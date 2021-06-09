Area Scores for Tuesday, June 8

Warriors keeper Daizhawn Giggetts had four saves in goal.

Magna Vista improves to 7-0 on the year. They'll play their final game of the regular season on Thursday at Bassett High School. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

Patrick County finishes the regular season 4-6 overall.

SOFTBALL

Magna Vista 12, Patrick County 2

McKenzie Vaught had three hits including a double and a solo home run to lead Magna Vista to a 12-2 win over Patrick County Tuesday in Ridgeway.

Vaught scored three runs and had three RBIs in the win. Senior Lyndsey Newman, in her last home game for MVHS, had a double and a walk with two runs scored and an RBI. Delaney Burris had two hits including a double, a walk, a run scored, and an RBI.

Abby Bender had a double, two walks, two runs scored, and an RBI for the Warriors, and she also pitched a complete game allowing two earned runs on five hits with one strikeout and no walks.

Brooke Meade and Abigail Epperson pitched for the Cougars. The only runs for PCHS as a 2-run home run by Laine Hopkins that drove in Lauren Fulcher, who hit a double before Hopkins.