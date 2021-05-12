Area scores for Wednesday, April 12

BOYS SOCCER

Bassett 5, Halifax 0

Riley Evans had two first half goals to help Bassett to a 5-0 win over Halifax at home Wednesday.

Daniel DeVivo also had a goal in the first half, and Atzel Lopez-Garcia and Salvador Coca-Lobo added goals in the second half for the Bengals. Nate Morrison and D'Andre McGill had assists, and Angel Hernandez had a save in goal.

Bassett (4-1) will go on the road to G.W.-Danville on Friday for a 5:30 p.m. game.

GIRLS SOCCER

Halifax 10, Bassett 2

Bassett fell at home to Halifax County Wednesday 10-2.

Callie Ferguson and Anette Santiago-Perez each had a goal for the Bengals. Alanis Osgood had two assists, and goalie Lani Craig had 14 saves.

Bassett (1-4) will return home on Tuesday to take on Magna Vista at 5:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

Halifax County 8, Bassett 4

Halifax scored at least one run in each of the first five innings on the way to an 8-4 win over Bassett at Bassett High School Wednesday.