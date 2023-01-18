Area scores for Wednesday, January 18

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Chatham 56, Patrick County 43

The Patrick County High School girls basketball team dropped a non-district road game on Wednesday, falling to Chatham, 56-43.

Missy Hazard led Patrick County with 14 points, eight rebounds, six steals, and five assists. Aniya Penn added seven points, eight rebounds, and four steals, and Kimora Wimbush had seven points and four rebounds.

Patrick County led 25-20 at the half, but Chatham outscored the Cougars 19-6 in the third quarter, never giving up the lead from there.

"An extremely physical, hard-fought game is probably the best way to describe this contest," PCHS coach Donny Rakes said in an email. "We wanted it a little bit more in the first half, they wanted it more in the second half. A tale of two halves was the difference in the ball game."

The Cougars (9-7, 5-2) will return home on Friday for a Piedmont District game against Halifax County. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

PCHS 13 - 12 - 6 - 12 --- 43

CHS 9 - 11 - 19 - 17 --- 56

PCHS: S. Hill 1reb; J. Moore 3pts, 1reb, 1steal, 2asst; A. Mitchell 2rebs, 4steals, 2assts; L. Fulcher 1steal, 1asst; T. Edwards 3pts, 1reb; A. Penn 7pts, 8rebs, 4steals, 1asst; E. Clifton 3pts, 3rebs, 2assts; L. Hazelwood 3pts, 3rebs; J. Moore 2rebs, 1steal; K. Wimbush 7pts, 4rebs, 1steal; M. Hazard 14pts, 8rebs, 6steals, 5assts; L. Cobbler 3pts, 1rebs

Bassett 50, William Byrd 40

The Bassett High School girls basketball team picked up a non-district road win on Wednesday, defeating William Byrd, 50-40.

The Bengals improve to 6-9 on the year. They'll next travel to Tunstall High School on Friday for a 7 p.m. Piedmont District game.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Magna Vista 70, Martinsville 62

The Magna Vista boys basketball team defeated Martinsville on Wednesday in a Piedmont District road contest. The Warriors won, 70-62.

Magna Vista snaps a four game losing streak and improves to 4-11 with the win, and 1-5 in PD play. The Warriors will next travel to G.W.-Danville High School on Friday for a PD game at 7 p.m.

Martinsville (6-8, 2-6) will return home on Friday to take on Mecklenburg County High School in PD play. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.