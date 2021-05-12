Area scores for Wednesday, April 12

BOYS SOCCER
Bassett 5, Halifax 0
Riley Evans had two first half goals to help Bassett to a 5-0 win over Halifax at home Wednesday.
Daniel DeVivo also had a goal in the first half, and Atzel Lopez-Garcia and Salvador Coca-Lobo added goals in the second half for the Bengals. Nate Morrison and D'Andre McGill had assists, and Angel Hernandez had a save in goal.
Bassett (4-1) will go on the road to G.W.-Danville on Friday for a 5:30 p.m. game.
GIRLS SOCCER
Halifax 10, Bassett 2
Bassett fell at home to Halifax County Wednesday 10-2.
Callie Ferguson and Anette Santiago-Perez each had a goal for the Bengals. Alanis Osgood had two assists, and goalie Lani Craig had 14 saves.
Bassett (1-4) will return home on Tuesday to take on Magna Vista at 5:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
Halifax County 8, Bassett 4
Halifax scored at least one run in each of the first five innings on the way to an 8-4 win over Bassett at Bassett High School Wednesday.
Coleman Compton was 4-4 at the plate to lead the Bengals. Compton added an RBI. Cade Varner and Landon Harbour had two hits each. Harbour added two runs and an RBI, and Varner also scored a run.