Area Scores for Wednesday, April 26

GIRLS SOCCER

Magna Vista 11, Martinsville 0

Morgan Smith had four goals and Magna Vista's girls soccer team reached double-digits for the fifth time this season in an 11-0 win over Martinsville on Tuesday at Smith River Sports Complex.

Smith added three assists in the win. Alondra Vera had two goals and one assist. Baylie Coleman had one goal and one assist. Shanyah Spencer, Claire Warner Coleman, Skylar Hopkins, and Ava Walker had one goal each. Camille Underwood added three assists, and Caroline Kirby had one assist.

Magna Vista (12-1, 9-0) will take a week off before travelling to Tunstall next Tuesday for a 6 p.m. game.

Martinsville (2-8, 2-6) will go back on the road on Friday to Halifax County for a 7 p.m. game.

BASEBALL

Magna Vista 20, Martinsville 0

Magna Vista put together 16 hits in a 20-0 rout of Martinsville on Tuesday at Hooker Field.

Kolby Walthall had two hits, four runs, and two RBIs for the Warriors. Caleb Denton had a hit, a walk, three runs, and three RBIs, and Marlen Whitaker had two hits, both triples, two runs, and two RBIs.

Magna Vista (6-8, 3-3) will return home on Wednesday for a non-district game against Gretna at 5 p.m.

Martinsville (1-9, 0-4) will also return home to Hooker Field on Friday to take on Halifax County at 5 p.m.

MVHS 4 4 1 10 1 - 20 16 2

MHS 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 2 9

MVHS: B. Wilson 3-4, BB, R, RBI; T. Powell 2-5, 2B, 2R, RBI; C. Denton 1-3, BB, 3R, 3RBI, 2SB; C. Shively 2-5, R, RBI; L. Moore 0-1, BB, R; K. Walthall 2-2, 2B, 4R, 2RBI; X. Ashley 1-1, 2B, BB, R, RBI, SB; P. Davis 0-2, R; J. Martin 1-2; M. Whitaker 2-2, 2 3B, 2R, 2RBI; P. Tucker 1-2, 2R, SB; A. Gammons 1-1, BB, 2R, RBI

Pitching: C. Shively 2IP, H, 4K; A. Gammons 2IP, H, 3K; X. Ashley IP, 2H, 2BB, K

MHS: J. Long 1-3; J. Manns 1-2

Pitching: T. Richardson 5IP, 16H, 20R, 10ER, 5BB, 3K

BOYS SOCCER

Magna Vista 6, Martinsville 0

Ian Betton had a hat trick and an assist to help Magna Vista's boys soccer team to a 6-0 win over Martinsville at MHS on Tuesday.

Gustavo Vera-Carillo had one goal and one assist for the Warriors. Eduardo Perez-Sandoval and Caleb Jenkins each had a goal, and Nick Bokman chipped in with two assists.

Goalie Nathaniel Pearson added an assist, and had two saves in goal for MVHS. Pearson and Edgar Alvarado combined for the shutout.

Magna Vista (9-4, 7-2) will take a week off before returning to their home field at Smith River Sports Complex next Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game against Tunstall.

Martinsville (1-9, 1-7) will return home on Friday to take on Halifax County at 7 p.m.

GOLF

North Cross 172, Carlisle 195

The Carlisle golf team was defeated by North Cross in golf match played on Tuesday at Chatmoss Country Club. The score of the match was North Cross 172, Carlisle 195.

North Cross was paced by match medalist Uzair Mirza with a 1-under par 35.

Carlisle was lead by Spencer Hodges with a 47 in the 9-hole match. He was followed by Webb Garrett with a 48, Addison Lawrence a 49, and Camden Holland with a 51.

The Chiefs are now 3-2 on the year and will play on Wednesday at home versus New Covenant.