Area scores for Tuesday, April 5

Baseball

Dan River 8, Magna Vista 6 (5 innings)

Dan River scored five runs in the opening two innings and held off a late Magna Vista rally to pick up an 8-6 win over the Warriors on a rainy Tuesday evening in Ringgold.

Magna Vista (4-5) entered the top of the fifth inning facing an 8-3 deficit after Dan River appeared to have broken the game open with a three-run fourth. The Warriors earned their nickname, though, battling back with three runs to trim their deficit to two.

Senior Kolby Walthall got the rally going when he scored on a wild pitch and senior Taylor Holthausen followed suit, also coming home on a wild pitch to trim Magna Vista’s deficit to three. Junior James Martin rounded out the scoring with an RBI single to right field that led to the final score.

It was the last chance the Warriors had as a mud-soaked field and increasing rain led umpires to cancel the rest of the game.

Dan River (2-1) won the game in the fourth with a trio of runs. Sophomore Noah Abercrombie started the rally with a one-out walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Senior Ethan Sowers wasted little time bringing him around, smacking a double off the fence in left to give the Wildcats a 6-3 lead. Senior Blake Hughes followed with a single to center and Sowers came home during the following at-bat courtesy of a Warriors’ error.

Hughes scored on a wild pitch to round out the frame and give the ‘Cats an 8-3 cushion.

Dan River wasted little time taking the early advantage, scoring three runs in its first at-bat. Junior Jackson Blevins came home with the first run on a Magna Vista error, and Hughes drove in the second with a single. An error on senior Mark Allen Porter’s ground ball brought the final run around and gave the Wildcats a 3-0 lead.

It didn’t take long for the Warriors to respond as they scored a pair of runs in the second on senior Xavier Ashley’s RBI groundout and sophomore Brayden Wilson’s run-scoring single.

Wasting little time, the ‘Cats struck back with a pair of runs in the second to take a 5-2 lead. Hughes scored Abercrombie with his fly out to center and sophomore Dylan Howerton gave Dan River a 5-2 lead with his RBI single to left.

Once again, though, the Warriors had an answer, plating a run in the third on freshman Caleb Denton’s sacrifice fly to center that made it a 5-3 contest.

Hughes drove in a game-high two RBIs on two hits, while Abercrombie and sophomore Luke Ewing knocked a pair of base hits apiece for the Wildcats.

James Martin, Kolby Walthall, and Taylor Holthausen had two hits each to lead Magna Vista. Luke Haynes threw 2.1 innings for the Warriors and had four strikeouts.

Magna Vista (4-5) will go back on the road on Friday for a Piedmont District contest against Tunstall beginning at 5 p.m.

The Burlington School 17, Carlisle 9

Carlisle's baseball team dropped a home non-region contest to The Burlington School (NC) Tuesday, 17-9.

The Chiefs fall to 1-5 on the year with the loss. They'll take a week off before going back on the road on Tuesday for a rivalry game at North Cross. First pitch is at 5 p.m.

Girls soccer

Magna Vista 8, Chatham 0

The Magna Vista girls soccer team improved its current winning streak to five games with an 8-0 win over Chatham Tuesday at Smith River Sports Complex.

Morgan Smith, Camille Underwood, Baylie Coleman and Ava Walker all had two goals a piece for the Warriors. Smith, Coleman, Shanyah Spencer, Jennifer Ruiz, and Alondra Vera all had an assist. Xitllali Mena had a clean sheet in goal, her fourth shutout of the season.

Magna Vista will return home to SRSC on Friday for a 7 p.m. Piedmont District game against Tunstall.

Bassett 0, Tunstall 0

The Bassett and Tunstall High School girls soccer teams had to settle for a 0-0 tie Tuesday at Tunstall High School.

The Bengals (1-4-1) will go back on the road for another Piedmont District game on Friday against Halifax County beginning at 7 p.m.

Boys soccer

Martinsville 5, Halifax County 4

The Martinsville boys soccer team picked up its first win of the season with a 5-4 win over Halifax County Tuesday in South Boston.

Hector Murillo led the Bulldogs with two goals. Andy Garcia added two assists and a goal. Aaron Flores had one goal and one assists. Anthony Rodriguez had a a goal and Juan Argueta had an assist.

Ludwin Lopez-Chavez had five saves in goal for Martinsville.

The Bulldogs (1-4) will return home on Friday for a Piedmont District game against Patrick County at 7:15 p.m.

Bassett 4, Tunstall 2

The Bassett boys soccer team scored two unanswered goals in the second half Tuesday on the way to a 4-2 win over Tunstall at BHS.

The two teams were tied, 2-2, at the half.

Hector Maya led the Bengals with two goals. Fernando Martinez and Jose Cruz also added scores. Casey Ferguson had two assists, and Sam Aboytes and Nathan Morrison had one assist each.

Alex Hernandez had five saves in goal for Bassett.

Bassett (4-1-1) will travel to Vinton on Thursday for a non-district game at William Byrd. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Magna Vista 3, Chatham 1

The Magna Vista boys soccer team bounced back from a loss earlier this week with a 3-1 win over Chatham Tuesday at Smith River Sports Complex.

Eduardo Perez-Sandoval led the Warriors with two goals and one assist. Ian Betton had one goal and Brandon Hall also had an assist. Nathaniel Pearson had nine saves in goal for MVHS.

The Warriors (4-2) will go on the road on Friday for a Piedmont District contest at Tunstall beginning at 7 p.m.

Softball

Dan River 7, Magna Vista 1

The Magna Vista softball team dropped a non-district road contest Tuesday, 7-1, against Dan River.

The Warriors (2-4) returned home on Wednesday for another non-district game against McMichael. Results were too late for publication. Magna Vista will next go on the road to Tunstall on Friday for a 5 p.m. Piedmont District game.

Girls tennis

Patrick County 7, G.W.-Danville 2 (Monday)

The Patrick County girls tennis team picked up a 7-2 Piedmont District win over G.W.-Danville on Monday.

Full results of the match are listed below.

The Cougars (1-2) were back on the road on Wednesday at Martinsville. Results were too late for publication. The team will go back on the road on Thursday to South Boston for a PD game against Halifax County beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Singles: PCHS 4, GWHS 2

Marissa Bentley (PCHS) defeats Sadie Gunn (GWHS) 8-6

Natalie Harris (GWHS) defeats Mia Stowe (PCHS) 8-6

Madison Mullis (PCHS) defeats Kyra Alexander (GWHS) 8-2

Kirstan Ramirez (GWHS) defeats Brianna Puckett (PCHS) 8-6

Karris Bowman (PCHS) defeats Morgan Parsons (GWHS) 8-1

Katie Vernon (PCHS) wins by GW forfeit

Doubles: PCHS 3, GWHS 0

Marissa Bentley/Mia Stowe (PCHS) defeats Sadie Gunn/Natalie Harris (GWHS) 8-5

Madison Mullis/Brianna Puckett (PCHS) defeats Kyra Alexander/Kirstan Ramirez (GWHS) 8-3

Karris Bowman/Katie Vernon (PCHS) win by GW forfeit

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

