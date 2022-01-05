Area scores for Tuesday, January 4

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Magna Vista 72, Patrick County 37

Defense and a virtually unbreakable press was the catalyst for the Magna Vista girls basketball team in a 72-37 win over Patrick County in Ridgeway Tuesday night.

The Warriors had 25 steals as a team. Ten of those takeaways came courtesy of scoring leader Ta’Nashia Hairston, who had a game-high 21 points, 12 of which came off of steals.

Miranda Reynolds added 10 points for MVHS, and Kaylee Hughes had eight points, including two made 3-pointers. All but one player for the Warriors scored at least one basket, and seven players had at least six points. All but three Warriors had at least one steal.

Despite the loss, Patrick County out-rebounded the Warriors, 35-22. Abigail Epperson and Aniya Penn led the Cougars with seven rebounds each.

Samantha Harris led PC with 12 points, and Missy Hazard added 10, including her team’s lone 3-pointer.

Magna Vista improves to 8-2 with the win, and 4-0 in the Piedmont District. They’ll next go on the road to Rocky Mount for a non-district contest against Franklin County on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Patrick County falls to 5-3 on the year, and 1-2 in the PD. They’ll return home on Thursday for another PD contest against Martinsville at 7 p.m.

PCHS 12 7 10 8 – 37

MVHS 24 12 22 14 – 72

MVHS: T. Hairston 21pts, 10 steals, 6assts; M. Reynolds 10pts, 3rebs, 3assts, 3steals; K. Hughes 8pts, 3steals; J. Hairston 8pts, 3rebs; N. Preston 7pts, 2steals; M. Moyer 6pts, 3rebs, 2assts; S. Hairston 6pts, 6rebs, 3steals; T. Starkie 3pts, 2rebs; D. Giggetts 3pts, 3steals; A. Woods 3steals, 2assts

3-pointers (3) – K. Hughes 2; T. Hairston 1

Team totals – 22 rebs, 14 assts, 25 steals

PCHS: L. Quesinberry 2pts, 3rebs; A. Epperson 7rebs; M. Hazard 10pts, 3assts; S. Harris 12pts, 3rebs; A. Mitchell 2pts, 2steals; M. Brown 2pts, 4rebs; L. Cobbler 3rebs; A. Penn 3pts, 7rebs, 2assts; L. Moore 2rebs; K. Wimbush 6pts, 6rebs, 2steals, 2assts

3-pointers (1) – M. Hazard 1

Team totals – 35 rebs, 10 steals, 8 assts

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bassett 40, Christiansburg 35

The Bassett High School boys basketball team got back in the win column on Tuesday with a 40-35 home win over Christiansburg in a non-district game.

With the win, the Bengals improve to 4-5 on the year. They’ll play another non-district game on Thursday when they travel to Staunton River for a 6 p.m. game.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Christiansburg 43, Bassett 34

The Bassett girls basketball team fell in a non-district road contest Tuesday with a 43-34 loss to Christiansburg.

Gracie Ratcliff led all scorers with 13 points for the Bengals. Jaeda Manns added eight, including one 3-pointer.

Bassett led 19-13 at the half.

The Bengals fall to 2-8 on the year. They’ll next come home on Friday for a PD game against rival Martinsville. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

Bassett 10 9 7 12 — 38

Christiansburg 7 6 13 17 — 43

BHS: Whitfield 4, Ratcliff 13, Witcher 3, Osgood 4, Pitzer 2, Manns 8

CHS: Lowe 2, Kane 5, Akers 4, Wilburn 7, Williams 2, Hoover 10, Banks 11, Sherrman 2

3-pointers: Bassett 1 (Manns), Christiansburg 1 (Kane)

BOYS BASKETBALL

North Cross 85, Carlisle 65

Carlisle fell to their rivals North Cross in Roanoke Tuesday, 85-65.

KJ Stuart led the Chiefs with 34 points in the loss. Jaden Davis added 22 points. Davis had four made 3-pointers and Stuart had three.

The Chiefs (1-7) returned home on Wednesday for a non-region game against McMichael. Results were too late for publication. Carlisle will again play at home on Saturday against Eastern Mennonite at 1 p.m.

Carlisle 14 20 9 22 — 65

North Cross 21 23 25 16 — 85

CARLISLE: Stuart 34, Davis 22, Cunningham 8, Tarpley 1

NORTH CROSS: Trail 12, Carter 4, Andrew 14, Trott 13, Mendoza 17, Owen 14, Qin 2, Kappas 2, Brown 7

3-point goals: Carlisle 7 (Davis 4, Stuart 3), North Cross 8 (Trail 2, Andrew 2, Mendoza 2, Owen 2)