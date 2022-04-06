Area scores for Wednesday, April 6

GIRLS TENNIS

Bassett 8, Halifax County 1

The Bassett girls tennis team came up with an 8-1 Piedmont District win over Halifax County High School Wednesday in South Boston.

Full results of the match are listed below.

The Bengals will go back on the road on Friday when they travel to Vinton for a 4:30 p.m. match against William Byrd.

Singles (BHS 5, HCHS 1)

Izzy Humble (BHS) def. Alyssa Heddings (HCHS) 8-3

Emily Vaught (BHS) def. Myah Forest (HCHS) 8-6

Lara Hall (BHS) def. Christina Bruce (HCHS) 8-0

Hannah Eanes (BHS) def. Katie Bishop (HCHS) 8-3

Abigail Baisch (HCHS) def. Taylor Reed (BHS) 8-6

Sarah Hagood (BHS) def. Kendall Crowder (HCHS) 8-2

Doubles (BHS 3, HCHS 0)

Humble/Hall (BHS) def. Heddings/Forest (HCHS) 8-1

Vaught/Reed (BHS) def. Bruce/Bishop (HCHS) 8-4

Eanes/Hagood (BHS) def. Baisch/Ka'Myjah Sprattley (HCHS) 8-3

BOYS TENNIS

Magna Vista 6, G.W.-Danville 2

Magna Vista's boys tennis team improved to 6-1 on the year with a 6-2 win over G.W.-Danville in Danville Wednesday.

Full results of the match are listed below.

The Warriors will take time off before returning home on April 19 to take on Martinsville at 4:30 p.m.

Singles (MVHS 5, GWHS 1)

Charlie Hungarland (GWHS) def. Carson Harper (MVHS) 8-3

Luke Gardner (MVHS) def. Nick (GWHS) 8-1

Gage Carter (MVHS) def. Aiden Byrd-Hudgins (GWHS) 8-0

Darrian Haley (MVHS) def. Zion (GWHS) 8-2

Bear Priddy (MVHS) def. Paul Fitzgerland (GWHS) 8-1

Bear Priddy (MVHS) def. Raeshawn (GWHS) 8-0

Doubles (MVHS 1, GWHS 1)

Hungarland/Nick (GWHS) def. Carter/Gardner (MVHS) 8-6

Harper/Haley def. Byrd-Hudgins/Zion (MVHS) 8-0

BASEBALL

Wake Tech 13, P&HCC 10

The Patrick & Henry Community College baseball team dropped a Region X game to Wake Tech Wednesday, 13-10, in Holly Springs, N.C.

The loss is the fourth in a row for the Patriots.

P&HCC (18-15, 11-9) will go back on the road this week for a 3-game series against Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory, North Carolina. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m., and play a third game on Sunday at noon.

BASEBALL

Tunstall 2, Bassett 1

The Bassett baseball team dropped a Piedmont District contest to Tunstall, 2-1, on Wednesday at BHS.

The Bengals (3-6-1) will travel to Salem on Thursday for a game at Salem High School at 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Carroll County 3, Bassett 2

The Bassett softball team fell in a non-district road contest Wednesday, 3-2, at Carroll County.

The Bengals (3-3) will come home on Thursday for a Piedmont District game against Halifax County. First pitch is at 5 p.m.