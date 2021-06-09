 Skip to main content
Area scores for Wednesday, June 9
Area scores for Wednesday, June 9

BASEBALL

Tunstall 11, Bassett 5

Tunstall scored 10 runs in the 5th inning for a come-from-behind 11-5 win over Bassett in Ringgold Wednesday night. The Trojans had eight hits and 11 RBIs as at eam.

Hunter Whitlow had 2 hits and Coleman Compton scored 2 runs for the Bengals. Daniel Pendleton had a run, a hit, and an RBI and threw a scoreless inning for Bassett in relief with two strikeouts.

Bassett (1-9) will finish the regular season against Magna Vista at home on Thursday at 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Halifax County 5, Patrick County 3

In the conclusion of a rain suspended game from Monday, Halifax County came back from a 3-0 deficit to defeat Patrick County 5-3 on Wednesday in Stuart.

The Cougars led 2-0 in the top of the third when the game was resumed. Katherine Beckett pitched all seven innings for PCHS, allowing two earned runs and striking out eight. McKenzie Belcher had two hits for the Cougars and Jordan Haas had two RBIs.

Patrick County finishes the regular season 5-7. They'll host a Region 2C tournament opener next week.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

HPT HiToms 13, Martinsville Ponies 3

Six runs in the second and three more in the third helped the HPT HiToms to a 13-3 win over the Martinsville Ponies Wednesday in High Point, North Carolina.

Graham Dalton, a Patrick Henry Community College and Chatham High School graduate, led Martinsville with two hits and a walk. Lucas Bonsiger had two RBIs for the Ponies.

Martinsville will return home to Hooker Field on Saturday for a noon game against the Greensboro Monarchs.

