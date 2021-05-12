 Skip to main content
Area scores for Wednesday, April 12
Soccer

Bassett’s Riley Evans (4) and Magna Vista’s Emmanuel Perez (9) battle for a loose ball during Friday’s game at Smith River Sports Complex.

 Bulletin photo by Cara Cooper

BOYS SOCCER

Bassett 5, Halifax 0

Riley Evans had two first half goals to help Bassett to a 5-0 win over Halifax at home Wednesday.

Daniel DeVivo also had a goal in the first half, and Atzel Lopez-Garcia and Salvador Coca-Lobo added goals in the second half for the Bengals. Nate Morrison and D'Andre McGill had assists, and Angel Hernandez had a save in goal.

Bassett (4-1) will go on the road to G.W.-Danville on Friday for a 5:30 p.m. game.

GIRLS SOCCER

Halifax 10, Bassett 2

Bassett fell at home to Halifax County Wednesday 10-2.

Callie Ferguson and Anette Santiago-Perez each had a goal for the Bengals. Alanis Osgood had two assists, and goalie Lani Craig had 14 saves.

Bassett (1-4) will return home on Tuesday to take on Magna Vista at 5:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

Halifax County 8, Bassett 4

Halifax scored at least one run in each of the first five innings on the way to an 8-4 win over Bassett at Bassett High School Wednesday.

Coleman Compton was 4-4 at the plate to lead the Bengals. Compton added an RBI. Cade Varner and Landon Harbour had two hits each. Harbour added two runs and an RBI, and Varner also scored a run. 

Bassett (1-5) will travel to Ridgeway on Tuesday for a 5 p.m. game against Magna Vista.

