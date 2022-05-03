Area scores for Tuesday, May 3

BOYS SOCCER

Martinsville 2, Patrick County 1

Aaron Flores had two goal to help the Martinsville boys soccer team to a 2-1 win over Patrick County on Tuesday in Stuart.

Meraj Naimatullah and Juan Argueta had one assist each for the Bulldogs, and goalie Ludwin Lopez Chavez had nine saves.

Martinsville (2-11, 2-8) will go on the road on Thursday to G.W.-Danville for a 6 p.m. game.

Patrick County (3-10, 2-8) will also travel on Thursday to Smith River Sports Complex to take on Magna Vista at 7:30 p.m.

Magna Vista 4, Tunstall 1

The Magna Vista boys soccer team took down Tunstall on Thursday at Smith River Sports Complex, 4-1.

Eduardo Perez-Sandoval lead the scoring with two goals for the Warriors. Nick Bokman added a goal and an assist. Ian Betton also had a goal and Alden Carter had one assist for MVHS.

Goalie Nathaniel Pearson had four saves for the Warriors.

MVHS (10-4, 8-2) will return home to SRSC on Thursday for senior night. The Warriors will take on Patrick County at 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Magna Vista 4, Tunstall 1

The Magna Vista girls soccer team remained unbeaten in the Piedmont District with a 4-1 win over Tunstall on Tuesday at THS.

Morgan Smith and Camille Underwood each had one goal and one assist for the Warriors. Alondra Vera and Shanyah Spencer added one goal apiece. Goalie Skylar Hopkins had two saves in the first half, Dee Dee Giggetts had two more saves in the second.

With the win, the Warriors improve to 13-1 on the year, and 10-0 in PD play. They'll next travel to Stuart on Thursday to take on Patrick County at 7 p.m.

Halifax County 4, Bassett 1

Bassett fell to Halifax County, 4-1, in a Piedmont District contest at BHS on Tuesday.

The Bengals (5-8-1) will next go on the road to G.W.-Danville on Friday for a 5:30 p.m. game.

BASEBALL

Tunstall 8, Magna Vista 0

The Tunstall baseball team held Magna Vista to just two hits on the way to an 8-0 win over the Warriors, Tuesday in Ridgeway.

James Martin threw five innings for MVHS and had eight strikeouts.

The Warriors (7-11, 3-5) will come home for senior night on Thursday to take on Patrick County at 5 p.m.