Area scores from Monday, January 9

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Carlisle 65, Roanoke Valley Christian 55

The Carlisle girls basketball team won its fifth straight game, on Monday, with a 65-55 road win over Roanoke Valley Christian School.

Ja'La Niblett had 30 points to lead the Chiefs, and added three assists. Zion Squires added 10 points, seven assists, and five steals. Zarah Gray had eight points, four rebounds, eight assists, and seven steals, and Gabby Fountain had eight points and six rebounds.

The Chiefs improve to 8-2 on the year. They'll return home on Thursday for a 5 p.m. game against Roanoke Catholic.

Carlisle: Zion Squires 10pts, 7ast, 5stl; Zarah Gray 8pts; 4reb; 8ast; 7stl; Ja’la Niblett 30pts, 3ast; MaKayla Kellam 4pts, 5rebs; Gabby Fountain 8pts, 6rebs; Maxie Garrett 3pts, 5rebs; DeAmber Harris 7rebs; Emily Cahill 2pts

Chatham 49, Patrick County 30

The Patrick County girls basketball team dropped a non-district home contest on Monday, falling to Chatham High School, 49-30.

Allanah Mitchell, Aniya Penn, and Kimora Wimbush led PCHS with five points each. Wimbush had a team-high seven rebounds and five steals. Missy Hazard added three points, five rebounds, three steals, and a team-high five assists in the loss.

"A really tough loss for our young squad," Cougars coach Donny Rakes said in an email. "Chatham is a quality team with an exceptional player in Jakiyah Giggets. We simply had no answer for her and her 26 points. They really made an effort to stop Missy Hazard tonight with constant double-teams and ball denial. We have got to be better at stepping up and taking some load off of her."

The Cougars (7-5, 4-1) will next travel to G.W.-Danville on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game.

CHS - 15 - 13 - 12 - 9 --- 49

PCHS - 5 - 12 - 5 - 8 --- 30

Patrick County: Journey Moore 3pts, 1reb, 1asst; Allanah Mitchell 5pts, 3rebs, 1asst; Lauren Fulcher 2pts, 3rebs, 1asst; Taylor Edwards 1pt; Aniya Penn 5pts, 4rebs, 2stls; Eliza Clifton 3rebs, 2stls; Lilly Hazelwood 4pts, 2rebs; Kimora Wimbush 5pts, 7rebs, 5stls, 1asst; Missy Hazard 3pts, 5rebs, 3stls, 5assts; Lilli Cobbler 2pts, 2rebs, 2stls