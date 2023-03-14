BOYS SOCCER

Magna Vista 3, Staunton River 1

Eduardo Perez had a hat trick to help the Magna Vista High School boys soccer team start the season with a 3-1 victory at Staunton River High School on Tuesday.

Ian Betton, Alfredo Carrillo, and Gustavo Vera-Carrillo had assists for the Warriors in the win. Nathaniel Pearson had five saves in goal.

Magna Vista (1-0) will next play its home opener on Tuesday against William Byrd High School. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Magna Vista 3, Staunton River 0

The Magna Vista girls soccer team started the season with a 3-0 win over Staunton River High School on Tuesday at their home field at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex.

Alondra Vera assisted on all three goals for the Warriors. Baylie Coleman, Ava Walker, and Kelsey Reece had one goal each, and Xitllali Mena had four saves.

The Warriors (1-0) will next travel to William Byrd High School on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game.

SOFTBALL

P&HCC 5, Brunswick CC 3 (Game 1); P&HCC 21, Brunswick 3 (Game 2)

The Patrick & Henry Community College softball team picked up two wins at Brunswick Community College on Tuesday. The Patriots won Game 1, 5-3, and Game 2, 21-3.

With the wins, the Patriots improve to 12-8 on the season, with wins in ten of their last 11 games. P&HCC will next travel to Ferrum College to play the Panthers JV team on Thursday in a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Staunton River 5, Bassett 4

The Bassett High School boys tennis team fell to Staunton River at home on Tuesday, 5-4, in the season opener.

Full results from the match are listed below.

Singles

Parker Hardy (BHS) def. Brenden Conner (SRHS) 8-5

Jack Glenn (BHS) def. Josh Dill (SRHS) 8-5

Tyler Miller (SRHS) def. Tegen Collins (BHS) 8-6

Logan McCray (SRHS) def. Sammy Stanley (BHS) 8-5

Chris Yingling (SRHS) def. TJ Mills (BHS) 8-2

Malaki Mitchell (BHS) def. Josh Hudson (SRHS) 8-3

Doubles

Hardy/Glenn (BHS) def. Conner/Dill (SRHS) 8-5

Miller/McCray (SRHS) def. Collins/Stanley (BHS) 9-8,7-3

Andres/East (SRHS) def. Mitchell/Mills (BHS) 8-2