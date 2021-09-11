Area Scores: Friday, September 10

FOOTBALL
Magna Vista 43, Gretna 6
Tyler Johnson and J’Mere Hariston each scored two first-half touchdowns, Magna Vista (2-1) returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns in the opening 24 minutes, and the Warriors cruised to an easy victory over Gretna (1-2) Friday at Gretna High School.
Magna Vista led 41-0 at halftime.
Rion Martin threw touchdown passes to Hairston and A’Mari Thomas.
Hairston had a 35-yard interception return for a score, and Deontae Lawson added a 25-yard pick-6.
Magna Vista will return home on Friday to take on Franklin County (0-2) at 7 p.m.
North Stokes 20, Patrick County 6
A stalled offense hurt Patrick County in a 20-6 loss to North Stokes in North Carolina Friday night.
The Cougars only score came on an interception returned for a touchdown by Boogie Yellock in the first half. Yellock also had 28 yards rushing on 10 carries, and one catch.
Patrick County had just 126 total yards of offense - 89 yards rushing and 37 passing.
The Cougars (0-2) will return home to Stuart on Friday to take on Chatham High School (1-0) at 7 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
P&HCC 3, Louisburg 1
The Patrick & Henry Community College men's soccer team picked up a rivalry win Friday night, defeating Louisburg College 3-1 at Smith River Sports Complex.
Louisburg is the defending Region X tournament champions. The two teams played each other three times during the spring season, with the Pats coming away victorious twice on the way a Region X regular season title.
Guilherme Lima, Enrico Onzi, and Carlisle graduate Paolo Rocha all scored for P&H in the win.
The Pats (1-1 overall, 1-0 Region X) will travel to Florida this week to take on Daytona State College on Friday and Eastern Florida State College on Saturday. Both games are at 7 p.m.