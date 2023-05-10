BOYS TENNIS

Piedmont District Tournament semifinals

Magna Vista 6, Bassett 0

The Magna Vista boys tennis team advanced to the finals of the Piedmont District tournament with a 6-0 home win over Bassett High School on Wednesday in the tournament semifinals.

Full results from the match are listed below.

The Warriors will next host the winner of No. 2 Halifax County and No. 3 Patrick County on Monday for the tournament championship. Results of the Comets/Cougars match were too late for publication.

Monday's match will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Singles

Carson Harper (MVHS) def. Parker Hardy (BHS), 6-1, 6-4

Luke Gardner (MVHS) def. Jack Glenn (BHS), 6-0, 6-0

Caleb Lynch (MVHS) def. Sammy Stanley (BHS), 6-1, 6-0

Gage Carter (MVHS) def. T.J. Mills (BHS), 6-1, 6-2

Josh Luther (MVHS) def. Tegan Collins (BHS), 6-0, 6-0

Patrick McCrickard (MVHS) def. Malaki Mitchell (BHS), 6-3, 6-2

BASEBALL

William Fleming 7, Martinsville 3

The Martinsville High School baseball dropped a non-district road contest on Wednesday, falling to William Fleming High School, 7-3.

Tristan Richardson was 2-4 with a run to lead Martinsville at the plate. Caleb Joyce and Rayshawn Dickerson each had one hit, one walk, and one run. Chavis Martin added a walk and an RBI.

Joyce pitched six innings for Martinsville, allowing seven runs, six earned, on seven hits and three walks. Joyce struck out 10 in the loss.

Martinsville (3-12) will close out the regular season on Thursday at home against Tunstall High School. First pitch is at 5 p.m.

MHS 000 300 0 - 3 6 1

WFHS 220 201 X - 7 7 5

Martinsville hitters: Makinley Gravely 1-4; Tristan Richardson 2-4, R; Caleb Joyce 1-3, BB, R; Chavis Martin 0-3, BB, RBI; Rayshawn Dickerson 1-3, BB, R; Chase Thacker 1-3; Nick DeJesus 0-2, BB; Jeremy Sapp 0-0, HBP

Martinsville pitchers: Caleb Joyce 6IP, 7H, 7R, 6ER, 10K, 3BB

BASEBALL

Bassett 19, G.W.-Danville 2

The Bassett High School baseball team scored multiple runs in all five innings of Wednesday's 19-2 road win over G.W.-Danville.

Noah Harper led the Bengals at the plate with three hits, three runs, and three RBIs. Gauge Hairston was 2-4 with three runs and two RBIs. Jacob Gilbert was 2-4 with a triple, a walk, four RBIs, and a run, and Ian Martin had a hit, four walks, three runs, and an RBI.

Noah Hughes picked up the win on the mound for Bassett, throwing three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out seven.

The Bengals (9-10, 5-8) will finish the regular season on Friday at Magna Vista High School. First pitch is at 5 p.m.

BHS 332 47 - 19 14 0

GWHS 000 20 - 2 2 5

Bassett hitters: Gauge Hairston 2-4, 2B, BB, 3R, 2RBI, 2SB; Noah Harper 3-5, 2B, 3R, 3RBI; Bryson Baker 1-3, BB, 2R, RBI, SB; T. Byrd 1-1, R, RBI; Jacob Gilbert 2-4, 3B, BB, R, 4RBI; Ian Martin 1-1, 4BB, 3R, RBI, SB; Noah Hughes 0-3, BB, SB; Michael Foley 0-0, BB, R; Tripp Janey 1-3, BB, HBP, R, 2RBI, SB; Omahd Shareef 2-3, 2B, BB, HBP, 2R; Ja'Ricous Hairston 1-3, 2HBP, 2R, RBI, SB

Bassett pitchers: Noah Hughes 3IP, H, BB, 7K; Michael Foley 0.2IP, 2R, 5BB, 2K; Ian Martin 1.1IP, H

GIRLS SOCCER

Bassett 4, G.W.-Danville 0

The Bassett High School girls soccer team picked up a Piedmont District home win on Wednesday, defeating G.W.-Danville, 4-0.

The Bengals (4-11, 4-9) will finish the regular season at home on Friday against Magna Vista. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.