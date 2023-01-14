Area Scores from around the area Friday, January 13

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Martinsville 48, Tunstall 4

Makayla Warren had 16 pts and Jakayla Harris had 12 to lead the Martinsville High School girls basketball team to a 48-4 win over Tunstall, on Friday, at Martinsville Middle School.

Yoshikoe Moyer added eight points, and McKenzie Hylton had seven in the win.

Martinsville (5-10, 3-5) will return home to take on Patrick County High School on Tuesday. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.

Bassett 35, GW-Danville 29

The Bassett High School girls basketball team picked up a Piedmont District home win over G.W.-Danville, on Friday, 35-29.

The Bengals improve to 5-8 on the year, and 4-3 in PD play. They’ll return home on Tuesday for a rivalry game against Magna Vista beginning at 7 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tunstall 69, Martinsville 38

The Martinsville High School boys basketball team fell in a Piedmont District road contest on Friday, 69-38, to Tunstall.

Bryan Mitchell led the Bulldogs with 14 points in the loss.

Jamarcus Brown had 15 points and nine rebounds for Tunstall. Jailyn Edmonds had 11 points, six assists, and five steals. Kobe Morrison, Bricen Pool, and Raymond Ladd each had points, and six rebounds.

Martinsville (6-6, 2-4) will next travel to Patrick County High School on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

P&HCC 71, Guilford Tech 53

The Patrick & Henry Community College men’s basketball team defeated Guiford Tech, 71-53, on the road Friday night.

With the win, P&HCC improves to 4-7 on the year. The Patriots will next travel to Wake Tech on Sunday for a 3 p.m. game.

GIRLS BASKETBALL (THURSDAY)

Floyd County 61, Patrick County 33

The Floyd County High School girls basketball team jumped out to a 17 point lead in the first quarter of Thursday game, and never relented in a 61-33 home win over Patrick County High School.

Floyd led 23-6 at the end of the first quarter, and 32-16 at the half.

"Floyd is a really good basketball team with two outstanding college bound players," PCHS coach Donny Rakes said in an email to the Bulletin. "Hats off to them. They are just quite a bit better than we are at this point. I thought my kids played hard and showed a great attitude throughout the game. You play hard and care, good things are in the future. I was proud of our effort."

Missy Hazard led PCHS with eight points, and added four assists and three steals. Kimora Wimbush had seven points, four rebounds, and three steals. Lauren Fulcher had five points and five rebounds, and Aniya Penn had a team-high seven rebounds.

The Cougars fall to 7-7 on the year with the non-district loss. They'll next travel to Martinsville High School on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. Piedmont District game.

PCHS 6 - 10 - 8 - 9 --- 33

FCHS 23 - 9 - 22 - 7 --- 61

Patrick County: Shauntel Hill 5pts; Journey Moore 1pt, 2reb, 1steal, 1asst; Allanah Mitchell 3steals, 1asst; Lauren Fulcher 5pts, 5rebs;Taylor Edwards 1steal, 1reb, 1asst; Aniya Penn 1pt, 7rebs, 1steal, 1asst; Eliza Clifton 2rebs, 1steal, 1asst; Lilly Hazelwood 2pts, 3rebs; Lingia Moore 1reb; Kimora Wimbush 7pts, 4rebs, 3steals; Missy Hazard 8pts, 2rebs, 3steals, 4assts; Lilli Cobbler 3pts, 2rebs, 1steal, 1asst

BOYS BASKETBALL (THURSDAY)

Floyd County 67, Patrick County 31

The Patrick County High School boys basketball team fell in a non-district road game on Thursday, losing to Floyd County, 67-31.

The Cougars (6-8) will return to Stuart on Tuesday for a Piedmont District game against Martinsville High School. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

Roanoke Catholic 94, Carlisle 62

The Carlisle boys basketball team fell to Roanoke Catholic, at home, on Thursday, 94-62.

The Chiefs will next take on G.W.-Danville on Saturday at Patrick & Henry Community College. Tipoff is at 4 p.m.