Area scores for Tuesday, May 18

BASEBALL

Magna Vista 3, Bassett 1

Hunter Powell threw a complete game for Magna Vista in a 3-1 win over Bassett in Ridgeway Tuesday.

Powell allowed six hits and one earned run in seven innings. He struck out nine and walked two. Powell also had a double and an RBI at the plate for the Warriors.

Taylor Holthausen had a hit and scored two runs for Magna Vista.

Trever Barnes threw six innings for Bassett, allowing three runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and three walks. Cade Varner scored the lone run for the Bengals on an RBI groundout by Drew Fisher.

Bassett (1-6) will return home on Thursday to take on Patrick County 5 p.m.

Magna Vista (2-4) will take a week off before returning home on May 26 to take on Halifax County at 5 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Magna Vista 13, Bassett 0

For the second time this season Magna Vista's girls soccer team defeated rival Bassett in a rout. The Warriors won 13-0 at Smith River Sports Complex Tuesday.