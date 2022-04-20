Area scores for Wednesday, April 20

GIRLS SOCCER

Bassett 7, Martinsville 0

Alanis Osgood had a hat trick for a third straight game, helping Bassett's girls soccer team to a 7-0 win over Martinsville at BHS on Wednesday.

Heaven Brown, Zoe Kinkema, Angie Roldab-Zavala, and Annette Santiago-Perez also had goals for the Bengals in the win. Madison Barker had three assists, and Stephianna Williams and Callie Ferguson had one assist each.

BHS goalie Ruth Alvarez had the shutout win in net.

Bassett improves 4-6-1 overall and 4-2-1 in Piedmont District play. Martinsville falls to 2-6, and 2-4 in the PD. The next game for both teams will again be against one another on Monday at MHS. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Bassett 1, Martinsville 0

After putting up 11 shots in the first half, the Bassett boys soccer team finally found the back of the net in the 11th minute of the second half. The score held the rest of the way, and the Bengals finished with a 1-0 win over Martinsville at BHS.

In the 51st minute, Bassett's Casey Ferguson got the ball in the box past Martinsville's defense. Ferguson sent a pass the center, and found Fernando Martinez, who scored with ease for the eventual game-winning goal.

Martinsville goalie Ludwin Lopez Chavez had seven saves in goal.

Bassett improves to 7-3-1 overall and 6-1 in the Piedmont District. Martinsville falls to 1-7, 1-5 in the PD. The next game for both teams will be on Monday against one again at MHS. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Bassett 11, William Byrd 5

A grand slam by Jenny Turner and a 3-run home run by Jade Hylton helped the Bassett softball team to an 11-5 non-district win over William Byrd at BHS Wednesday.

Turner added a double and scored two runs in the win. Hylton finished the night with three hits, three runs scored, and four stolen bases. Camryn Martin also had three hits, including a double, and an RBI. Trinity Gilbert had two hits and two stolen bases, and Nakota Gallimore had an RBI single.

Emily Gilley picked up the complete game win for BHS, scattering nine hits with five strike outs.

Bassett improves to 5-6 on the season. The Bengals will return home on Tuesday to for another non-district game against Chatham at 5 p.m.

Magna Vista 13, Floyd County 3 (6 innings)

The Magna Vista softball team picked up a non-district win at home Wednesday, defeating Floyd County 13-3 in six innings.

Abby Bender pitched a complete game to pick up the win for MVHS. She allowed four hits and had six strikeouts. Bender also helped out at the plate with a double, a walk, two runs, and three RBIs.

Carlee Ashworth had four hits, including a double, for the Warriors, with six RBIs and two runs scored. Kailee Newcomb also helped with two hits, a walk, 3 runs scored and an RBI, and McKenzie Vaught added a double, two runs, and two RBIs.

The Warriors (5-8, 2-3) will travel to Staunton River High School on Thursday for another non-district game at 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Bassett 9, Patrick County 0

For the second straight night, the Bassett girls tennis team picked up a clean sweep in a Piedmont District match. The Bengals defeated Patrick County, 9-0, on Wednesday at BHS.

Izzy Humble, Emily Vaught, Lara Hall, Hannah Eanes, Taylor Reed, and Sarah Hagood all picked up singles wins for the Bengals. Full results of the match are listed below.

Bassett improves to 7-2 on the year, and 6-0 in the PD play. The Bengals will return home on Monday to face Martinsville at 4:30 p.m.

Patrick County (2-3, 2-3) will travel to Magna Vista on Monday for a 4:30 p.m. game.

Singles

Izzy Humble (BHS) def. Marissa Bentley (PCHS), 8-1

Emily Vaught (BHS) def. Mia Stowe (PCHS), 9-7

Lara Hall (BHS) def. Madison Mullis (PCHS), 8-6

Hannah Eanes (BHS) def. Brianna Puckett (PCHS), 8-0

Taylor Reed (BHS) def. Karris Bowman (PCHS), 8-0

Sarah Hagood (BHS) def. Katie Vernon (PCHS), 8-0

Doubles

Humble/Hall (BHS) def. Bentley/Stowe (PCHS), 8-3

Vaught/Reed (BHS) def. Mullis/Puckett (PCHS), 8-3

Eanes/Hagood (BHS) def. Bowman/Vernon (PCHS), 8-1

Magna Vista 6, Halifax County 3

The Magna Vista girls tennis team picked up a 6-3 win over Halifax County in Piedmont District play Wednesday at MVHS.

The Warriors (6-2, 5-1) will next travel to Patrick County on Monday for another PD game at 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Halifax 6, Magna Vista 3

The Magna Vista boys tennis team dropped a Piedmont District contest in South Boston on Wednesday, falling to Halifax County, 6-3.

Luke Gardner and Gage Carter had singles wins for MVHS. Caleb Lynch and Gardner had a doubles victory.

Full results of the match are listed below.

The Warriors (7-2, 5-2) will return home on Monday to take on Patrick County at 4:30 p.m.

Singles

Francisco Coranado (HCHS) def. Carson Harper (MVHS)

Preston Riddle (HCHS) def. Michael Thompson (MVHS)

Grayson Ballance (HCHS) def. Darrian Haley (MVHS)

Justin Pool (HCHS) def. Caleb Lynch (MVHS)

Luke Gardner (MVHS) def. Andrew Kim (HCHS)

Gage Carter (MVHS) def. Kennedy Anderson (HCHS)

Doubles

Coronado/Ballance (HCHS) def. Harper/Thompson (MVHS)

Lynch/Gardner (MVHS) def. Riddle/Kim (HCHS)

Pool/Anderson (HCHS) def. Carter/Haley (MVHS)

BASEBALL

P&HCC 5, Wake Tech 2; Wake Tech 6, P&HCC 5 (7 innings)

The Patrick & Henry Community College split a doubleheader at Wake Tech Wednesday, winning Game 1, 5-2, but falling in Game 2, 6-5.

The Pats scored one run in the eighth and two more in the ninth for the come-from-behind win in Game 1. Carlos Amezquita and Trevor Sheehan had three hits each. Amezquita added two RBIs, and Sheehan had two runs and an RBI.

Luke Gibson picked up the win on the mound in relief, throwing 2.1 scoreless and hitless innings with three strikeouts.

Sheehan had two of P&HCC's four hits in Game 2. Jonboy Rittenhouse had three RBIs on three sacrifice flies, and Matthew Best had a hit, a walk, and two runs scored.

The Pats (23-21, 13-13) will next travel to Southwest Virginia College for a 3-game series this week. The team will play a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m., and a single game on Sunday at 1 p.m.