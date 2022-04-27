Area Scores for Wednesday, April 27

BASEBALL

Magna Vista 5, Gretna 4

The Magna Vista baseball team held off a late charge by Gretna to come away with a 5-4 non-district win Wednesday in Ridgeway.

Gretna scored all four of its runs in the top of the seventh inning.

James Martin threw 4.2 scoreless innings for MVHS, allowing two hits and five walks with eight strikeouts.

Kolby Walthall, Brayden Wilson, and Paxton Tucker each one hit, one run, and one RBI. Tucker added a a walk and Walthall had a stolen base.

Magna Vista (7-8) will return home on Saturday for a Piedmont District game against Halifax County. First pitch is at noon.

GHS 000 000 4 - 4 7 1

MVHS 002 120 X - 5 5 1

Magna Vista: K. Walthall 1-4, 2B, R, RBI; B. Wilson 1-3, R, RBI; P. Tucker 1-2, BB, R, RBI; C. Denton 1-3, 2B, R; C. Shively 0-2, RBI; M. Whitaker 0-0, BB, SB; X. Ashley 0-2, BB, 2SB; L. Haynes 1-2, 2B, BB, R

Pitchers: J. Martin (W) 4.2IP, 2H, 8K, 5BB; L. Haynes 1.2IP, 5H, 4R, 2K, 3BB; C. Denton (S) 0.2IP

Gretna: E. Adams 1-4; J. Ratliff Jr. 0-3, BB, R; E. Dews 2-2, R, 2BB; N. Dalton 1-3, BB, R, RBI; H. Moon 0-1, 2BB, R; H. Hedrick 1-4, RBI; J. Moore 2-4, RBI; L. McCluster 0-3, BB, RBI

Pitchers: H. Moon 3.2IP, 3H, 3R, 3BB, K; E. Adams 2.1IP, 2H, 2R, 1ER, BB

Morehead (N.C.) 11, Carlisle 10

A comeback by Carlisle was squashed by a late run by Morehead in an 11-10 win over the Chiefs Wednesday at Carlisle School.

The Chiefs (6-8-1) will go on the road on Thursday to Winston-Salem to take on Forsyth Home Educators at 6:30 p.m.

Morehead jumped out to a 9-1 lead with seven runs in the top of the third. Carlisle battled back with three runs in the third and five more in the fifth to tie the score. Both teams put up one run in sixth inning, and Morehead scored one more in the top of the seventh for the eventual game-winning run.

Bryson Brady had a double, two walks, three RBIs, and a run for Carlisle. Cole Scarce was 2-4 with three RBIs and a run, and Ian Martin was 2-2 with a walk, two runs, and two RBIs.

Morehead 117 001 1 - 11

Carlisle 013 051 0 - 10

Carlisle: Zach Craddock 0-2, 2BB, R, SB; Bryson Brady 1-3, 2BB, 2B, 3RBI, R; Colby Cunningham 1-4, 2B, R, 2RBI; Kale Richardson 0-2, 2BB, 2R, SB; Ian Martin 2-2, BB, 2R, 2RBI; Cole Scarce 2-4, R, 3RBI; Conner Plaster 1-3, 2BB, R; Colin Cunningham 1-2, 3BB, R

Pitching: Bryson Brady IP, H, K; Kale Richardson 4IP, 7H, 8R, 4ER, 2BB, 7K; Colin Cunningham 2IP, H, R, 2ER, 6BB, 2K

COLLEGE BASEBALL

P&HCC 15, Wake Tech 7 (7 innings)

The Patrick & Henry Community College picked up a midweek win over Wake Tech at Hooker Field on Wednesday, 15-7.

Luke Gibson (Norfolk) threw four innings for P&HCC, allowing two earned runs on two hits and two walks with eight strikeouts.

Carlos Amezquita (Santo Domingo, DR) was 3-4 at the plate for the Pats with a home run, a triple, three runs scored and three RBIs. Sam Gallardo was 2-4 with a double and three runs scored, and Jonboy Rittenhouse (Scottsville, VA) was 2-3 with a double, a run, and four RBIs.

The Pats (26-21, 12-9) will be back at home this weekend for the final series of the regular season, a 3-game set against Guilford Tech. The teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m., and the final game on Sunday at noon.

GIRLS TENNIS

Bassett 6, Magna Vista 3

The Bassett girls tennis team picked up a rivalry win over Magna Vista on Wednesday in Ridgeway, 6-3, to stay unbeaten in Piedmont District play.

Full results of the match are listed below.

Bassett (9-2, 8-0) will return home on Monday for a match against Halifax County at 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday was the final home game of the regular season for Magna Vista. The Warriors will finish the regular season on Monday at G.W.-Danville. The match will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Singles

Summer Stone (MVHS) def. Izzy Humble (BHS), 8-3

Emily Vaught (BHS) def. Catherine Maxwell (MVHS), 8-6

Lara Hall (BHS) def. Kylie Slaughter (MVHS), 8-6

Hannah Eanes (BHS) def. Briana Tatum (MVHS), 8-4

Taylor Reed (BHS) def. Hannah Vaughn (MVHS), 8-6

Sarah Hagood (BHS) def. Olivia Kendall (MVHS), 8-6

Doubles

Stone/Maxwell (MVHS) def. R. Hagood/Hall (BHS), 8-3

Slaughter/Tatum (MVHS) def. Vaught/Reed (BHS), 8-5

Eanes/S. Hagood (BHS) def. Vaughn/Kendall (MVHS), 8-6

BOYS TENNIS

Magna Vista 6, Bassett 3

The Magna Vista boys tennis team defeated rival Bassett on Wednesday at BHS, 6-3.

The Warriors improve to 9-2 on the year with the win. They'll return home on Monday for senior and the final game of the regular season to take on G.W.-Danville at 4:30 p.m.

Bassett will travel to South Boston on Monday for a 4:30 p.m. match against Halifax County.

SOFTBALL

Bassett 15, Tunstall 11

The Bassett softball team picked up its third Piedmont District win of the season with a 15-11 win over Tunstall on Wednesday at THS.

Bassett (7-6, 3-2) will travel to Lynchburg on Monday for a non-district game against Brookville at 6 p.m.