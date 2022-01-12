Area Scores for Wednesday, January 11

BOYS BASKETBALL

Martinsville 77, Magna Vista 60

Three Martinsville players combined for 73 points in a 77-60 win over Magna Vista in Ridgeway Tuesday night.

Bulldogs senior Spencer Jones led all scorers with 31 points on the night. Jaylan Long added 24 points and Keyshawn Kirby had 18 in the win.

The contest was tight for the first half, with Magna Vista taking a 12-11 lead into the second quarter after starting the game on an 8-0 run.

The two teams traded three leads and tied twice in the second quarter. Kirby had a steal-and-score to take it to 18-18, and Long had a layup on an offensive rebound to make it 20-19, Martinsville's first lead of the night.

The Bulldogs led 30-27 at the break, and added to their lead with a 6-0 run to start the third quarter.

Magna Vista had their best quarter in the fourth, scoring 23 points thanks in part to four 3-pointers as team, including two by Javin Hairston and one each from Jontae Hairston and Ethan Stockton.

But Martinsville also had two 3s in the fourth and was 4-for-5 at the foul line to extend their lead for the win.

Tyler Johnson led Magna Vista with 20 points. Javin Hairston added 13.

Martinsville improves to 6-3 on the year, 3-1 in the Piedmont District. The Bulldogs were back at home on Wednesday to take on Halifax County. Results were too late for publication.

Martinsville will next take on Tunstall at home on Friday at 7 p.m.

Magna Vista (4-6, 1-4) will travel to South Boston on Friday to take on Halifax at 7 p.m.

MHS 11 19 19 28 - 77

MVHS 12 15 10 23 - 60

Martinsville: S. Jones 31; K. Kirby 18; J. Long 24; R. Dickerson 1; C. Jones 3

Magna Vista: J. Ford 6; T. Johnson 20; T. Hairston 6; N. Bokman 1; Javin Hairston 13; X. Carter 2; Jontae Hairston 3; E. Stockton 3; C. Millner 6

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Patrick County 58, G.W.-Danville 41

The Patrick County girls basketball team picked up its third Piedmont District win of the season with a 58-41 victory over G.W.-Danville in Stuart Tuesday night.

Five Cougars scored at least seven points in the win. Abigail Epperson led the way with 11 points and added seven rebounds and three steals. Kimora Wimbush added and Allanah Mitchell added nine points each, and Aniya Penn and Missy Hazard had seven each. Hazard added a team-high seven assists.

Marissa Brown led PCHS with 10 rebounds and Lindsey Quesinberry had a team-high five steals.

"A solid win for our kids," Cougars coach Donny Rakes said in an email. "We are starting to see the value of sharing the ball. Eighteen assists is a testament to that. I thought we played very solid in our half court trapping game, resulting in 20-plus turnovers. I'm proud of the strides my kids are making."

Patrick County improves to 7-3 with the win, and 3-2 in the PD. They'll next go on the road on Thursday for a non-district game at Floyd County High School. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

GWHS - 6 8 13 14 - 41

PCHS - 15 10 18 15 - 58

PCHS: L. Quesinberry 3pts, 5steals, 2assts; A. Epperson 11pts, 7rebs, 3steals; M. Hazard 7pts, 3rebs, 3steals, 7assts; S. Harris 6pts, 3rebs, 2steals, 2assts; A. Mitchell 9pts, 2steals; M. Brown 6pts, 10rebs; A. Penn 7pts, 5rebs, 3assts; K. Wimbush 9pts, 2rebs, 2assts; Team totals: 32rebs, 17steals, 18assts

3-pointers (3): K. Wimbush 1, M. Hazard 1, L. Quesinberry 1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Halifax County 49, Bassett 24

The Bassett High School girls basketball team dropped a Piedmont District home contest Tuesday night to Halifax County, 49-24.

Bassett (2-10, 1-4) will go on the road on Friday to G.W.-Danville for a 7 p.m. game.

Halifax improves to 8-2 with the win. The Comets are 4-0 in the PD.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Halifax County 60, Bassett 49

The Halifax County boys basketball team picked up its first Piedmont District win with a 60-49 victory over Bassett in South Boston Tuesday.

Bassett trailed 31-26 at the half, and 41-37 after three quarters.

The Bengals (5-7, 1-3) will play G.W.-Danville at home on Friday at 7 p.m.

Halifax improved to 3-4 on the year, and 1-1 in the PD.