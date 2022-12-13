Area scores for Tuesday, December 13

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Patrick County 53, Halifax County 40

Aniya Penn had a second double-double this season, scoring 11 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to help the Patrick County High School girls basketball team to a 53-40 win over Halifax County High School, on Tuesday, on South Boston.

Missy Hazard added a team-high 17 points for the Cougars, including five 3-pointers, and added seven steals and six assists. Allanah Mitchell had 10 points, and Kimora Wimbush had seven points, five rebounds, and three steals.

The Cougars had 18 steals as a team.

“A hard fought win for our kids,” PCHS coach Donny Rakes said in an email. “It was close throughout. We got a couple of breaks and shots started to fall in the fourth to get the win. A good high school game between two pretty even teams. Good game for us."

Patrick County (4-1, 2-0) will return home on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game against Dan River.

PCHS 11 – 12 – 11 – 19 --- 53

HCHS 14 – 7 – 12 – 7 --- 40

PCHS: S. Hill 6; A. Mitchell 10; A. Penn 11; L. Moore 2; K. Wimbush 7; M. Hazard 17

Martinsville 49, Mecklenburg Co. 42

The Martinsville High School girls basketball team picked up a second win in as many nights, defeating Mecklenburg County High School, on Tuesday, 49-42.

The Bulldogs improve to 3-0 on the year, and 2-1 in Piedmont District play. They’ll next go on the road on Friday to G.W.-Danville High School for a 7 p.m. game.

Bassett 56, Tunstall 4

The Bassett High School girls basketball team picked up Piedmont District win No. 1 in decisive fashion, on Tuesday, defeating Tunstall High School, 56-4, at BHS.

The Bengals (1-4, 1-1) will next travel to Buchanan to take on James River High School, on Wednesday, at 7 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Halifax County 62, Patrick County 57

The Patrick County High School boys basketball team dropped a second straight Piedmont District contest, on Tuesday, falling to Halifax County, 62-57, in Stuart.

The win was the first for Jeff Adkins as the coach of the Comets. Adkins was a former coach and player at Martinsville High School.

Payton Stovall led Patrick County with 16 points. David Smith added 14, and Jai Penn had 11.

Semaj Jeffreys had a game-high 19 points for Halifax. Josh Miller added 15.

Patrick County (3-3, 0-2) will next travel to Dan River High School on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game.

Patrick County won the JV game, 48-42.

HCHS 14 – 14 – 16 – 18 --- 62

PCHS 9 – 16 – 14 – 18 --- 57

HCHS: Canada 4, Tucker 7, Chandler 7, Jeffreys 19, Hambett 2, Miller 15, Louden 4, Guthrie 4

PCHS: Penn 13, Nelson 7, Hill 3, Smith 14, Jessup 2, Stovall 18

3-pointers: Halifax 3 (Jeffreys 2, Tucker 1); Patrick 3 (Nelson 2, Smith 1)

Tunstall 78, Bassett 65

The Bassett High School boys basketball team fell in a Piedmont District contest at Tunstall High School, on Tuesday, 78-65.

The Bengals (1-3, 1-1) will return home on Thursday for a non-district game against Franklin County High School.