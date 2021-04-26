Area Scores from Monday night

Baseball

Patrick County 3, Bassett 2

Patrick County High School opened the season with a home win over Bassett High School Monday, 3-2.

Garrett Leftwich and Lane Taylor combined for the 3-hitter for the Cougars. Leftwich started on the mound, throwing three innings allowing two unearned runs with seven strikeouts and two walks, and Taylor threw the final four innings, allowing two hits with seven strikeouts.

Leftwich and Camden Nowlin each had two hits and an RBI.

Cade Varner led Bassett with 2 hits, an RBI and a run scored.

Patrick County (1-0) gets a week off before travelling to Tunstall on Tuesday for a 5 p.m. contest.

Bassett (0-1) will take on Tunstall on Friday at 5 p.m.

Softball

Patrick County 7, Bassett 5

Patrick County's softball team opened the season at home Monday with a 7-5 win over Bassett.

Danielle King was 3-4 with two doubles and three RBIs for the Cougars. Samantha Harris 2-3 with an RBI and Abigail Epperson was also 2-3.