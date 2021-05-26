Area Scores for Tuesday, May 25

SOFTBALL

Patrick County 12, Tunstall 9

Abigail Epperson played hero for the Patrick County softball team in a 12-9 walkoff win over Tunstall in Stuart Tuesday night.

Epperson hit a walk-off 3-run homerun for the Cougars in the win. She finished the night 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and four RBIs.

Katherine Beckett and Brooke Meade pitched for the Cougars, combining for seven strikeouts in the victory. Danielle King went 4-for-5 at the plate with two doubles and two RBIs. Gracelyn Hubbard, Samantha Harris and Laine Hopkins each had two hits, and Patrick County had 15 hits on the night.

Patrick County improves to 5-3 on the year. They'll go on the road to Halifax County on Friday for a 5 p.m. game.

BASEBALL

Tunstall 13, Patrick County 2

Patrick County baseball fell at home Tuesday to Tunstall 13-2.

The Cougars (2-6) will go on the road to Halifax County on Friday for a 5 p.m. game.

BOYS SOCCER

Magna Vista 4, G.W.-Danville 0