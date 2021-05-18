Area scores for Tuesday, May 18

BASEBALL
Magna Vista 3, Bassett 1
Hunter Powell threw a complete game for Magna Vista in a 3-1 win over Bassett in Ridgeway Tuesday.
Powell allowed six hits and one earned run in seven innings. He struck out nine and walked two. Powell also had a double and an RBI at the plate for the Warriors.
Taylor Holthausen had a hit and scored two runs for Magna Vista.
Trever Barnes threw six innings for Bassett, allowing three runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and three walks. Cade Varner scored the lone run for the Bengals on an RBI groundout by Drew Fisher.
Bassett (1-6) will return home on Thursday to take on Patrick County 5 p.m.
Magna Vista (2-4) will take a week off before returning home on May 26 to take on Halifax County at 5 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Magna Vista 13, Bassett 0
For the second time this season Magna Vista's girls soccer team defeated rival Bassett in a rout. The Warriors won 13-0 at Smith River Sports Complex Tuesday.
Morgan Smith had three goals to lead the Warriors. Andrea Amaya added two goals. The following Warriors all scored at least one goal: Kelsey Reece, Alondra Vera, Skylar Hopkins, Brianna Bitz, Camille Underwood, and Dee Dee Giggetts.
Vera added three assists, Shanyah Spencer and Underwood had two assists each, and Reece also had one. Xitllali Mena had one save for MVHS.
Lani Craig had eight saves for the Bengals.
Magna Vista (5-0) will get a week off before returning on May 26 when they'll travel to Halifax County.
Bassett (1-5) will also get some time off before returning to play on June 6 with a game at home against Tunstall.
BASEBALL
Tunstall 2, Patrick County 1
Patrick County dropped a close contest in Ringgold Tuesday night, fall to Tunstall 2-1.
Lane Taylor threw a complete game for the Cougars, giving up two runs on four hits, striking out seven and walking one.
PCHS had three hits as a team. Nash Thompson was 2-2 at the plate, and Jai Penn picked up the only other hit.
Patrick County (1-5) will go back on the road Thursday to Bassett for a 5 p.m. game.