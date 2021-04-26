Area Scores from Monday night

Baseball
Patrick County 3, Bassett 2
Patrick County High School opened the season with a home win over Bassett High School Monday, 3-2.
Garrett Leftwich and Lane Taylor combined for the 3-hitter for the Cougars. Leftwich started on the mound, throwing three innings allowing two unearned runs with seven strikeouts and two walks, and Taylor threw the final four innings, allowing two hits with seven strikeouts.
Leftwich and Camden Nowlin each had two hits and an RBI.
Cade Varner led Bassett with 2 hits, an RBI and a run scored.
Patrick County (1-0) gets a week off before travelling to Tunstall on Tuesday for a 5 p.m. contest.
Bassett (0-1) will take on Tunstall on Friday at 5 p.m.
Softball
Patrick County 7, Bassett 5
Patrick County's softball team opened the season at home Monday with a 7-5 win over Bassett.
Danielle King was 3-4 with two doubles and three RBIs for the Cougars. Samantha Harris 2-3 with an RBI and Abigail Epperson was also 2-3.
Katherine Beckett threw all seven innings for PCHS, allowing four earned run with six strikeouts and four walks.
Jade Hylton and Trinity Gilbert each had a solo homerun for Bassett.
Patrick County (1-0) will travel to Tunstall on Tuesday for a 5 p.m. game.
Bassett (0-1) will take on Tunstall at home on Friday at 5 p.m.
PHCC sweeps Cleveland CC
Patrick Henry Community College extended their winning streak to five games with two wins over Cleveland Community College at home Monday.
The Patriots won Game 1 8-0 and Game 2 10-2.
PHCC improves to 17-15 overall, and 11-5 in Region X Division II West. They'll travel to Florence Darlington Technical College in South Carolina for two games on Friday beginning at 1 p.m.
Baseball
Wake Tech 6, Patrick Henry CC 3 (Sunday)
Patrick Henry Community College fell in the rubber match of a 3-game series against Wake Tech Sunday, 6-3 in Durham, North Carolina.
Max Harper (VMI) hit his 12th home run of the season, breaking a single-season record for PHCC.
Bryson Pleasant (Roxboro CC) threw 2.2 innings in relief for the Patriots, allowing two hits with five strikeouts and one walk. John Horton (Kellam High) also threw two innings, allowing one hit with three strikeouts and a walk.
Tristan McAlister (U. Charleston) was 2-4 at the plate for PHCC with a run and stolen base. Sam Gallardo was 2-3 with an RBI and stolen base.
PHCC falls to 28-14 overall, 15-6 in Region X Division II West. They'll return home to Hooker Field on Wednesday for two games against Harford Community College beginning at 1 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Patrick County 6, Magna Vista 3
Patrick County improved to 2-1 on the year with a 6-3 victory over Magna Vista Monday night in Ridgeway.
Full results from the match are listed below:
Singles (PC 4, MV 2)
Kevin Nester(PC) def. Michael Thompson(MV) 8-1
Cameron Roark(PC) def. Carson Harper(MV) 8-2
Krish Patel(PC) def. Darrian Hailey(MV) 8-1
Tyler Buchanan(PC) def. Brayden Lynch(MV) 9-8 (7-4 Tiebreaker)
Caleb Lynch(MV) def. Colt Easter(PC) 8-0
Stephen Akerege (MV) win by Forfeit
Doubles (PC 2, MV 1)
Kevin Nester/Cameron Roark (PC) def Brayden Lynch/Darrian Hailey(MV) 8-1
Krish Patel/Tyler Buchanan(PC) def Michael Thompson/Carson Harper(MV) 8-3
Caleb Lynch/Stephen Akerege (MV) win by Forfeit
Patrick Co. 8, Bassett 1 (Friday)
Singles:
Kevin Nester (PCHS) def. Lane Bailey (BHS) 8-0
Cameron Roark (PCHS) def. Colby Hairfield (BHS) 8-1
Krish Patel (PCHS) def. Parker Hardy (BHS) 8-1
Colt Easter (PCHS) def. Oscar Vivanco (BHS) 8-0
Doubles:
Nester/Roark (PCHS) def. Bailey (BHS) 8-1
Hardy/Vivanco (BHS) def. Tyler Buchanan/Easter (PCHS) 8-4