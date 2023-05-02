BOYS SOCCER

Bassett 5, Tunstall 2

The Bassett High School boys soccer team bounced back from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat Tunstall, 5-2, on Tuesday at BHS.

Casey Ferguson had two goals and an assist to lead the Bengals. Demerius Lynch added two goals, and Cole Byrd also scored. Riley Evans and Ethan Roldan had one assist each, and Alex Hernandez had four saves in goal.

The Bengals (10-2-1, 9-2) will return home on Thursday to face Halifax County High School at 7 p.m.

Magna Vista 6, Mecklenburg County 2

Alfredo Carillo had 2 goals and an assist to help the Magna Vista boys soccer team to a 6-2 road win over Mecklenburg County High School on Tuesday.

Carlos Ramirez, Ian Betton, Gael Ortega, and Yahir Mora added one goal each for the Warriors. Jaxon Britton had two assists, and Alden Carter, D'Angelo Tellez-Jaimes, and Nathanial Pearson each had one assist.

Pearson also had one save in goal.

The Warriors improved to 13-0 overall, and 11-0 in the Piedmont District. They'll return to the pitch on Friday night in Dry Fork when they take on the Tunstall Trojans at 7 p.m.

Halifax County 4, Martinsville 2

The Martinsville High School boys soccer team dropped a Piedmont District road contest on Tuesday, falling to Halifax County High School, 4-2, in South Boston.

Martinsville (4-9, 3-8) will return home on Friday to take on Patrick County High School at 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Magna Vista 12, Mecklenburg Co. 0

Bailey Coleman had three goals and two assists to help the Magna Vista girls soccer team to a 12-0 win over Mecklenburg County High School on Tuesday at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex.

Alondra Vera and Ava Walker added two goals and two assists each. Claire Coleman had two goals, and Kelsey Reece, Allison Platero, and Lyndsey Guerrero had one goal each. Reece also had two assists, and Xitllali Mena had one save in net.

Magna Vista (12-1, 11-0) will return to their home field at SRSC on Friday to take on Tunstall High School at 7 p.m.

Tunstall 2, Bassett 1

The Bassett High School girls soccer team dropped a Piedmont District road contest on Tuesday, falling to Tunstall, 2-1.

The Bengals (3-10, 3-8) will next travel to South Boston on Friday to take on Halifax County High School at 7 p.m.

Halifax County 6, Martinsville 0

The Martinsville High School girls soccer team fell to Halifax County High School, 6-0, on Tuesday at MHS.

Martinsville (1-11-1, 1-9-1) will next travel to Patrick County High School on Friday for a 7 p.m. game.

Patrick County 4, G.W.-Danville 1

The Patrick County High School girls soccer picked up a 4-1 win over G.W.-Danville on Tuesday in Stuart.

The Cougars (5-4-3, 5-3-1) will travel to Halifax County High School on Wednesday, and will return home on Friday to take on Martinsville High School. Both games will begin at 7 p.m.

BASEBALL

Magna Vista 1, Mecklenburg County 0

Blaine Peters threw a shutout on the mound to help the Magna Vista baseball team to a 1-0 road win at Mecklenburg County High School.

Peters threw 6.2 innings, and allowed two hits while striking out four in the win.

Tommy Powell was 1-3 with with the game-winning RBI for the Warriors in the 2nd inning.

The Warriors (9-7, 8-3) will go back on the road on Friday when they travel to Tunstall High School for a 5 p.m. game.

MVHS 010 000 0 - 1 4 0

MCHS 000 000 0 - 0 2 2

Magna Vista hitters: L. Haynes 0-2, HBP; S. Moore 1-3; P. Davis 1-3; B. Peters 1-3; J. Frazier 0-2, HBP; T. Powell 1-3, RBI

Magna Vista pitchers: B. Peters 6.2IP, 2H, 4K; L. Haynes 0.1IP, K

Tunstall 3, Bassett 2

Raymond Ladd hit an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to help the Tunstall High School baseball team to a walk-off 3-2 win over Bassett High School on Tuesday in Dry Fork.

Jacob Gilbert threw 6.1 innings for Bassett, allowing three runs, one earned, on five hits. The Bengals senior struck out 10 in the loss.

Gilbert also had a home run and a walk at the plate.

Bassett (7-10) will return home on Thursday to take on Halifax County High School. First pitch is at 5 p.m.

BHS 010 100 0 - 2 5 5

THS 000 011 1 - 3 5 2

Bassett hitters: L. Harbour 1-2, 2HBP; J. Ryan 1-2, BB; C. Compton 1-4; N. Harper 0-4, R; J. Gilbert 1-2, HR, BB; B. Baker 1-3; T. Janey 0-1, 2BB, RBI

B. pitchers: J. Gilbert 6.1IP, 5H, 3R, ER, 10K

Patrick County 14, G.W.-Danville 0

The Patrick County High School baseball team defeated G.W.-Danville, 14-0, on Tuesday in Stuart.

The Cougars (12-3, 6-3) will return home on Thursday for a non-district game against Radford High School. First pitch is at 7 p.m.

Halifax County 16, Martinsville 0

The Martinsville High School baseball team fell to Halifax County High School on Tuesday, 16-0, in South Boston.

Chase Thacker, Makinley Gravely, and Nick DeJesus had one hit each for the Bulldogs, and Caleb Joyce had a walk.

Martinsville (3-10, 2-8) will return home on Friday to take on Patrick County High School at 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Bassett 14, Tunstall 8

The Bassett High School softball team picked up a 14-8 home win over Tunstall on Tuesday.

The Bengals (10-4, 5-2) will next travel to Halifax County High School on Wednesday, and will come home to take on the Comets again on Thursday. First pitch for both games is at 7 p.m.

Halifax County 12, Patrick County 0

The Patrick County High School softball team fell to Halifax County High School, 12-0, on Tuesday in Stuart.

Journey Moore, Alexis Knight, and Samantha Harris had one hit each for the Cougars. Brylie Pike allowed five hits, five walks, and two earned runs in five innings in the pitcher's circle. Pike struck out three in the loss.

Patrick County (9-4, 3-3) will next travel to Magna Vista on Saturday for a game against the Warriors at 10 a.m., and another game against Mecklenburg County High School at noon.

HCHS 106 23 - 12 5 1

PCHS 000 00 - 0 3 5

Patrick County hitters: J. Moore 1-3; A. Knight 1-3; S. Harris 1-2

Patrick County pitchers: B. Pike 5IP, 5H, 12R, 2ER, 5BB, 3K