High School on Tuesday.

Bassett (3-7, 3-6) returned home on Wednesday to take on William Byrd. Results were too late for publication. The Bengals will next travel to Mecklenburg County High School on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game.

Martinsville (1-8-1, 1-7-1) will also return home on Friday to take on Magna Vista at 7 p.m.

Magna Vista 8, GW-Danville 0

Baylie Coleman and Alondra Vera each had a hat trick to help the Magna Vista girls soccer team to an 8-0 win over G.W.-Danville on Tuesday at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex.

Coleman and Vera also had one assist each in the win. Skylar Hopkins and Allison Platero Batres each had a goal and an assist. Kelsey Reece added an assist, and Xitllali Mena had one save in goal.

The Warriors (10-1, 9-0) will travel to Martinsville High School on Friday for a 7 p.m. game.

BASEBALL

Tunstall 4, Patrick County 1

The Patrick County High School baseball team snapped a five game winning streak with a 4-1 loss at Tunstall High School on Tuesday.

Jai Penn started on the mound for PCHS, and threw 4.1 innings, allowing three earned runs on two hits and six walks, with five strikeouts. He was relieved by Stuart Callahan, who went 1.2 innings while allowing an earned run on one hit and one walk, with two strikeouts.

The Cougars were led at the plate by Penn and Martin Sawyers who had two hits each.

Patrick County (11-3, 5-3) will come home on Thursday to take on Halifax County High School at 5 p.m.