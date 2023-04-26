SOFTBALL

Magna Vista 9, Gretna 5

Kaylee Hughes was a triple shy of the cycle, going 4-4 at the plate to help the Magna Vista softball team to a 9-5 home win over Gretna High School on Wednesday in non-district play.

Hughes finished the night with a single, two doubles, and a home run. She scored three runs and had a RBI.

Kenzie Newcomb helped with two hits, including a double, a run, and two RBIs. McKenzie Vaught added two hits, including a triple, and two runs, and Saige McBride chipped in with a hit and an RBI.

Abby Bender pitched the complete game to get the win. She had eight strikeouts while allowing five runs on six hits. Bender also helped out at the plate with a 2-run home run and two runs scored.

Magna Vista (3-11) will next travel to Mecklenburg County High School on Tuesday for a 5 p.m. Piedmont District game.

BASEBALL

Magna Vista 13, G.W.-Danville 0

Jaylen Frazier and Dylan Johnston combined to throw a 1-hitter, helping the Magna Vista baseball team to a 13-0 win over G.W.-Danville on Wednesday in Ridgeway.

Frazier started the game on the mound, throwing three innings, and allowing one hit and one walk with six strikeouts. Johnston threw the final hitless two innings in relief, striking out six.

Frazier was also 2-2 at the plate, recording two runs and three RBIs. Trevor Preston was 2-3 with a double, four RBIs, and a run. Noah Brumfield was 2-3 with a walk, three runs, and an RBI, and Tommy Powell and Landen Moore each had two hits and two runs.

Magna Vista (8-7, 5-3) will return home on Thursday to take on Martinsville High School at 5 p.m.

GWHS 000 00 - 0 1 1

MVHS 355 9X - 13 11 0

Magna Vista hitters: Tommy Powell 2-2, 2R; Landen Moore 2-4, 2R; Noah Brumfield 2-3, BB, 3R, RBI; Nicholas Barrett 0-1, BB, 2R, RBI; Jaylen Frazier 2-2, 2R, 3RBI; Luke Haynes 0-1, BB, R; Dylan Johnston 0-2, BB, R, 2RBI; Trevor Preston 2-3, 2B, R, 4RBI ; Mike Barrett 1-1, BB; Simeon Moore 0-1, RBI; Austin Montrief 0-3, RBI

Magna Vista pitchers: Jaylen Frazier 3IP, H, 6K, BB; Dylan Johnston 2IP, 6K

McMichael 10, Carlisle 0

The Carlisle baseball team fell to McMichael High School in North Carolina on Wednesday, 10-0.

Terrance Hairston, Bryson Brady, and Luke Carter had one hit each for the Chiefs in the loss.

Carlisle (6-6, 3-3) will next travel to Roanoke Catholic on Thursday, and will return home to take on North Cross on Monday. Both games will begin at 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Bassett 9, Martinsville 0

The Bassett High School boys tennis team swept Martinsville on Wednesday, 9-0, at BHS.

Full results from the match are listed below.

Martinsville will return home on Monday to take on Halifax County High School at 4:30 p.m.

Bassett (7-7) will also next play Halifax County High School at home on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Singles

Parker Hardy (BHS) def. Gabriel Davis (MHS), 8-0

Jack Glenn (BHS) def. Hananias Rueda (MHS), 8-0

Sammy Stanley (BHS) def. RT C. (MHS), 8-1

Tegan Collins (BHS) def. Cesar Alvarez-Alegria (MHS), 8-0

Isaiah Mitchell (BHS) def. Victor Aumada (MHS), 8-0

TJ Mills (BHS) def. Zoe Lewis (MHS), 8-0

Doubles

Hardy/Glenn (BHS) def. Davis/RT (MHS), 8-0

Collins/Mitchell (BHS) def. Rueda/Alvarez (MHS), 8-0

Ace Prevette/Oscar Vivanco (BHS) def. Victor/Lewis (MHS), 8-0

Magna Vista 8, Patrick County 1

The Magna Vista boys tennis team remained unbeaten with an 8-1 win over Patrick County High School on Wednesday in Collinsville.

Magna Vista (12-0, 10-0) will next travel to Carroll County High School on Monday for a non-district match beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Patrick County will take on G.W.-Danville in back-to-back matches on Thursday and Monday. Both will begin at 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Bassett 9, Martinsville 0

The Bassett High School girls tennis team picked up a Piedmont District road win on Wednesday, sweeping Martinsville High School, 9-0.

Bassett (9-3) will next travel to Halifax County High School on Wednesday for a 4:30 p.m. match.

Martinsville will also travel to Halifax on Monday for a 4:30 p.m. contest.

GIRLS SOCCER

William Byrd 9, Bassett 1

The Bassett High School girls soccer team dropped a non-district home game on Wednesday, falling to William Byrd, 9-1.

The Bengals (3-8) will next travel to Mecklenburg County High School on Thursday for a 7 p.m. Piedmont District game.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

P&HCC 9, Florence-Darlington 1

Jabril Bullock had two home runs to help the Patrick & Henry Community College baseball team pick up a midweek road win over Florence-Darlington on Wednesday, 9-1.

Bullock finished the day 3-4 with three runs, four RBIs, and a stolen base.

Landon Abrahamson was 3-4 with a home run, two runs, and two RBIs.

Jordan Irizarry got the win on the mound, throwing four innings while allowing two hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Logan Darrow threw three innings in relief, allowing a run on three hits with a strikeout.

Bassett High School graduate Drew Fisher finished the game on the mound for the Patriots, throwing an inning while allowing a hit and a walk with a strikeout.

Wednesday's game was played at a neutral site, Finch Field in Thomasville, N.C., and P&HCC was the home team.

P&HCC (23-17, 11-8) will finish the the regular season with a 3-game series this weekend at their home field of Dan Daniel Memorial Park, in Danville. The Patriots will take on Southwest Virginia in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday, and will finish with a single game on Saturday at noon.

FDTC 000 000 10 - 1 6 0

P&HCC 200 203 02 - 9 13 0

P&HCC hitters: Matthew Best 1-4, 2B, 2RBI; Johnboy Rittenhouse 2-5, RBI; Kyle Fields 1-4, R; Landon Abrahamson 3-4, HR, 2R, 2RBI; Victor Johnson 0-3, BB, R, 2SB; Jabril Bullock 3-4, 2HR, 3R, 4RBI, SB; Aidan Cunningham 2-4, R, SB; Andrew Kightlinger 1-2, BB, R

P&HCC pitchers: Jordan Irizarry (W) 4IP, 2H, 2BB, 3K ; Logan Darrow 3IP, 3H, R, K; Drew Fisher IP, H, BB, K

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Surry CC 2, P&HCC 0; P&HCC 5, Surry CC 4 (Tues.)

The Patrick & Henry Community College softball team split a road doubleheader at Surry Community College on Tuesday.

P&HCC won Game 1, 2-0, and Surry won Game 2, 5-4.

Danielle King, a Patrick County High School graduate, led P&HCC at the plate in Game 1, going 2-4, with a double, a run, and an RBI.

Morgan Strickland got in pitching win, improving to 14-4 on the year, throwing a complete game while allowing six hits and five walks with three strikeouts.

Surry scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth for the come-from-behind win in Game 2.

Strickland was 2-3 with a double, a run, and three RBIs for the Patriots. Bethany Martz, King, and Mackenzie Belcher were each 1-3 with a run. Savannah McDaniel was 1-3 with an RBI.

Summer Anderson threw 6.1 innings for P&HCC, allowing four runs on five hits with a walk and a strikeout.

P&HCC (23-12, 7-3) will finish the regular season at home on Saturday in a doubleheader against Caldwell Community College beginning at 1 p.m.

Game 1

P&HCC 020 000 0 - 2 6 0

Surry 000 000 0 - 0 6 0

P&HCC hitters: Morgan Strickland 0-2, Sac.; Bethan Martz 0-2, BB, R; Danielle King 2-4, 2B, R, RBI; Bailey Daeke 1-3; Mackenzie Belcher 1-3, BB, RBI; Kyndal Hopkins 1-3; Savannah McDaniel 1-3, SB

P&HCC pitchers: Morgan Strickland (W, 14-4) 7IP, 6H, 5BB, 3K

Game 2

P&HCC 310 000 0 - 4 6 0

SCC 000 104 X - 5 5 0

P&HCC hitters: Morgan Strickland 2-3, 2B, R, 3RBI; Bethany Martz 1-3, R; Danielle King 1-3, R, SB; Mackenzie Belcher 1-3, R, SB; Savannah McDaniel 1-3, RBI, SB

P&HCC pitchers: Summer Anderson 6.1IP, 5H, 4R, BB, K; Morgan Strickland 0.2IP, R, BB, K