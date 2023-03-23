BASEBALL

Magna Vista 10, Gretna 1

Four runs in the second and fourth innings, and two more in the sixth helped the Magna Vista High School baseball team to a 10-1 home win over Gretna High School on Wednesday.

Justin Compton led Warriors at the plate, going 3-4 with two RBIs and a run. James Martin, Simeon Moore, and Preston Davis had two hits each. Compton and Martin added two RBIs each. Caleb Denton had a hit, two RBIs, and a run.

Blaine Peters got the start on the mound for the Warriors, throwing 4.1 innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits and a walk with five strikeouts. Dylan Johnston added 1.2 scoreless innings in relief with three strikeouts, and Nicholas Barrett threw the final scoreless inning with two strikeouts.

The Warriors (2-3) will next begin Piedmont District play on Friday when they take on Halifax County High School at 5 p.m.

Bassett 17, Heritage 1

The Bassett High School baseball team had a decisive 17-1 victory over Heritage High School (Lynchburg) on Wednesday at BHS.

The Bengals (3-1) will next travel to Carroll County High School on Friday for a 5 p.m. non-district game.

SOFTBALL

Bassett 5, Brookville 0

The Bassett High School softball team went on the road on Wednesday, and defeated Brookville High School, 5-0.

Offensively, the Bengals had 13 hits as a team. They were led by Emily Gilley who had three hits including a double and a run. Zoie Pace and Trinity Gilbert had two hits each, and both had doubles.

Gracie Ratcliff had two hits and two RBIs. Autumn Ratcliff had a two RBI single, and Breanna Cooper also had an RBI single.

Gilley also got the win in the pitcher's circle, allowing three hits with six strikeouts and one walk.

Bassett improves to 3-1 on the season. They'll next travel to Carroll County High School on Friday for a 5 p.m. game.

P&HCC sweeps midweek home doubleheader

The Patrick & Henry Community College softball team swept a doubleheader against Owen Community College on Wednesday at P&HCC. The Patriots won Game 1, 8-0, and Game 2, 15-0.

Summer Anderson threw a scoreless complete game in Game 1, allowing three hits and two walks with two strikeouts.

Chloe Garland was 2-2 with a home run, two RBIs, and two runs scored. Mackenzie Belcher and Savannah McDaniel had two hits each, and Belcher had two RBIs. Bethany Martz had a triple, two walks, two runs, and two RBIs.

Morgan Strickland allowed just two hits and no walks in the scoreless complete game in Game 2. Strickland added two strikeouts.

Danielle King was 2-3 with a home run and double, finishing the day with five RBIs and two runs.

Savannah McDaniel had a double and triple and scored two runs. Jordan Haas was 2-2 with a double and four RBIs. Rylie Wagner was 2-3 with a run. Leeanna Mills added two RBIs, and Jayden Keatts scored two runs.

The two wins extended the Patriots (16-9) current winning streak to five games. They'll next travel to Georgia Military College on Saturday for a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Eastern Montgomery 5, Patrick County 0

The Patrick County High School girls soccer team dropped a non-district road contest on Wednesday, falling to Eastern Montgomery High School, 5-0.

The Cougars (0-1-2) will take a week off before travelling to Tunstall High School on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. Piedmont District game.

GIRLS TENNIS

Bassett 5, William Byrd 4

The Bassett High School girls tennis team picked up a non-district road win on Wednesday, defeating William Byrd, 5-4, in Vinton.

Full results of the match are listed below.

The Bengals (2-2) will come home on Monday to take G.W.-Danville in a 4:30 p.m. Piedmont District match.

Singles

M. Jacobsen (WBHS) def. Taylor Reed (BHS) 8-2

A. Begasse (WBHS) def. Bailey Dyer (BHS) 8-2

H. Johnson (WBHS) def. Charity Whitfield (BHS) 8-2

Jenna Meadors (BHS) def. C. Lusk (WBHS) 8-3

Laken Porter (BHS) def. S. Bautista (WBHS) 8-0

Breanna Greer (BHS) def. M. Moses (WBHS) 8-2

Doubles

Jacobsen/Begasse (WBHS) def. T. Reed/H. Eanes (BHS) 8-1

L. Porter/B. Greer (BHS) def. L. Porter/B. Greer (WBHS) 8-2

B. Dyer/C. Whitfield (BHS) def. B. Dyer/C. Whitfield (WBHS) 8-0