Area Scores for Tuesday, March 22

SOFTBALL

Patrick County 11, Floyd County 1

Abigail Epperson threw a no-hitter for Patrick County in a 11-1 win over Floyd County in Stuart Tuesday night.

Epperson had 13 strikeouts in the win, and added two hits at the plate.

Brooke Meade led PCHS with three hits and an RBI. Samantha Harris hit a grand slam. Lauren Fulcher added a home run and two RBIs, and Laine Hopkins and Tessa Haas each had two hits in the win.

The Cougars (2-0) will return home on Friday for their first Piedmont District contest of the season against Bassett. First pitch is at 5 p.m.

Magna Vista 11, Chatham 1

Kaylee Hughes pitched a complete game 2-hitter for Magna Vista in an 11-1 win over Chatham Tuesday in Ridgeway.

Hughes had seven strikeouts and didn't allow an earned runs in the win. The Warrior was also 3-4 at the plate with a home run, a triple, two RBIs, and three runs scored.

All nine Warriors starters had it least one hit in the game. Delaney Burris had a hit, an RBI, and two runs scored. McKenzie Vaught had two RBIs and scored a run. Cyera Patterson also scored two runs and had two stolen bases.

The Warriors (1-2) will go on the road on Friday to Halifax County for a 5 p.m. game.

William Byrd 17, Bassett 16

A wild game saw Bassett lose a double-digit lead in a 17-16 loss to William Byrd Tuesday night in Vinton.

Bassett led 15-0 in the third inning. Jade Hylton led off the game with a walk, stole second, and eventually came around to score on a Byrd error to give the Bengals an early 1-0 lead.

Bengals left fielder Zoie Pace led off the second with a solo home run, the first of seven Bassett runs in the inning. Autumn Ratcliff and Hylton each had RBI singles and came around to score in the frame, Jenny Turner had a two RBI double, and Pace had an RBI single in her second at-bat of the inning.

Bassett repeated with another seven runs in the third. Ratcliff led off the inning with a single and came around to score. Camryn Martin and Pace both had RBI singles in the inning, and Emily Gilley finished the scoring with a grand slam over the centerfield wall.

The Terriers started their comeback with six runs in the bottom of the third and two more in the fifth.

Bassett's final run came on a solo home run by Hylton in the top of the sixth to make the score 16-8, but Byrd scored nine runs in the final two innings for the eventual win.

Bassett (1-1) will go back on the road on Friday for a 5 p.m. game at Patrick County High School.

BASEBALL

Patrick County 9, Floyd County 0

Tucker Swails and Stuart Callahan combined to throw a 2-hit shutout for Patrick County in a 9-0 win over Floyd County Tuesday in Stuart.

Swails threw five innings, allowing one hit and two walks with 11 strikeouts. Callahan finished the game, throwing two innings and allowing one hit and three walks with three strikeouts.

The Cougars were led at the plate by Cam Nowlin, Nash Thompson, and Callahan who all had two RBIs, and Swails who had three RBIs. Jackson Horton, Gavin Fain and Jai Penn each added a hit in the win.

The Cougars (4-0) will be back in action in Stuart Friday for a 5 p.m. Piedmont District game against Bassett.

William Byrd 11, Bassett 1

The Bassett baseball team dropped a Region 3D game against William Byrd Tuesday, 11-1, at BHS.

Bassett (0-4-1) will go on the road to Patrick County High School on Friday for a 5 p.m. game.

BOYS SOCCER

Bassett 1, Staunton River 1 (2OT)

Casey Ferguson had the goal and Ben Huffman had the assist for Bassett in a 1-1 tie of Staunton River in Moneta Tuesday night.

Alex Hernandez had five saves in goal for the Bengals in the tie.

Bassett (1-1-1) will go back on the road on Friday to Patrick County High School for a 7 p.m. game.

BOYS TENNIS

Staunton River 7, Bassett 2

The Bassett boys tennis team dropped a Region 3D contest against Staunton River Tuesday, 7-2, at BHS.

Bassett (0-3) will return home on Wednesday for a 4:30 p.m. match against G.W.-Danville.

GIRLS SOCCER

Staunton River 3, Bassett 0

The Bassett girls soccer team lost to Staunton River, 3-0, at BHS Tuesday.

Bassett (0-3) will return home on Friday for a Piedmont District game against Patrick County at 7 p.m.