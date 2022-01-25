Area scores for Tuesday, January 25

BOYS BASKETBALL

GW-Danville 54, Martinsville 50

A comeback attempt in the fourth quarter wasn't enough for Martinsville in a 54-50 loss to G.W.-Danville at Martinsville Middle School Tuesday night.

G.W. led 41-36 after three quarters.

Martinsville's Jaylan Long knocked down a 3-pointer to cut the Eagles lead to one, 44-43, midway through the fourth quarter. But G.W. responded with a 6-0 run to extend the lead to seven.

Spencer Jones had an offensive rebound and putback to stop G.W.'s run, and the two teams traded baskets from there.

Jones again helped the Bulldogs comeback by knocking down a shot in the lane to make it 52-50 with 20 seconds remaining.

On the Eagles ensuing inbounds, they struggled to get the ball past half court, and could have been called for a 10-second violation, but the Bulldogs instead fouled G.W.'s Jakobe Dixon and put him on the line with 9.9 left on the clock.

Dixon missed the front-end of a 1-and-1, but was able to get his own offensive rebound, forcing the Bulldogs to foul him a second time. The Eagles forward didn't miss again, knocking down two foul shots to put his team up four with 7.3 seconds remaining and seal the win.

Martinsville turned the ball over on the inbound, and G.W. ran out the clock to end the game.

Martinsville was 8-for-14 on free throws on the night.

Xavier Walters led G.W. with 10 points. Ten Eagles scored at least two points in the win.

Long had 16 points to lead Martinsville. Keyshawn Kirby added 15, and Jones had 12.

Martinsville falls to 7-6 on the year, 3-4 in the Piedmont District. They'll go on the road on Wednesday to Patrick County High School for a 7 p.m. game.

GWHS 13 18 10 13 - 54

MHS 14 14 8 14 - 50

Martinsville: S. Jones 12; K. Kirby 15; J. Long 16; C. Jones 5; T. Dillard 2

3-pointers (4) - S. Jones 2; J. Long 1; C. Jones 1

G.W.-Danville: T. Carter 5; M. Hamlett 5; J. Williamson 6; J. Dixon 4; X. Walters 10;J. Spratt 2; R. Carter 3; D. Howard 8; A. Blackwell 9; A. Poole 2

3-pointers (6) - A. Blackwell 1; R. Carter 1; J. Williamson 2; M. Hamlett 1; T. Carter 1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Patrick County 46, Bassett 25

Missy Hazard and Abigail Epperson each had 10 points to lead Patrick County in a 46-25 win over Bassett at Bassett High School Tuesday night.

Hazard added six steals and six assists, and knocked down two 3-pointers in the win. Samantha Harris had seven points and four rebounds. Allanah Mitchell had six points, four rebounds, and three assists and two steals. Kimora Wimbush had a team-high six rebounds and added five steals and four points.

"A good team win for the Lady Cougars," PCHS coach Donny Rakes said in an email. "We hadn't played in 12 days due to the weather and it really showed in our conditioning and execution. With that said the effort defensively was excellent and that was really the difference in the game."

Patrick County improves to 8-4 on the year, 4-2 in the Piedmont District. They'll go back on the road on Wednesday to take on Martinsville at 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Magna Vista 69, Tunstall 12

Three players for Magna Vista reached double-digit scoring in a 69-12 road win over Tunstall Tuesday night.

Deedee Giggetts had 15 points, Miranda Reynolds had 13, and Nala Preston had 10 for the Warriors.

MVHS (12-2, 6-0) remains unbeaten in the Piedmont District with the win. The Warriors will play at Martinsville on Thursday at 6 p.m. No tickets will be sold at the door. They must be purchased in advance.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bassett 70, Patrick County 56

The Bassett boys basketball team picked up a 70-56 win over Patrick County in Stuart Tuesday night.

Bassett improves to 5-8 win the win, 2-4 in the Piedmont District. They'll go back on the road on Wednesday to take on Tunstall at 7 p.m.

Patrick County (0-10, 0-5) will return home on Wednesday to take on Martinsville at 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

G.W.-Danville 48, Martinsville 35

The Martinsville girls basketball team dropped a Piedmont District road contest on Tuesday, falling to G.W.-Danville, 48-35.

Zaniya Moyer led Martinsville with 19 points.

Joslyn Cobbs led G.W. (8-6, 4-2) with 18 points, and Amara Harrell added 17.

Martinsville will come home on Tuesday to take on Patrick County at 6:30 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tunstall 78, Magna Vista 64

The Tunstall boys basketball team remained unbeaten in the Piedmont District with a 78-64 win over Magna Vista in Ridgeway Tuesday night.

Tunstall improved to 14-2 overall, 7-0 in the PD with the win.

Magna Vista fell to 4-8, 1-6 in the PD. The Warriors will return home on Friday to take on Patrick County at 7 p.m.