Area scores for Tuesday, January 31

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bassett 59, Martinsville 44

The Bassett High School girls basketball team picked up a Piedmont District home win on Tuesday, defeating Martinsville High School, 59-44.

With the win, Bassett improves to 8-12 on the year, and 6-6 in PD play. They'll return home on Friday for senior night against Halifax County. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

Martinsville (5-15, 3-10) will also hold senior night on Friday against Magna Vista. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.

Magna Vista 50, Mecklenburg County 27

Mya Moyer, Dee Dee Giggetts, and Sanaa Hairston scored 10 points each to help the Magna Vista girls basketball team to a 50-27 road win over Mecklenburg County High School on Tuesday.

Kaylee Hughes added nine points in the win.

The Warriors improve to 15-5 on the year, and stay a perfect 12-0 in Piedmont District play. They'll next travel to Martinsville Middle School on Friday to take on Martinsville High School at 6 p.m.

Patrick County 38, Tunstall 2

Nine different Cougars got on the scoresheet in Patrick County High School's 38-2 home win over Tunstall High School on Tuesday.

Hazard had a team-high eight points, six assists, five rebounds, and six assists for PCHS. Lilly Hazelwood and Lingia Moore added six points and five rebounds each.

"Excellent team win on senior night," PCHS coach Donny Rakes said in an email. "Everyone played a bunch and everyone contributed equally. Great night for our Seniors: Jaden Moore, Taylor Edwards, and Missy Hazard. They all scored, played hard, and shared the ball.

"Also one of our seniors, Taylor Edwards, absolutely crushed the National Anthem before the game. Sang her heart out! Good night at the gym."

The Cougars improve to 12-9 on the season, and 7-4 in the Piedmont District. They'll return home on Friday to take on G.W.-Danville at 7 p.m.

PCHS 18 - 7 - 6 - 7 --- 38

THS 2 - 0 - 0 - 0 --- 2

PCHS: S. Hill 3rebs, 1steal; J. Moore 3pts, 2rebs, 1steal; A. Mitchell 4pts, 1reb, 3steals, 4assts; L. Fulcher 1pt, 3rebs, 2steals, 2assts; T. Edwards 5pts, 3pts, 1steal; E. Clifton 3pts, 3rebs, 1steal; L. Hazelwood 6pts, 5rebs, 3steals; L. Moore 6pts, 5rebs, 1steal; K. Wimbush 2pts, 4rebs, 3steals, 1asst; 8pts, 5rebs, 4steals, 6asst

BOYS BASKETBALL

Magna Vista 69, Mecklenburg County 66 (OT)

Ethan Stockton hit three free throws in the final seconds of regulation to force overtime, and TraQuan Hairston scored seven points in OT to help the Magna Vista boys basketball team to a 69-66 home win over Mecklenburg County High School on Tuesday.

Hairston finished with 15 points on the night. Javin Hairston added a team-high 18 points. Landon Hall had 12, and Stockton finished with 10.

Javin Hairston also had 24 points in the the Warriors 52-48 win over Halifax County High School on Monday.

With Tuesday's win, Magna Vista improves to 6-14 on the year, and 3-9 in Piedmont District play. The Warriors will play their final regular season home game on Thursday against Martinsville. Game time is at 7 p.m.

Carlisle 55, Fishburne Military 51

Trey Beamer scored 25 points and Branson Leduc-Mattox added 10 to lead the Carlisle boys basketball team to a 55-51 home win over Fishburne Military Academy on Tuesday.

The win was the sixth in a row for the Chiefs, who improved to 11-8 on the year.

Carlisle will next travel to Lynchburg on Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. game against Virginia Episcopal School.

Tunstall 80, Patrick County 42

The Patrick County High School boys basketball team dropped a Piedmont District road contest on Tuesday, falling to Tunstall High School, 80-42.

Patrick County (10-10, 4-7) will go back on the road on Thursday to G.W.-Danville High School for a 7 p.m. district game.