Area Scores from Friday, December 16

The Bassett High School boys basketball team outscored Patrick County by 15 points in the second half on the way to a 75-58 win over the Cougars, in Stuart, on Friday.

The Bengals had a slight 30-28 lead at the half, and started the third quarter on a 7-0 run, eventually growing their lead to double-digits for the first time.

Elijah Stokes and Isaiah Perkins had two 3-pointers each to help Bassett grow their lead. Perkins had 10 points in the third to help the Bengals go into the fourth up, 58-49.

Bassett finished the night with eight 3-pointers as a team. Stokes and Landon Harbour had three each. Harbour finished the night with a team-high 18 points, and Stokes had 15.

Ja'Ricous Hairston had 18 points for the Bengals, and Perkins had 12.

Patrick County's David Smith had a game-high 25 points, 11 of which came on the free throw line. Jai Penn added 21 points for the Cougars.

Bassett (2-4, 2-1) will next travel to Floyd County High School on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. non-district games.

Patrick County (4-4, 0-3) will return home on Tuesday to take on North Stokes High School (N.C.) at 7 p.m.

Bassett 75, Patrick County 58

BHS: 16 - 14 - 28 - 17 --- 75

PCHS: 11 - 17 - 21 - 9 --- 58

BHS: S. Coca-Lobo 4; L. Harbour 18; E. Stokes 15; J. Gilbert 8; I. Perkins 12; J. Hairston 18

PCHS: J. Penn 21; M. Nelson 6; D. Smith 25 P. Stovall 6

3-point FGs: Bassett 8 (L. Harbour 3; E. Stokes 3; I. Perkins 2); Patrick County 5 (J. Penn 2, M. Nelson 1, D. Smith 2)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Carlisle 56, Westover Christian 30

Three Chiefs hit double-digit scoring to help the Carlisle girls basketball team to a 56-30 home win over Westover Christian, on Friday.

Ja’La Niblett led Carlisle with 19 points, and added four assists. MaKayla Kellam had 11 points and Zarah Gray had 10.

Maxie Garrett and Zion Squires added eight points each for the Chiefs, and Squires had five rebounds and four steals. DeAmber Harris and Gabby Fountain rounded out the scoring with two points each. Harris added five rebounds, and Fountain had seven rebounds.

The Chiefs improve to 5-2 on the season with the win. They’ll take time off for the holidays before returning to play on January 6 with an away game at Chatham Hall. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.

Patrick County 51, Bassett 34

The Patrick County girls basketball team picked up a Piedmont District road win, on Friday, 51-34, over Bassett High School.

Missy Hazard led the Cougars with 13 points, including three 3-pointers, and seven assists, and added five rebounds and three steals. Kimora Wimbush and Aniya Penn added 12 points each. Penn had eight rebounds, and Wimbush had six.

The Cougars had a slight 15-14 at the half, and outscored the Bengals 24-11 in the third quarter.

“A really tough, physical basketball game,” PC coach Donny Rakes said in an email. “Hats off to Bassett, they play as hard as any team we have faced this year. We did not match their intensity in the first half. My kids dug down deep on defense in the second half and that was the difference in the game.”

Patrick County improves to 6-1 on the year, and 3-0 in the Piedmont District. They’ll return home on Monday and Tuesday next week for non-district games against Floyd County and North Stokes. Both games will begin at 7 p.m.

Bassett (1-6, 1-2) will take time off for the holidays before returning to play on January 3 when they travel to Mecklenburg County High School for a 7 p.m. Piedmont District contest.

BOYS BASKETBALL

G.W.-Danville 58, Martinsville 50

The Martinsville High School boys basketball team fell to rivals G.W.-Danville, at home, on Friday, 58-50.

E'Marius Tinsley led Martinsville with 10 points, and Rayshawn Dickerson had nine.

Tim King Jr. led G.W. with 16 points, and Anthony Brawner had 14.

Martinsville (4-2, 1-2) will next travel to Morehead High School (Eden, N.C.) on Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. game.

GWHS: 12 – 13 – 16 – 17 --- 58

MHS: 9 – 10 – 15 – 16 --- 50

GWHS: K. Ellison 7; A. Brawner 14; T. Walden 2; J. Simpson 6; T. King 16; R. Carter 5; A. Broadnax 8

MHS: C. Jones 6; E. Tinsley 10; R. Dickerson 9; C. Martin 8; R. Preston 8; R. Jackson 2; M. Long 7

Carlisle 66, Westover Christian 63

Branson Leduc-Mattox dunked with 30 seconds to go, and Trey Beamer hit two free throws with five seconds left to help the Carlisle boys basketball team to a 66-63 home win over Westover Christian, on Friday.

Carlisle (3-3) will next travel to McMichael High School (Mayodan, N.C.) for a Christmas tournament on Thursday and Friday.

Tunstall 95, Magna Vista 86

The Magna Vista boys basketball team dropped a Piedmont District home contest to Tunstall, on Friday, 95-86.

Javin Hairston led Magna Vista with 28 points.

Jailyn Edmonds led Tunstall with 31 points, and added five assists and five steals in the win. Jamarcus Brown added 27 points and 15 rebounds, and Kobe Morrison had 12 points.

Magna Vista (1-7, 0-3) will return home on Monday for a non-district contest against McMichael (N.C.). Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL (Thursday)

Patrick County 64, Dan River 54

The Patrick County High School boys basketball team outscored Dan River 20-13 in the fourth quarter, on Thursday for a 64-54 win over the Wildcats in Ringgold.

Patrick County led 31-26 at the half, and 44-41 at the end of three quarters before running away with the win in the fourth.

David Smith led PCHS with 23 points and added 20 rebounds. Jai Penn added 19 points, 15 of which came in the fourth quarter, and George Stovall had 14.

“Huge game for David Smith,” Patrick County coach Brian Chitwood said in an email. “Jai Penn had a huge fourth quarter… Great effort tonight by the Cougars.”

Cortez Inge and Trevon Brooks had 15 points each for Dan River, and Jacoby Davis added 13.

Patrick County improved to 4-3 on the year with the win.

PCHS 9 – 22 – 13 – 20 --- 64

DRHS: 12 – 14 – 15 – 13 --- 54

PCHS (4-3, 0-2): Penn 19; Nelson 7; Hill 1; Smith 23; Stovall 14

DRHSL: Brooks 15, Strange 3, Inge 15; Davis 13; Ferguson 2; James 2; Abercrombie 4

3-point FGs: PCHS 4 (Nelson 2, Smith 2); DRHS 3 (Inge 2, Strange 1)

Franklin County 58, Bassett 50

The Bassett High School boys basketball team fell in a non-district home game to Franklin County High School, on Thursday.

The Bengals fell to 1-4 on the year with the loss.

GIRLS BASKETBALL (Thursday)

Patrick County 56, Dan River 16

Missy Hazard had a double-double to help the Patrick County High School girls basketball team to a 56-16 win over Dan River, on Thursday, in Stuart.

Hazard led PCHS with 15 points, including three 3-pointers, and added 10 assists, five rebounds, and three steals.

Lilli Cobbler added eight points and five rebounds, and Lilly Hazelwood had six points and six rebounds.

The Cougars led 35-11 at the half.

“A complete team win for our kids,” said PCHS coach Donny Rakes in an email. “Everyone on the roster contributed and scored. Missy Hazard continues to show excellent senior leadership as 10 assists is huge for a big time scorer.

“Again, the unselfishness of this group is something that makes me proud.”

Patrick County improved to 5-1 on the year with the win.

DRHS 5 – 6 – 3 – 2 --- 16

PCHS 17 – 18 – 13 – 8 --- 56

PCHS: S. Hill 5pts, 2rebs, 2steals, 2assts; J. Moore 5pts, 3steals, 2assts; A. Mitchell 4pts, 3steals, 2assts; T. Edwards 2pts, 2rebs; A. Penn 4pts, 4rebs, 5steals, 4assts; E. Clifton 2pts, 2rebs, 3 assts; H. Hazelwood 6pts, 6rebs; L. Moore 2pts, 3rebs, 2steals; K. Wimbush 3pts, 4rebs; M. Hazard 15pts, 5rebs, 3steals, 10assts; L. Cobbler 8pts, 5rebs

Wrestling (Wednesday)

Magna Vista picks up three more wins

The Magna Vista wrestling team picked up three victories in a 4-team meet on Wednesday at G.W.-Danville High School.

Magna Vista beat G.W., 76-24, Mecklenburg County High School, 37-30, and Halifax County High School, 36-30.

The Warriors improved to 8-1 on the year with the wins. They’ll next travel to North Iredell High School, in Olin, North Carolina, on Thursday for a tournament, beginning at 10 a.m.