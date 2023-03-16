BASEBALL

Magna Vista 22, Gretna 1

Twelve runs in the second inning helped the Magna Vista baseball team to a huge 22-1 win at Gretna High School on Wednesday.

Caleb Denton led the Warriors at the plate, going 3-5 with six RBIs and two runs scored.

Simeon Moore was 3-3 with two walks and four runs for MVHS. Preston Davis was 2-3 with two walks, two runs, and an RBI. Noah Brumfield had a hit, two walks, three runs, and an RBI. James Martin was 2-3 with three runs and three RBIs, and Landen Moore walked twice and scored three runs.

Dylan Johnston threw three scoreless and hitless innings for Magna Vista with four strikeouts. Blaine Peters got the win on the mound, throwing one inning and allowing one run on one hit and one walk with two strikeouts.

The Warriors (1-1) took on Chatham at home on Wednesday. Results were too late for publication. Magna Vista will next travel to Staunton River High School on Monday for a 5:30 p.m. game.

MVHS 2 - 12 - 1 - 7 --- 22 14 3

GHS 1 - 0 - 0 - 0 --- 1 1 5

MVHS hitting: S. Moore 3-3, 4R, 2BB, 2SB; C. Denton 3-5, 2R, 6RBI, SB; P. Davis 2-3, 2BB, 2R, RBI; B. Peters 0-3, RBI; D. Johnston1-2, R, 2RBI; L. Moore 0-2, 2BB, 3R; N. Brumfield 1-1, 2BB, 3R, RBI, SB; T. Preston 1-4, R, 2RBI; N. Barrett 1-3, 2R, 2RBI, SB; M. Barrett 0-1, R, SB; J. Martin 2-3, 3R, 3RBI, SB; T. Powell 1-1, 2RBI

MVHS pitching: B. Peters (W) IP, H, R, 2K, BB; D. Johnston 3IP, 4K

Patrick County 8, Floyd County 2

Jai Penn threw five scoreless innings and struck out 12 to help the Patrick County High School baseball team to an 8-2 home win over Floyd County High School on Wednesday.

Martin Sawyers led the Cougars offensively with two hits and 2 RBIs. Penn added two hits, Jackson Horton had a double and two RBIs, and Tucker Swails and Stu Callahan had one hit each.

The Cougars (2-0) will return home on Friday to take on Gretna High School at 5 p.m.

Bassett 8, Heritage 6

The Bassett High School baseball team improved to 2-0 on Wednesday with an 8-6 win over Heritage High School in Lynchburg.

The Bengals (2-0) will return home on Friday for a 5 p.m. game against Carroll County.

SOFTBALL

Magna Vista 9, Gretna 5

The Magna Vista softball team picked up its first win of the season on Wednesday, defeating Gretna High School on the road, 9-5.

The Warriors were led by freshman Faith Fuller, who had three hits, a walk, two RBIs, and two runs.

McKenzie Vaught added three hits, including a triple, and scored three runs. Cyera Patterson also had three hits, including a double, an RBI, and a run.

Kaylee Hughes got the start and the win in the circle, pitching five innings and allowing two earned runs on eight hits and one walk. Hughes struck out six batters in the win. Abby Bender got the save in relief, throwing two innings and allowing two earned runs on two hits with a strikeout.

The Warriors (1-1) were back at home on Wednesday to take on Chatham High School. Results were too late for publication. MVHS will next travel to Staunton River High School on Monday for a 5:30 p.m. game. ​

GIRLS TENNIS

Floyd County 8, Patrick County 1

The Patrick County High School girls tennis team fell in its first match of the season, losing to Floyd County High School, 8-1.

The Cougars (0-1) will next travel to Halifax County High School on Tuesday for a 4:30 p.m. match.

Full results from Wednesday's match are listed below:

Singles

Emma Schroeder (FCHS) def. Marissa Bentley (PCHS) 8-6

Alayna Harris (FCHS) def. Mia Stowe 8-2

Emma Currie (FCHS) def. Madison Mullis 8-2

Madi Slosher Cecilia (FCHS) def. Leon-Cisneros 8-0

Jasmine Locke (FCHS) def. Katie Vernon 8-3

Ellie Woods (FCHS) def. Shyanne Holt 8-0

Doubles

Marissa Bentley/Mia Stowe (PCHS) defeats Emma Schroeder/Alayna Harris (FCHS) 8-1

Emma Currie/Jasmine Locke (FCHS) def. Madison Mullis/Cecilia Leon-Cisneros (PCHS) 8-2

​Madi Slosher/Addie Vest (FCHS) def. Katie Vernon/Shyanne Holt (PCHS) 8-0​

Staunton River 8, Bassett 1

The Bassett High School girls tennis team dropped their season opener on Tuesday, falling to Staunton River High School, 8-1, in Moneta.

The Bengals (0-1) played their home opener on Thursday against William Byrd. Results were too late for publication. Bassett will play at home again on Tuesday against Staunton River beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Results from Tuesday's match are listed below.

Singles

A. Ferguson (SRHS) def. T. Reed (BHS) 8-4

B. Terry (SRHS) def. B. Dyer (BHS) 8-2

K. Saul (SRHS) def. H. Eanes (BHS) 8-8, 7-5

E. Kiser (SRHS) def. J. Meador (BHS) 8-3

E. Parnell (BHS) def. L. Sink (SRHS) 8-6

T. Hawkins (SRHS) def. L. Porter (BHS) 8-3

Doubles

Ferguson/Terry (SRHS) def. Reed/Eanes (BHS) 8-1

Kiser/Hawkins (SRHS) def. Parnell/Porter (BHS) 8-6

Saul/Sink (SRHS) def. Dyer/C. Whitfield (BHS) 8-6