Area Scores for Tuesday, June 8

GIRLS SOCCER
Magna Vista 9, Patrick County 0
Magna Vista girls soccer finished the regular season a perfect 9-0 with a 9-0 win over Patrick County in Stuart Thursday night.
Morgan Smith led the Warriors with four goals. Brianna Bitz added three goals and an assists. Alondra Vera had a goal and two assist, and Chevon Trotter rounded out the scoring with a goal.
Leah Penn had two saves in net for MVHS.
The Warriors finish at Piedmont District regular season champions. They will host a first round game in the Region 3D tournament on Monday. Opponent and time are to be determined.
BOYS SOCCER
Magna Vista 7, Patrick County 0
Magna Vista celebrated seven seniors for their final home game Tuesday night, and all seven either scored or had an assist in an 7-0 win over Patrick County at Smith River Sports Complex.
Isaiah Wade had three assists to lead the Warriors. Emmanuel Perez added two goals, and Wil Gardner had a goal and an assist.
Finley Underwood added a goal on an assist by Kaden Knight. Jorge Mora and junior Ian Betton also added goals, and defender Will Bendall had the first goal of his career on a penalty kick.
Warriors keeper Daizhawn Giggetts had four saves in goal.
Magna Vista improves to 7-0 on the year. They'll play their final game of the regular season on Thursday at Bassett High School. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.
Patrick County finishes the regular season 4-6 overall.
SOFTBALL
Magna Vista 12, Patrick County 2
McKenzie Vaught had three hits including a double and a solo home run to lead Magna Vista to a 12-2 win over Patrick County Tuesday in Ridgeway.
Vaught scored three runs and had three RBIs in the win. Senior Lyndsey Newman, in her last home game for MVHS, had a double and a walk with two runs scored and an RBI. Delaney Burris had two hits including a double, a walk, a run scored, and an RBI.
Abby Bender had a double, two walks, two runs scored, and an RBI for the Warriors, and she also pitched a complete game allowing two earned runs on five hits with one strikeout and no walks.
Brooke Meade and Abigail Epperson pitched for the Cougars. The only runs for PCHS as a 2-run home run by Laine Hopkins that drove in Lauren Fulcher, who hit a double before Hopkins.
The Cougars (5-6) will finish their suspended home game with Halifax on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Katherine Beckett is pitching with a 2-0 lead in the 3rd inning. The game will finish PCHS's regular season.
Magna Vista improves to 5-6 on the year. They'll finish the regular season on Thursday at Bassett High School at 5 p.m.
BASEBALL
Magna Vista 10, Patrick County 0
Magna Vista baseball shut out Patrick County for the second time this season, defeating the Cougars 10-0 in Ridgeway Tuesday.
Hunter Powell threw four innings for the Warriors with three strikeouts in the win. Powell added two hits at the plate.
Kolby Walthall led the Warriors with three hits and three RBIs. Caden Shively added three RBIs, and Ian Martin had three walks.
Magna Vista (4-7) will finish the regular season on Thursday at Bassett at 5 p.m.
Patrick County (3-8) will finish the rest of a suspended game against Halifax on Wednesday to complete the regular season. The Cougars lead 10-9 in the top of the 5th with one out.