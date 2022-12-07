Area scores for Wednesday, December 7

BOYS BASKETBALL

Floyd County 59, Bassett 50

The Bassett High School boys basketball team fell in a non-district home contest on Wednesday, 59-50, to Floyd County High School.

The Bengals (0-2) will return home on Friday to take on rival Magna Vista at 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Floyd County 50, Bassett 26

The Bassett High School girls basketball team lost a road non-district contest to Floyd County High School on Wednesday, 50-26.

The Bengals (0-3) will go back on the road to Ridgeway, on Friday, to take on rival Magna Vista. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

Dan River 38, Martinsville 37

The Martinsville High School girls basketball team dropped a close contest on Wednesday, falling to Dan River, 38-37, at Martinsville Middle School.

Martinsville was led by Makayla Warren with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Fonshay Moyer added nine points.

Alicea Farmer had 18 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, and four steals for Dan River.

The Bulldogs (0-2) will next play their first road contest, travelling to Patrick County High School on Friday for a 7 p.m. game.

BOYS BASKETBALL (Tuesday)

Patrick County 64, Staunton River 54

The Patrick County High School boys basketball team defeated Staunton River on Tuesday for the second time in a week. The Cougars won, 64-54, in Stuart.

The Cougars were led by David Smith who finished with a game-high 21 points. Jai Penn added 18.

Azavion Childress had 15 points for Staunton River. Graham Gibson added 11, and Grayson Sheets had 10.

The Patrick County junior varsity team also won, 52-34.

PCHS (3-1) will next travel to Martinsville to take on Martinsville High School on Friday at 7 p.m.

SRHS 11 - 12 - 11 - 20 --- 54

PCHS 19 - 14 - 12 - 19 --- 64

Staunton River (0-3): Gibson 11, Childress 15, Eggleston 8, Sheets 10, Austin 4, Brown 6

Patrick Co (3-1): Penn 18, Nelson 8, Hill 4, Smith 21, Hagwood 5, Stovall 8

3-pt FG: SR 4 (Brown 2, Eggleston 1, Gibson 1); PC 5 (Penn 2, Nelson 2, Hagwood 1)

HPCA 56, Carlisle 41

The Carlisle boys basketball team dropped a road contest on Tuesday, falling to High Point Christian Academy, 56-41.

The Chiefs (1-3) will next return home on Monday to take on Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy at 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL (Tuesday)

HPCA 69, Carlisle 32

The Carlisle girls basketball team lost for the first time this season on Tuesday, falling in a road contest to High Point Christian Academy, 69-32.

The Chiefs (3-1) will next go back on the road on Thursday for the third time this week. They'll take on McMichael High School (Eden, N.C.), at 6 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL (Tuesday)

P&HCC 80, MGCC 61

The Patrick & Henry Community College men's basketball team picked up a road win on Tuesday, defeating Mountain Gateway Community College, 80-61.

Carlos Raven and Jaylen Faber led the Patriots with 20 points each. Raven added a team-high six assists. Jacobi Lambert added 10 points off the bench.

P&HCC (3-3, 1-3) will next travel to Louisburg College on Saturday for a 3 p.m. Region X contest.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL (Tuesday)

P&HCC 80, MGCC 41

The Patrick & Henry Community College women's basketball team defeated Mountain Gateway Community College, 80-41, on the road Tuesday.

The Patriots (2-1) will go back on the road on Thursday to Wake Tech Community College for a 6 p.m. game.

WRESTLING (Tuesday)

Magna Vista wins 4-team meet in Ridgeway

The Magna Vista wrestling team broke out their new wrestling mats and went 3-0 in their home opener, on Tuesday.

The Warriors defeated Tunstall, 42-40, defeated Martinsville, 54-27, and defeated G.W.-Danville, 66-24.

Magna Vista will next travel to G.W.-Danville High School on Wednesday for another 4-team meet against Halifax County, Mecklenburg County, and G.W.-Danville. Matches begin at 6 p.m.

Martinsville High School will travel to Alleghany High School on Saturday for a tournament beginning at 9 a.m.