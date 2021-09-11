Area Scores: Friday, September 10

FOOTBALL

Magna Vista 43, Gretna 6

Tyler Johnson and J’Mere Hariston each scored two first-half touchdowns, Magna Vista (2-1) returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns in the opening 24 minutes, and the Warriors cruised to an easy victory over Gretna (1-2) Friday at Gretna High School.

Magna Vista led 41-0 at halftime.

Rion Martin threw touchdown passes to Hairston and A’Mari Thomas.

Hairston had a 35-yard interception return for a score, and Deontae Lawson added a 25-yard pick-6.

Magna Vista will return home on Friday to take on Franklin County (0-2) at 7 p.m.

North Stokes 20, Patrick County 6

A stalled offense hurt Patrick County in a 20-6 loss to North Stokes in North Carolina Friday night.

The Cougars only score came on an interception returned for a touchdown by Boogie Yellock in the first half. Yellock also had 28 yards rushing on 10 carries, and one catch.

Patrick County had just 126 total yards of offense - 89 yards rushing and 37 passing.